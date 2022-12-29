Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Howie Long on why Derek Carr is no longer the Raiders' starter and why he can't be in the building | FOX NFL Sunday
Howie Long breaks down why Las Vegas is playing the rest of the season without Derek Carr and why the QB isn't with the team. If Carr gets hurts, then the Raiders would owe Carr $40 million dollars.
Yardbarker
Could Steelers offer offensive coordinator job to former QB?
The Pittsburgh Steelers rank 23rd in total offense and 28th in scoring, and offensive coordinator Matt Canada may lose his job because of it. If the Steelers decide to stay in-house for a possible replacement instead of hiring an outside candidate, Steelers reporter Bob Quinn believes there’s one person he thinks would be a strong fit.
WJLA
Commanders host Browns at FedEx Field, look to stay in playoff race
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders will host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in hopes of making the playoffs. They can get in by winning their final two games. Cleveland is trying to play spoiler after being knocked out of contention. Carson Wentz is starting at quarterback for Washington.
FOX Sports
With the Eagles and Cowboys being playoff locks, can the Giants and Commanders secure playoff berths? | FOX NFL Sunday
Things got interesting in the NFC East last week when the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams are sure playoff locks. Carson Wentz is back to starting for the Washington Commanders. Will he be ready to lead them to a playoff berth?
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Not Happy After What Bengals Player Said About the Bills
The Buffalo Bills have a huge game coming up on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. It will match up the one seed (Bills) and the three seed (Bengals) in the AFC. This is also the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and the...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
Giants activate Xavier McKinney to play in ‘win-and-in’ game vs. Colts — huge boost for secondary, playoff hopes
As it turns out, the Giants will have free safety Xavier McKinney (hand) available for Sunday’s home game against the Colts. If the Giants win the game, they’ll clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2016. Want to bet on the NFL?. The Giants on Saturday...
FOX Sports
Saints beat Eagles, but late push not enough for playoffs
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cameron Jordan waved his arms in ferocious pursuit and went on another QB hunt. One, two, three times New Orleans’ defensive end chased down and sacked Gardner Minshew. The total was a big one: Jordan is now the Saints’ career sack leader with 115 1/2,...
Report: Giants want Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley back long-term
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley are both enjoying career years. They are also both impending free agents. General manager Joe Schoen has important decisions to make on each in the coming months and it would appear he’d like both Jones and Barkley to return.
Giants vs. Colts: 6 keys to victory in Week 17
There are two games left in the 2022-2023 season. This Sunday, the New York Giants host the Indianapolis Colts in a must-win contest to cement a post-season run. The Giants’ season has been a pleasant surprise to fans everywhere — no one thought they would be where they are this year after their front office overhaul. But here we are, and the Giants have a legitimate shot at the playoffs.
Moose on the Loose: Giants can get to playoffs for 1st time since 2016 with win
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants aren’t treating the Indianapolis Colts like a team that has won four games all season and has lost eight of its last nine. With a playoff berth a win away, one might think the Giants (8-6-1) would be salivating at the thought of playing one of […]
FOX Sports
Dugger INT return helps lift Pats over fading Dolphins 23-21
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Kyle Dugger intercepted Teddy Bridgewater and returned it 39 yards for a go-ahead touchdown late in the third quarter, and the New England Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive by rallying to beat the Miami Dolphins 23-21 on Sunday. Mac Jones had touchdown passes to...
FOX Sports
49ers edge Raiders 37-34 in OT for 9th consecutive win
LAS VEGAS (AP) — San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said his team has been in playoff mode for several weeks as it fights for a top seed in the NFC, and Sunday had a postseason atmosphere. Playing in front of a raucous pro-49ers crowd as visitors in Las Vegas,...
FOX Sports
'That's Seattle football right there'- Geno Smith praises the Seahawks defense that led to critical victory against the Jets
Seattle Seahawks' Geno Smith gives his high praises to the team's defensive line and Kenneth Walker who had an amazing performance against the Jets. Smith ended the game throwing for 183 yard and two touchdowns in a huge 23-6 win over the Jets, knocking their chances out of the playoffs.
FOX Sports
'Marshon Lattimore, what a great pick six!' - Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston break Saints' victory over Eagles
Joe Davis and Daryl Johnston break down the New Orlean Saints' victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Davis and Johnston break down Marshon Lattimore's impressive performance in his return.
On Larry Bird's greatest game: 'I should have quit right there'
Larry Joe Bird peaked as a basketball player on June 8, 1986, according to the folks behind the “Book of Basketball” YouTube channel. “I should have quit right there,” offered the Hick From French Lick of the game in question, in which Bird won his third and final NBA championship with the Boston Celtics, joining those earned in 1981 and 1984.
FOX Sports
Durant, Nets set for matchup against the Hornets
Brooklyn Nets (23-12, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-26, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets visit the Charlotte Hornets. Durant ranks seventh in the league averaging 29.9 points per game. The Hornets have gone 4-17 against Eastern Conference teams. Charlotte...
Why the Giants Will Beat the Colts, Why They Won't, and a Prediction
The New York Giants can punch their ticket to the postseason for the first time since 2016 if they can beat the Indianapolis Colts.
Yardbarker
Jeff Saturday Reveals Giants' Biggest Strength
The Indianapolis Colts are in New Jersey on Sunday to take on the New York Giants. While the Colts are out of the playoffs and in the thick of the race to the bottom for a top-five draft pick, at 8-6-1, the Giants are in the thick of the NFC Playoff hunt.
Yardbarker
Stock crashing for Steelers former first-round pick
Now in his fourth season, Bush has yet to eclipse any stat he posted as a rookie. Bush's rookie contract expires at the end of this season. With it unlikely the Steelers will re-sign him, another hole will be created on their roster for 2023. Spillane played 100% of the...
