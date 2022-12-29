DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions and their once-elite rushing attack returned to form after weeks of talking about taking a closer look at the problem. The Lions ran 39 times for 265 yards and two touchdowns in their 41-10 blowout win over the Chicago Bears in Week 17. And it wasn’t just one person breaking out, with the one-two punch of D’Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams reigning supreme. Williams ran 22 times for 144 yards and one touchdown, his 15th of the year. He’s now one off of Barry Sanders’ single-season franchise record of 16 rushing touchdowns. And Swift was versatile, explosive and durable against these Bears. Swift ran 11 times for 78 yards and one score, catching all four of his targets for 39 yards and one touchdown.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO