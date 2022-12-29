Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Green Bay Packers Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Elgton Jenkins Receives Contact Extension From Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
1 Packer Voted to NFL Pro Bowl RosterFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Green Bay Packers Cut Sammy Watkins Ahead of MNFFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Related
Tri-City Herald
Texans vs. Jaguars: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Injury Report
The Houston Texans host the Jaguars on Sunday at NRG Stadium and hope to extend their winning streak over Jacksonville. The Texans are still riding high after their second win of the season last week after a big win over division rival Tennessee. A win that hurt the Titans' playoff chances. Now, Houston hopes to repeat that feat against the Jaguars.
Tri-City Herald
Jordyn Brooks leaves Seahawks game on back of a cart with serious-looking knee injury
The Seahawks’ otherwise sterling start to the new year got rocked by a serious-looking injury to Jordyn Brooks. Seattle’s inside linebacker and defensive signal caller left its game against the New York Jets and Lumen Field Sunday sitting glumly on the back of a motorized car late in the second quarter. The Seahawks said he had a knee injury, and declared him out for the rest of the game.
Tri-City Herald
Injury Roundup: Sam Hubbard Update, Key Bills Defender Misses Consecutive Practices
CINCINNATI — The injury report looked relatively clean for Week 17 on Friday. The Bengals' only change was a personal day for DJ Reader, who missed practice. Outside of that, defensive end Sam Hubbard (calf) practiced in a limited fashion again, and tight end Hayden Hurst (calf) logged consecutive full practices.
Tri-City Herald
Report: Ravens Missing Key Starter For Fourth Straight Game
CINCINNATI — The Ravens officially ruled out Lamar Jackson ahead of their massive division matchup against Pittsburgh on Sunday Night Football. Jackson (knee) missed his 12 straight practice on Friday and has not played since suffering a strained PCL in their 10-9 Dec. 4 win over Denver. He will...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Nasir Smith, Running Back, Central Connecticut Blue Devils
CINCINNATI — The Bengals defense has one distinct trend rolling the right way heading into Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills. Since Week 11, Buffalo ranks third leaguewide in rushing EPA. They are one of the most efficient ground teams in the NFL largely due to Josh Allen’s 6.5 yards ...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks’ Tyler Lockett playing vs Jets with 10 screws, plate in his hand. Abe Lucas out
Less than two weeks after hand surgery, Tyler Lockett was back to try to keep the Seahawks in playoff contention. The captain and top wide receiver started for Seattle Sunday against the New York Jets 13 days after his surgery in Los Angeles to repair a fracture in his hand below the index finger. Lockett played with 10 metal screws and a metal plate in his left hand. He wore bright green gloves over both hands, and presumably protective padding over his left one.
Tri-City Herald
Five to Watch in Giants’ Week 17 Game vs. Colts
The New York Giants came close to clinching a playoff berth last week but fell to the Minnesota Vikings 27-24. However, the losses by the Seattle Seahawks, Detroit Lions, and Washington Commanders have set the Giants up for a "win and in" scenario against the struggling 4-10-1 Indianapolis Colts team.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Roberts, Tight End, Merrimack Warriors
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By Gene Chamberlain Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears News, Analysis and More.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Mock Draft: Georgia Star Stays Home With Falcons?
Today could be the final game of Georgia Bulldogs defensive tackle Jalen Carter's collegiate career. But he may not have to move too far to start his NFL journey. In NFL Draft Bible's final mock draft of the 2022 calendar year, he projects that the Atlanta Falcons will take Carter with the sixth overall pick.
Tri-City Herald
Countdown to Kickoff: Saints vs. Eagles
The Eagles pushed the competitive-advantage card a bit further this week but finally acquiesced at least a little bit by Friday, labeling Jalen Hurts as doubtful. Because no player with that injury designation this season has actually beaten the odds to play in the entire NFL this season, it’s a fait accompli that veteran backup Gardner Minshew will get his second straight opportunity to help the Eagles clinch the NFC East and garner the No. 1 seed in the conference.
Tri-City Herald
Russell Wilson Says Broncos Coaching Job Is ‘Special’
The Broncos are in as desolate a situation as any NFL team in recent memory. Denver mortgaged its future to trade for quarterback Russell Wilson, only for the veteran quarterback to throw 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Now, the Broncos are 4–11 and appear destined to convey a top-five pick to the Seahawks.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks ‘Got Some Stuff Coming’ vs. Jets, Says TE Colby Parkinson
The Seattle Seahawks are unique in the fact that they've spaced out usage for all three of their primary tight ends while finding success with it this season. Noah Fant, Will Dissly and Colby Parkinson have all been steady targets for quarterback Geno Smith during his first full season as the starter in Seattle. And even though Dissly was recently put on injured reserve, there still appears to be plenty of tricks in the bag for the tight ends when the Seahawks (7-8) host the New York Jets (7-8) Sunday at Lumen Field.
Tri-City Herald
Texans vs. Jags: Part of Lovie Plan to ‘Eventually Take Over’ AFC South
HOUSTON -- In a season filled with mighty struggles, narrow losses and little to lean into beyond the bigger picture of a pivotal offseason, the Texans do have some goals remaining this season. The 2-12-1 Texans, currently headed toward the top overall pick of the draft, own a nine-game winning...
Tri-City Herald
Tyler Lockett says he can heal his hand later, but leaving decision to play up to Seahawks
Tyler Lockett’s hand looked noticeably less swollen. It’s no longer looking like an over mitt, as it was midweek. He’s been catching passes in practices all week. Friday, he was a full participant in the Seahawks’ indoor workout. He’s even been fielding punts, out of a JUGS machine, nine, 10 and 11 days after surgery to repair his broken left hand.
Tri-City Herald
Bears and Lions Game Day Preview
Chicago Bears (3-12) at Detroit Lions (7-8) TV: Fox (Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, Shannon Spake) Streaming:fubo TV (Sign up for free trial) Radio: WBBM AM-780, FM-105.9 (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Mark Grote) Spanish Radio TUDN AM-1200, Latino Mix FM-93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza) NFL On SiriusXM: Bears broadcast 119 &...
Tri-City Herald
How Much Salary Cap Space Is Each AFC South Team Projected to Have?
Somehow, the Jaguars found themselves on top of the AFC South, tied with the Titans heading into Week 17. Trevor Lawrence has looked more and more like his high draft pick throughout the season, and now he has a chance to take Jacksonville back to the postseason for the first time in five years. It faces Tennessee for the last matchup of the regular season, which will likely decide the division.
Tri-City Herald
Browns’ Myles Garrett Details Why He Was Benched
Myles Garrett revealed on Friday that he was missing in action during the Browns’ game against the Saints on Christmas Eve because of a “misunderstanding” and poor communication between him and Cleveland football coach Kevin Stefanski. The Browns defensive end stated he was not feeling well but...
Tri-City Herald
Brees Still Not Interested in Coaching Beyond Purdue Bowl Game
Drew Brees returned to Purdue earlier this month to serve as an interim assistant coach for his alma mater’s upcoming Cheez-It Citrus Bowl game against LSU. The move has had many wondering if the former NFL quarterback is considering making a full-time career shift. However, for the second time...
Tri-City Herald
Kirk Herbstreit Shares ‘Only Answer’ to CFB Transfer, Tampering Issues
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit was asked about the transfer portal and tampering that is taking place across the sport and potential remedies to the issues in the sport today. The longtime ESPN analyst gave his opinion on the matter during Saturday’s edition of College GameDay. “Ultimately, the...
Comments / 0