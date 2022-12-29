Read full article on original website
Gas tax ticks up today in Michigan
Michigan’s gas tax is rising from 27.2 cents per gallon to 28.6 cents per gallon today, Sunday, Jan. 1. A state law signed during Gov. Rick Snyder’s tenure automatically increases the gas tax each year, starting in 2022. It goes up each year by either 5% or the inflation rate – whichever is lower.
Michigan Laws Going Into Effect on January 1, 2023
Today (Jan. 1) is the day when people often send out text messages and DMs wishing friends and family, “Happy New Year.” But, with a New Year comes new laws in Michigan, and depending on your job and record, these could impact you. So, what are some Michigan...
Michigan Law Enforcement Continues Heightened Speed Enforcement
Law Enforcement agencies across Michigan continue their increased speed enforcement that began this month. On Thursday, Michigan State Police reported pulling over 2 drivers going over 100 miles per hour on I-75. According to officials from the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, speeding has become more of a problem...
New in 2023 for Michigan: Gas tax in January, new school rules
New laws affecting education, transportation and the state’s economy will take effect next year. Some are already in place, while the fate of others will be decided in the courts. EDUCATION. Two new bills passed by the Michigan legislature this year will affect both students and parents in the...
Expert: State laws cover some rental repair issues
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – No heat, flooding, black mold and bugs. Those are just some of the apartment problems people have been dealing with in recent months. So, what can renters do if landlords ignore the issues? 6 News spoke with housing attorney, Jim Schaafsma. He said Michigan has several laws on rental units and […]
Natural gas prices rising could hurt your wallet during the winter season
According to Consumers Energy, the price of natural gas has gone up meaning you could be looking at bills even 20% more expensive than usual.
Michigan minimum wage rises above $10 for first time
Minimum wage in Michigan is rising 23 cents today, Sunday, Jan. 1, to go above $10 per hour for the first time in state history. Michigan’s minimum wage was $9.87 per hour in 2022, but jumps to $10.10 for 2023. A state law requires the wage to increase every year unless the yearly unemployment level is above 8.5% – which is why there was no increase in 2021.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Inauguration
It doesn't matter what the coaches say, it doesn't matter what the players say, it even doesn't matter what the betting experts say: The fate of the Fiesta Bowl lies in the hands of a rhino at the Phoenix Zoo. (Dec. 30, 2022) Skubick with Michigan’s First Gentleman. Skubick...
Whitmer pledges gun control, relief for seniors, in 2nd inaugural speech
LANSING — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer launched her second term Sunday, promising in her inaugural speech to reduce taxes for retirees, continue record spending on K-12 education, make Michigan a center for clean energy and electric vehicles, and pass "common sense" gun control legislation. "We must do everything we can to lower costs...
$7.25 Million Heating Bill Will Be Sent To Americans
Americans Eligible For Heating Bill Help From $7.25 Million Pot. Aid is provided by the Consumers Energy utility, which provides natural gas and electricity to more than 6.5 million of Michigan’s 10 million people. The company announced $7.25 million in grants that will be distributed to eight Michigan nonprofits statewide to help provide relief to residents in need after costs energy increases.
On the cusp of Democrats’ trifecta control: The week in Michigan politics
At noon on New Year’s Day, Democrats will be in control of every branch of state government. The inauguration of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer into a second term will be held bright and early Sunday morning, alongside Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney Dana Nessel and other state officeholders. I was one sober sally on New Year’s Eve to make sure MLive can offer you a recap of all the festivities whenever and wherever you awake — hopefully not too hungover.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Michigan residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Michigan residents' bank accounts.Photo byNathan DumlaoonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Honoring Vets With First State-Operated Cemetery In Northern Michigan
Michigan currently has over 500,000 veterans living in the state, according to US Census Data. A new state-funded/operated veterans cemetery has been approved for Norther Michigan. Where will the new Michigan Veteran's Cemetery be located?. According to a report by MLive, the cemetery would be located in either Crawford or...
Michigan rejects DTE proposal to start prepayment program because of risk to lower-income customers
Attorney General Dana Nessel said the program lacks consumer protections
Jail reforms help more than 150,000 drivers get their licenses back according to annual report
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Jail Reform Advisory Council (JRAC) released its 2022 Report. This report includes feedback from the public that helped guide the JRAC in implementing policy and practice changes, developing educational materials, supporting justice system practitioners, and monitoring performance measures. “The work of the Council reflected...
The DNR wants to know if you see any wild turkeys in January
This month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is asking you to report any wild turkeys you see during January. “A century ago, we had no wild turkeys left in the state of Michigan due to colonization, habitat destructions and unregulated hunting back then,” said Erin Ford, conservation manager in Michigan with Audubon-Great Lakes. That group is helping the DNR count turkeys as part of its MI Birds program.
Michigan Seniors Call for More Government Action to Lower Drug Costs
A new report found three of four Michigan voters 50 and older take one or more prescription drugs on a regular basis, but many find it difficult or impossible to pay for them. The AARP study of Michigan drug prices found one-fifth of those responding have not filled at least one prescription in the past two years because it was too expensive. Others say they have delayed buying a drug, rationed the medicine by skipping doses, or replaced it with an over-the-counter product.
New 2023 Indiana Turn-Signal Law will Require an Important Change in the BMV Test
This new law clears up the confusion about turn signals that you never knew you had. It's ok if you don't have the Bureau of Motor Vehicles manual memorized because part of it is changing. In fact, a new law involving turn signals had to be delayed from July 1, 2022, to allow for the BMV to update the manual and the written test.
Rivalry: Michigan Beats Ohio for Best Burger Joint in US Ranking
Michigan continues to rack up the wins over the State of Ohio. This time in food. Not only is Michigan home to the best Reuben Sandwich, here... And best pizza, here... but now, the best burger ranking ahead of Ohio, too. Who has the best burger, Michigan or Ohio?. According...
CDC: 5 Michigan counties at high COVID level this week
Michigan has five counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from Thursday, Dec. 29. The five counties are: Marquette, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft and Luce counties – all in the Upper Peninsula. Michigan hasn’t had that many counties at a high COVID level since September.
