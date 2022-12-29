Madalina Cojocari's mother and stepfather, who were arrested, waited three weeks before reporting her missing to authorities North Carolina authorities continue to search for missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari while her mother and stepfather remain in jail. On Tuesday, Cornelius Police Department Capt. Jennifer Thompson spoke about the case in a video posted to Facebook. "Over the past 12 days, the Cornelius Police Department has led a massive investigation to find 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari," Thompson said. "One of the challenges in this case, simply put, we were not...

CORNELIUS, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO