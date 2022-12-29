Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Somebody Has To Know Something," Family Says Of Couple Who Mysteriously Vanished From A Detroit Parking LotThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Sterling HeightsTed RiversSterling Heights, MI
Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
Inside the locker room: Justin Fields says Lions had playoff atmosphere in Week 17
DETROIT -- Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears credited the Detroit Lions for bringing the juice, then pointed to Ford Field for creating a postseason atmosphere in Week 17. Fields made some more magic on the ground. But the young quarterback had nothing going through the air or past the first quarter during Detroit’s 41-10 thrashing of the Bears. Fields completed seven passes on 21 attempts for only 75 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He added 132 rushing yards, but most came on a 60-yard dash.
Lions RB D’Andre Swift, rushing attack finds pulse in 41-10 beatdown of Bears
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions and their once-elite rushing attack returned to form after weeks of talking about taking a closer look at the problem. The Lions ran 39 times for 265 yards and two touchdowns in their 41-10 blowout win over the Chicago Bears in Week 17. And it wasn’t just one person breaking out, with the one-two punch of D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams reigning supreme. Williams ran 22 times for 144 yards and one touchdown, his 15th of the year. He’s now one off of Barry Sanders’ single-season franchise record of 16 rushing touchdowns. And Swift was versatile, explosive and durable against these Bears. Swift ran 11 times for 78 yards and one score, catching all four of his targets for 39 yards and one touchdown.
NFC playoff picture: Detroit Lions get much-needed boost from Commanders loss
DETROIT -- The Washington Commanders turned back to quarterback Carson Wentz for their crucial Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. And it went poorly. Wentz tossed three interceptions in the 24-10 loss to the Browns. Wentz completed 16 of 28 passes for 143 yards and three picks, adding 7 yards and one score on the ground. And that’s quite the boost around these parts for the Detroit Lions and their postseason dreams. The Lions need to win out, while they also need at least one loss by each of the Commanders and Seattle Seahawks down the stretch.
Video recap: Lions stifle Bears QB Justin Fields and ho-hum passing attack
DETROIT -- Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields made some early noise on the ground. But the Detroit Lions took that away, blasting the Bears 41-10, holding them to only 30 net passing yards in Week 17. Fields ran for his life on most of his dropbacks, with Chicago’s wideouts and...
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears: 3 burning questions ahead of Week 17
DETROIT -- After sinking to new lows on the ground and missing an opportunity to climb into the postseason last week, there are a handful of questions ahead of the Detroit Lions-Chicago Bears Week 17 matchup from Ford Field. We’ll try and answer three of them below:. Can Lions...
Detroit Lions draft pick via Rams climbs after LA’s Week 17 loss
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions and their first-round pick via the Los Angeles Rams is back on the rise after the latter’s Week 17 loss. The Rams (5-11) lost 31-10 to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, pushing their pick to No. 6. Detroit’s own first-round pick is projected for 17th, locked with five other 8-8 teams heading into the regular season’s final week. That first-round pick is Detroit’s once again, thanks to last year’s Matthew Stafford trade.
Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears: Fantasy guide and key matchups for Week 17
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions (7-8) have no time to waste on their quest for the postseason, with a season sweep of the Chicago Bears (3-12) in the cards for Week 17. This post will serve as a fantasy guide while running through matchups to watch, team stats and the series history between the Lions and Bears before the last home game of the year:
What’s being said nationally after Lions sweep Bears for first time since 2017
DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears had played eight straight games decided by 10 points or fewer entering Week 17. But that was not the case on Sunday. The Lions beat the Bears 41-10 for their first season sweep of the series since 2017. It’s also Detroit’s most lopsided win in this longstanding series since 1997 when they won 55-20 on Thanksgiving. And what a dominating day it was.
How to watch Lions vs. Bears (1/1/2023): Free live stream, TV channel, kickoff time
DETROIT -- For the first time in about five years, the Detroit Lions (7-8) have an all-important game for their home finale. Detroit’s postseason hopes hang in the balance against the Chicago Bears (3-12) in Week 17 action from Ford Field. Watch the Detroit Lions on FuboTV (7-day free...
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
24K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 0