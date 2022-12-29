Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Infant returned to grandparents days after she was taken from Kenwood Mall
The 10-month-old girl who was taken from the Kenwood Towne Centre on Tuesday has been located, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office. Valerie Williams was returned to her grandparents just after 10:30 p.m. on Friday following a medical evaluation by the Colerain Township Fire Department, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
KFVS12
Food insecurity continues
A "custody swap" at a Marion, Illinois truck stop and gas station on Christmas Eve ends with the arrest of a father of three. Body slams and clotheslines. That's how a few Heartland athletes are training for their dream. Illinois judge sides with 65 counties challenging provision of SAFT-T Act.
KFVS12
Food insecurity continues after Christmas
Southeast Missouri (KFVS) - 2022 may be coming to an end, but the fight against hunger remains continuing. In East Prairie, Mo., at First Church of God, Dawn Walters is the senior pastor. She is happy to help feed food insecure families. “People struggle for food, they’ve had Christmas and...
KFVS12
The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/30
Discovery Science: Holding fire & making your own New Year's Eve ball drop. Ring in 2023 with your own ball drop and watch Michael Toeniskoetter, with the Cape Girardeau Discovery Playhouse, & Alayna hold fire!. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. 2022 is coming to an end, but the fight against...
KFVS12
Staying safe while traveling this holiday weekend
Tensions between the Scott County Commissioners office and Sheriff Wes Drury continue today in court. Tensions continue to rise in Scott County over the home of the Sheriff's Department. Discovery Science: Holding fire & making your own New Year's Eve ball drop. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Ring in 2023...
wpsdlocal6.com
Report of parental abduction in Marion leads to arrest, children unharmed
MARION, IL — Marion police say a man accused of abducting two of his children from a Marion gas station and threatening to commit suicide with them in the car has been arrested. According to a Thursday release from the Marion Police Department, 27-year-old Brandon Lonas met with the...
KFVS12
Father accused of kidnapping children at Marion, Ill. truck stop arrested
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A “custody swap” at a Marion, Illinois truck stop and gas station on Christmas Eve ends with the arrest of a father of three. Marion Police report officers responded at 4 p.m. to a report of a parental abduction at the Pilot Travel Center on West DeYoung Street.
KFVS12
Local Law Enforcement urging everybody to stay safe while out this New Year’s weekend
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Many people may be venturing out for the New Year’s Eve celebrations this weekend, and local law enforcement is urging everybody to stay safe. Illinois State Police Trooper Josh Korando says that during the holiday season, they see an uptick in DUI’s. “If you...
westkentuckystar.com
Meth charges for Paducah man in Farley community
A traffic stop in the Farley community Friday night led to drug charges for a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop on Yarbro Lane. Deputies said the driver, 24-year-old Chandler J. Lange, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Lange was arrested...
wpsdlocal6.com
Carbondale officers receive complaint of 'police impersonator' scam
CARBONDALE, IL — Carbondale police are reminding the community that no police officer will take bond money for a warrant over the phone — or outside of the police department — after receiving a complaint about a scam call. According to a release from the Carbondale Police...
Think You Can Handle One of the Most Dangerous Hikes in Illinois?
There are leisure hikes, sightseeing hikes and hikes you go on for a little bit of exercise. This twelve-mile hike is none of those. It's not for the beginner. One of the most dangerous hiking trails in Illinois. If you've never done much hiking, this hike is not for you......
KFVS12
Perry Co. man wanted in Ste. Genevieve Co. considered armed, dangerous
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A Perry County man is wanted on charges of assault, burglary and more. According to a Facebook post by the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office, they are looking for Danny Wesley Brown, 60, on a warrant charging him with two counts of felony first-degree assault, two counts of felony armed criminal action, felony first-degree kidnapping/inflicting injury/terrorizing, felony first-degree burglary and felony unlawful use of a weapon. No bond was set.
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting Christmas night in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man is dead and another behind bars after a shooting Christmas night in Paducah. Paducah police were called to the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive at 6:46 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25 for a report of someone shot at an office building.
wpsdlocal6.com
Paducah Police name pedestrian killed in Lone Oak crash
PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Police Department is providing more details following a fatal crash that shut down a section of Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. According to a Friday release, 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah was hit and killed as she tried to cross the road to get to her workplace.
KFVS12
Benton man arrested for Scott City assault
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been arrested and charged after an assault was reported yesterday in Scott City, Mo. On December 29, around 7:45 p.m., officers from the Scott City Police Department responded to a local residence. It was reported that an assault had occurred, and the suspect left the residence before the officers arrived.
wpsdlocal6.com
Accident on Lone Oak Road involved pedestrian fatality, Paducah Police confirm
PADUCAH — Lone Oak Road is shut down between Bleich Road and I-24 as authorities investigate a traffic accident in front of McDonald's. Officers told Local 6 a pedestrian was hit. Drivers should avoid the area.
KFVS12
Armed robbery at business under investigation in Franklin County, Ill.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - An armed robbery at a business in Franklin County, Illinois is under investigation. According to Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon, an armed robbery and aggravated unlawful restraint happened late Thursday at a rural business in the county. Sheriff Bacon said the investigation is in its...
mymoinfo.com
Gary Inman – Service 1pm 12/30/22
Gary Inman of Fredericktown died Sunday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be 1:00 Friday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with burial in Moores Chapel Cemetery. Visitation for Gary Inman will be 11 to 1 Friday at the funeral home.
KFVS12
First Alert: 2022 to close out with dry conditions, mid-50s
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - For our last day of 2022 were are going to see sunshine and dry condition. Meghan Smith says if you have plans for the holiday, you are going to have nice conditions with temps in the low to mid 50′s. For tomorrow, we are...
wfcnnews.com
One airlifted, one transported by ambulance in I-57 crash
FRANKLIN / JEFFERSON COUNTY - One person was airlifted and another was transported by ambulance following a crash today on Interstate 57. The accident occurred around mile marker 90 near the Franklin / Jefferson County line around 2:30 p.m. Reports indicate that a passenger car crossed the median for unknown...
