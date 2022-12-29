ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GRPD chief: Woman killed in front of her 2 children

By Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman killed in Grand Rapids earlier this week was shot and killed in front of her two young children, police say.

Grand Rapids Police Department Chief Eric Winstrom told News 8 his department is working “nonstop” on the investigation into Mya Kelly’s death.

Kelly, 23, was killed Monday night at a home on Canton Street SW near S. Division Avenue. The death has been ruled a homicide.

Winstrom said the shooting happened in front of Kelly’s two children, ages 1 and 3.

“To have an innocent mother, a 23-year-old woman, killed in front of her two young kids … absolutely devastating,” Winstrom said.

Sister: Woman shot in Grand Rapids was ‘strong, beautiful’

Police have not reported an arrest.

“We have made progress on it (the investigation) but we’re not to the point yet where I can share any details with you,” Winstrom said.

Grand Rapids has recorded 22 homicides for 2022. Winstrom said about 70% of those are considered solved. He said that exceeds the national solve rate of about 55%.

“We want to make sure that everyone of these murder victims, that their families see justice, that there’s justice for these individuals,” Winstrom said.

A GoFundMe account has been started to help cover funeral expenses for Kelly.

