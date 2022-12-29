Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Epic Win-Win Trade That Jettisons Tua Tagovailoa and Makes the Dolphins Super Bowl ContendersAnthony DiMoro
New Year's Eve in America:Places to Countdown to 2022Corrie WritingNew York City, NY
Smoothie King Center lights up the skyline in New Orleans, but is its future as bright?Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
New Year's Eve celebrations throughout New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
NOLA.com
'Horrific. Horrific. Horrific': New Orleans likely leads nation in murders in 2022
In 2022's final week, as New Orleans barreled toward year's end poised to reclaim the mantle of America's most murderous city, a series of killings rocked the city once again, shocking yet predictable in their brutality: A comedian slain among Christmas grocery shoppers, the victim of a targeted killing gone awry. A mass shooting at a Lower 9th Ward house party that wounded six teens, two fatally. A broad-daylight Bourbon Street shooting that sent the victim staggering into a daiquiri shop with multiple gunshot wounds before he died in a hospital.
fox8live.com
New Orleans’ first homicide of year comes just four hours into 2023
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A city that just finished 2022 with at least 279 homicides -- New Orleans’ highest total since 1996 -- didn’t wait long for its first of 2023. New Orleans police found a 30-year-old man shot multiple times Sunday (Jan. 1) at 4:03 a.m. in the 1600 block of Clio Street, a Central City neighborhood near the Pontchartrain Expressway.
NOLA.com
Remembering some of those New Orleans lost to violence in 2022
If 2022 was anything, it was violent. As of Thursday, New Orleans had tallied 264 murders in 2022, surpassing the 2021 total and averaging 23 a month. The bloodiest years in recent history were 1993 and 1994, with 395 and 424 murders respectively. After reaching a historic low in 2018, with only 146 killings, murders have ticked up each consecutive year. The current total places New Orleans among the nation's most murderous cities.
fox8live.com
LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans murdered in Belize, reports say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An LSU nursing student visiting from New Orleans was fatally shot Friday (Dec. 30) in the Central American country of Belize, according to published reports. The student was identified as 23-year-old J’Bria Michelle Bowens of Indianapolis. Bowens graduated from Xavier University in May, and according to...
NOLA.com
New Orleans nursing student shot dead in Belize, local news sites report
UPDATE: Two men arrested in Belize shooting death of New Orleans nursing student. A New Orleans nursing student was shot dead Friday night outside a nightclub in San Pedro, Belize, local news outlets reported. J'Bria Bowens, 23, was visiting San Pedro for her father's birthday when a gunman opened fire...
magic1029fm.com
Louisiana City on Track to Have Highest Homicide Rate in America
Spoiler alert: It’s not Shreveport. While typically the conversation around our neck of the woods would lead many to believe that Shreveport could be the city in question, however, I bet you can guess the city on your second try. Sad news today out of the bottom of our...
Louisiana man admits to conspiring with bank president to defraud the bank
A Louisiana businessman has pled guilty to conspiring with the First NBC Bank president to defraud the bank.
WDSU
Multiple people report car break-ins outside Sugar Bowl
NEW ORLEANS — Multiple people reported that they had their cars broken into while they were inside the Caesars Superdome watching the Sugar Bowl. WDSU reporters on the scene saw New Orleans police taking reports on the incidents in lots on Julia Street and on Loyola Avenue. The New Orleans Police Department acknowledged multiple vehicles were burglarized on the 800 block of O'Keefe Street but did not comment on other lots.
Radio personality John Osterlind dead at 55
Radio host John Osterlind died last week. The NOPD says managers at his apartment discovered his body Thursday around 2:00pm. “Victim found unresponsive inside location by management of property. EMS arrived and pronounced victim on scene.”
NOPD thinks this person could help solve supermarket homicide
The New Orleans Police Department is asking the public to help them locate a person of interest in the shooting death of comedian Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell.
fox8live.com
Couple robbed on Bourbon Street after entering vehicle they thought was rideshare, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man and his wife were robbed in the French Quarter as thousands descend upon New Orleans for the weekend’s festivities. According to the New Orleans Police Department, the couple flagged down what they believed to be a rideshare vehicle in the 200 block of Bourbon Street just after 5 a.m. on Dec. 30.
Convicted killer out free after prison release caught in New Orleans hotel
A convicted killer was wrongly released from a Louisiana jail in November, leaving Ascension Parish authorities confused as he still had an outstanding murder conviction. The man was captured in a New Orleans hotel Wednesday.
Former mayor supports national search for NOPD chief
Marc Morial served as mayor from 1994 to 2002. He told WWL’s Newell Normand that the city’s rising crime rate requires Mayor LaToya Cantrell to search near and far for Shaun Ferguson’s successor as New Orleans police superintendent.
Violent 24 hours puts New Orleans on track for highest homicide rate in the nation
NEW ORLEANS — Crime and gun violence continue to rise in New Orleans in the last few days of the year. From Wednesday to Thursday, there were at least 10 shootings, with at least one being fatal. According to crime data analyst, Jeff Asher, New Orleans is on set to have the highest murder rate in the nation, but the homicide rate isn’t the only crime statistic that’s peaking.
NOLA.com
This Baltimore neighborhood staged a comeback. Can New Orleans East learn from its example?
The neat brick rowhouses of Eastern Avenue are home today to restaurants serving Mexican mojarra frita, Salvadorian tamal pizque, and almost any other Latin American dish imaginable. There are bustling thrift stores and coffee shops, and an old theater turned arts center that lures artists and patrons from around the...
Louisiana man found with over 100 grams of fentanyl pleads guilty
A Louisiana man has pled guilty to multiple drug and gun crimes.
NOLA.com
Two men arrested in Belize shooting death of New Orleans nursing student
Two men have been arrested in the shooting death of a LSU nursing student who was inadvertently caught in their crossfire in San Pedro, Belize, the police commissioner said Saturday. The suspects, who are brothers, were to be booked with murder of tourist J'Bria Bowens and possession of guns to...
KPLC TV
A dozen people shot across NOLA in 24 hours
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In the year’s final days, violence unfolds in almost every part of the city. In the past 24 hours, the NOPD investigated multiple shooting scenes that involved nearly a dozen victims. Three of those victims died. One murder unfolded at Bourbon and Toulouse as crowds...
WWL-TV
Sheba Turk signs off from WWL-TV having left big mark on New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Sheba Turk started near the bottom rung of the WWL newsroom. A part-time writer just out of college, looking to make a mark or pick up skills. There have been hundreds of part timers since I started working at WWL-TV 40 years ago. Heck, I was one of them.
Louisiana residents want justice for neighborhood pet deer that was shot
SATSUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – Residents in one Livingston Parish neighborhood are outraged after a deer who they considered a pet was shot. A beloved member of the community, now gone. “It’s heartbreaking knowing that, that she ain’t here no more,” cried Patt Leblanc, a neighbor who witnessed the doe’s shooting. For the past three years, a […]
Comments / 0