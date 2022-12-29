ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

LRPD: 15-year-old boy wanted for deadly shooting at Big Country Chateau Apartments

By Miriam Battles
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police are searching for a teenage boy wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at Big Country Chateau Apartments.

Officials with the LRPD said that 15-year-old Tyler Bland is wanted for capital murder.

Little Rock Police Department investigating homicide at Big Country Chateau Apartments

Officers said they were notified of the shooting just after 1 p.m. Monday. After arriving on the scene, officers said they found a man dead. Police have not released the identity of the victim at this time.

This incident marks the third homicide of the year at the apartment complex. The previous homicide happened on May 21 and July 4. This is the 81st homicide of 2022.

Tenants react to third homicide in 2022 at Big Country Chateau Apartments

Officers are asking anyone with information on Bland’s whereabouts to contact detectives at 501-371-4660.

Comments / 13

zack kyllonen
3d ago

it's about time these hood rats get what they ask for. tired of hearing shots and no sirens, now sirens and jail time for you little boy :)

Kay Kellensworth
2d ago

that's just sad only 15 and with a gun running around taking another person life all he has done is throwed his own life away l guess l just want ever understand how kids that young and younger can get their hands on a gun when I was growing up we knew where the guns were kept but we also knew that we were not to touch them period I guess kids today just don't have the up bringing like we did

Related
THV11

Looking back at deadly year in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As the New Year is upon us, we take a look back at a historic year of deaths in Little Rock. The city has had more homicides than ever before, but there is some progress being made. At the beginning of November, Little Rock hit...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Man arrested in Little Rock's 75th homicide investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A suspect has been arrested in Little Rock's 75th homicide, according to police. Little Rock police arrested Justin Davis, 21, on Thursday in connection with the homicide and have charged him with first-degree murder. Police originally responded to The Waters at Chenal on Chenal Parkway...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

NLRPD identify victims in double homicide investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock police have identified the victims of the shooting that happened on East 16th street. Police have identified the victims as 19-year-old Devon Hill and 18-year-old Brayden Robinson both of Little Rock. Police originally responded to the 800 block of East 16th Street...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Sherwood police searching for missing man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man. Brock Welch was last seen on Dec. 29 after leaving his home for McDonald's at approximately 8 p.m. According to the Sherwood Police Department, Welch drives a 2021 black Honda Civic (license plate# 182 ZZX).
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Pine Bluff police: missing child found safe

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 12:04 p.m. Katline Moten has been found safe. The Pine Bluff Police Department is seeking information regarding a missing child. Police reported that Katline Moten, 12, has been missing since approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said Moten's last known location was at the...
PINE BLUFF, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

