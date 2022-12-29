ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

MLive

Gas tax ticks up today in Michigan

Michigan’s gas tax is rising from 27.2 cents per gallon to 28.6 cents per gallon today, Sunday, Jan. 1. A state law signed during Gov. Rick Snyder’s tenure automatically increases the gas tax each year, starting in 2022. It goes up each year by either 5% or the inflation rate – whichever is lower.
wcsx.com

Michigan Laws Going Into Effect on January 1, 2023

Today (Jan. 1) is the day when people often send out text messages and DMs wishing friends and family, “Happy New Year.” But, with a New Year comes new laws in Michigan, and depending on your job and record, these could impact you. So, what are some Michigan...
wsgw.com

Michigan Law Enforcement Continues Heightened Speed Enforcement

Law Enforcement agencies across Michigan continue their increased speed enforcement that began this month. On Thursday, Michigan State Police reported pulling over 2 drivers going over 100 miles per hour on I-75. According to officials from the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, speeding has become more of a problem...
The Oakland Press

New in 2023 for Michigan: Gas tax in January, new school rules

New laws affecting education, transportation and the state’s economy will take effect next year. Some are already in place, while the fate of others will be decided in the courts. EDUCATION. Two new bills passed by the Michigan legislature this year will affect both students and parents in the...
WLNS

Expert: State laws cover some rental repair issues

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – No heat, flooding, black mold and bugs. Those are just some of the apartment problems people have been dealing with in recent months. So, what can renters do if landlords ignore the issues? 6 News spoke with housing attorney, Jim Schaafsma. He said Michigan has several laws on rental units and […]
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan minimum wage rises above $10 for first time

Minimum wage in Michigan is rising 23 cents today, Sunday, Jan. 1, to go above $10 per hour for the first time in state history. Michigan’s minimum wage was $9.87 per hour in 2022, but jumps to $10.10 for 2023. A state law requires the wage to increase every year unless the yearly unemployment level is above 8.5% – which is why there was no increase in 2021.
WLNS

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Inauguration

It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
texasbreaking.com

$7.25 Million Heating Bill Will Be Sent To Americans

Americans Eligible For Heating Bill Help From $7.25 Million Pot. Aid is provided by the Consumers Energy utility, which provides natural gas and electricity to more than 6.5 million of Michigan’s 10 million people. The company announced $7.25 million in grants that will be distributed to eight Michigan nonprofits statewide to help provide relief to residents in need after costs energy increases.
The Saginaw News

On the cusp of Democrats’ trifecta control: The week in Michigan politics

At noon on New Year’s Day, Democrats will be in control of every branch of state government. The inauguration of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer into a second term will be held bright and early Sunday morning, alongside Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney Dana Nessel and other state officeholders. I was one sober sally on New Year’s Eve to make sure MLive can offer you a recap of all the festivities whenever and wherever you awake — hopefully not too hungover.
WILX-TV

Jail reforms help more than 150,000 drivers get their licenses back according to annual report

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Jail Reform Advisory Council (JRAC) released its 2022 Report. This report includes feedback from the public that helped guide the JRAC in implementing policy and practice changes, developing educational materials, supporting justice system practitioners, and monitoring performance measures. “The work of the Council reflected...
michiganradio.org

The DNR wants to know if you see any wild turkeys in January

This month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking you to report any wild turkeys you see during January. “A century ago, we had no wild turkeys left in the state of Michigan due to colonization, habitat destructions and unregulated hunting back then,” said Erin Ford, conservation manager in Michigan with Audubon-Great Lakes. That group is helping the DNR count turkeys as part of its MI Birds program.
mikeandjonpodcast.com

Michigan Seniors Call for More Government Action to Lower Drug Costs

A new report found three of four Michigan voters 50 and older take one or more prescription drugs on a regular basis, but many find it difficult or impossible to pay for them. The AARP study of Michigan drug prices found one-fifth of those responding have not filled at least one prescription in the past two years because it was too expensive. Others say they have delayed buying a drug, rationed the medicine by skipping doses, or replaced it with an over-the-counter product.
The Flint Journal

CDC: 5 Michigan counties at high COVID level this week

Michigan has five counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Thursday, Dec. 29. The five counties are: Marquette, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties – all in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan hasn’t had that many counties at a high COVID level since September.
