ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Gov. Hochul announces flooding assistance as 40 dead in New York winter storm

By Joe Fisher
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- The 51 inches of snow that fell on Western New York are primed to melt, causing flooding as temperatures reach 40 to 50 degrees heading into the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39wA0P_0jxsyPPq00
The 51 inches of snow that fell on Western New York are primed to melt, causing flooding as temperatures reach 40 to 50 degrees heading into the weekend. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Gov. Kathy Hochul is dedicating heavy resources to the Buffalo area in preparation for possible flooding. Temperatures will hit highs in the mid to high 50s for the next seven days with chances of rain Friday and Saturday.

"As we turn the corner on this historic winter storm, New York State is continuing to stay prepared ahead of potentially dangerous flooding conditions," the governor said.

"Our state agency personnel and local emergency responders have been coordinating throughout the storm, and we will continue to do everything we can to protect Western New Yorkers and help our communities recover."

About 800,000 sandbags and 300 pumps and generators are being made available while multiple state agencies respond to what could be yet another monumental weather-related event.

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, the Department of Environment Conservation and the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation are coordinating a response with local government agencies, Hochul said.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said the city's travel ban has been lifted but cautions against unnecessary travel while snow removal continues.

"There is a Travel Advisory in place in the City of Buffalo. There are over 600 pieces of snow removal equipment throughout the City. Please use caution when driving," he tweeted .

More than 100 inches of snow fell in Buffalo this cold season, surpassing its season average of 89 inches with the massive pileup this past week. The state of New York reported 40 deaths related to the storm as of Thursday and 37 were in Erie County.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz said 31 deaths were in Buffalo. The county has spent an estimated $5 million on private contractors to help with snow removal, including $1 million in Buffalo on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, our storm-related fatalities as reported by the @ECDOH Medical Examiner's office is now at 39. 17 were found outside, 11 were in homes, 4 were found in cars, 4 were from shoveling/snowblowing, 3 were delayed EMS responses— Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) December 29, 2022

On Wednesday, members of the National Guard were deployed to go door-to-door and perform wellness checks in regions of Buffalo that were without power.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dallasexpress.com

National Guard Goes Door-to-Door in Buffalo

As western New York still struggles to cope with the fallout of a historic winter storm, the National Guard began door-to-door wellness checks in some neighborhoods on Wednesday. As The Dallas Express previously reported, New York Governor Kathy Hochul called a state of emergency even before the storm hit on...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals

The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Timeline of the Blizzard of 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As 2022 came to a close Saturday, the weather event many in Western New York will remember as the top storm of the year, and for their whole lives, occurred just a week ago. Here is a look back at how the Blizzard of 2022 unfolded in Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

New Year's Eve forecast for Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One week later, showers are back in the forecast for the second weekend in a row. But this time, it's rain instead of snow. Western New York is waking up to some light rain moving in Saturday morning. This is associated will a slow moving front that will cross through the region later Saturday evening. Until then, scattered showers will linger throughout the day, and so will clouds, with temperatures hovering near 50 degrees. Rainfall amounts will be just around a quarter of an inch on average.
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s fatal slow-to-act error in Buffalo winter storm

What’s worse — a governor who obsesses over natural disasters, and isn’t shy about exercising the full power of the state, and then some, to lessen their harm, or a governor who minimizes a storm’s potential impact until it’s too late? With at least 37 people dead in Christmas weekend’s Buffalo snowstorm, New Yorkers are grimly learning of a big difference between former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Gov. Hochul: a failure to issue a firm travel ban before the storm hit cost lives. Whether a hurricane or a blizzard, there’s one easy rule about storms: if you don’t live in an evacuation...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

You Might Get Knock On Your Door From National Guard If You Live In WNY

If you live in Western New York, you may get a knock on your door from the National Guard. Yesterday, December 29, 2022, the National Guard was going door to door doing wellness checks on people who lost power during the blizzard. Quite a few people died from having no heat or electricity during the storm, so the troops are checking to make sure residents are ok, but also to see if there might be any more fatalities. As of yesterday evening, all customers who lost power should have been restored, according to a tweet from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Plow Drivers Walk Off Job After Criticism By Cheektowaga Town Supervisor

The deadly Christmas blizzard here in Western New York has been causing tensions to run high. There have been quite a few instances of disagreements and hurt feelings as many are still reeling from the storm, which has claimed 40 lives, so far. Mark Poloncarz, the Erie County Executive, and Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown had a dispute over plowing in the city. During a press conference on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Poloncarz criticized the City of Buffalo's job plowing the streets,
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
WHIO Dayton

Buffalo residents rescue birds stuck in ice after historic winter storm

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo residents helped free 16 birds stuck in ice along the waterfront of LaSalle Park after a deadly blizzard swept through the region over the weekend. Seamus Gallivan and Alex McArthur said the rescue mission was borne out of wanting to help somehow, while the city remained paralyzed by the historic winter storm. The couple says they spent 56 hours without power as a record 51 inches of snow fell.
BUFFALO, NY
wasteadvantagemag.com

Advocates Hail New Carpet Recycling Law

Advocates have applauded Governor Hochul for signing A.9279-A/S.5027-C, which establishes an Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) program for carpeting by setting mandatory goals for carpet recycling; creating convenient collection locations, and phasing out harmful PFAS chemicals from new carpet production. California is currently the only other state with such a program. The bill was sponsored by Senator Brian Kavanagh and Assemblymember Steve Englebright.
CALIFORNIA STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
510K+
Followers
70K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy