Tennessee State

Yardbarker

Could Steelers offer offensive coordinator job to former QB?

The Pittsburgh Steelers rank 23rd in total offense and 28th in scoring, and offensive coordinator Matt Canada may lose his job because of it. If the Steelers decide to stay in-house for a possible replacement instead of hiring an outside candidate, Steelers reporter Bob Quinn believes there’s one person he thinks would be a strong fit.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WJLA

Commanders host Browns at FedEx Field, look to stay in playoff race

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Commanders will host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday in hopes of making the playoffs. They can get in by winning their final two games. Cleveland is trying to play spoiler after being knocked out of contention. Carson Wentz is starting at quarterback for Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Saints beat Eagles, but late push not enough for playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cameron Jordan waved his arms in ferocious pursuit and went on another QB hunt. One, two, three times New Orleans’ defensive end chased down and sacked Gardner Minshew. The total was a big one: Jordan is now the Saints’ career sack leader with 115 1/2,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants vs. Colts: 6 keys to victory in Week 17

There are two games left in the 2022-2023 season. This Sunday, the New York Giants host the Indianapolis Colts in a must-win contest to cement a post-season run. The Giants’ season has been a pleasant surprise to fans everywhere — no one thought they would be where they are this year after their front office overhaul. But here we are, and the Giants have a legitimate shot at the playoffs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX Sports

Dugger INT return helps lift Pats over fading Dolphins 23-21

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Kyle Dugger intercepted Teddy Bridgewater and returned it 39 yards for a go-ahead touchdown late in the third quarter, and the New England Patriots kept their playoff hopes alive by rallying to beat the Miami Dolphins 23-21 on Sunday. Mac Jones had touchdown passes to...
FOX Sports

49ers edge Raiders 37-34 in OT for 9th consecutive win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan said his team has been in playoff mode for several weeks as it fights for a top seed in the NFC, and Sunday had a postseason atmosphere. Playing in front of a raucous pro-49ers crowd as visitors in Las Vegas,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Durant, Nets set for matchup against the Hornets

Brooklyn Nets (23-12, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-26, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets visit the Charlotte Hornets. Durant ranks seventh in the league averaging 29.9 points per game. The Hornets have gone 4-17 against Eastern Conference teams. Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Jeff Saturday Reveals Giants' Biggest Strength

The Indianapolis Colts are in New Jersey on Sunday to take on the New York Giants. While the Colts are out of the playoffs and in the thick of the race to the bottom for a top-five draft pick, at 8-6-1, the Giants are in the thick of the NFC Playoff hunt.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Stock crashing for Steelers former first-round pick

Now in his fourth season, Bush has yet to eclipse any stat he posted as a rookie. Bush's rookie contract expires at the end of this season. With it unlikely the Steelers will re-sign him, another hole will be created on their roster for 2023. Spillane played 100% of the...
PITTSBURGH, PA

