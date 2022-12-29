ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, IL

KFVS12

Food insecurity continues

A "custody swap" at a Marion, Illinois truck stop and gas station on Christmas Eve ends with the arrest of a father of three. Body slams and clotheslines. That's how a few Heartland athletes are training for their dream. Illinois judge sides with 65 counties challenging provision of SAFT-T Act.
MARION, IL
KFVS12

Food insecurity continues after Christmas

Southeast Missouri (KFVS) - 2022 may be coming to an end, but the fight against hunger remains continuing. In East Prairie, Mo., at First Church of God, Dawn Walters is the senior pastor. She is happy to help feed food insecure families. “People struggle for food, they’ve had Christmas and...
EAST PRAIRIE, MO
KFVS12

The Breakfast Show Too headlines 12/30

Discovery Science: Holding fire & making your own New Year's Eve ball drop. Ring in 2023 with your own ball drop and watch Michael Toeniskoetter, with the Cape Girardeau Discovery Playhouse, & Alayna hold fire!. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. 2022 is coming to an end, but the fight against...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Staying safe while traveling this holiday weekend

Tensions between the Scott County Commissioners office and Sheriff Wes Drury continue today in court. Tensions continue to rise in Scott County over the home of the Sheriff's Department. Discovery Science: Holding fire & making your own New Year's Eve ball drop. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. Ring in 2023...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Meth charges for Paducah man in Farley community

A traffic stop in the Farley community Friday night led to drug charges for a Paducah man. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department reports that a deputy conducted the stop on Yarbro Lane. Deputies said the driver, 24-year-old Chandler J. Lange, was allegedly in possession of crystal methamphetamine. Lange was arrested...
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Perry Co. man wanted in Ste. Genevieve Co. considered armed, dangerous

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - A Perry County man is wanted on charges of assault, burglary and more. According to a Facebook post by the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office, they are looking for Danny Wesley Brown, 60, on a warrant charging him with two counts of felony first-degree assault, two counts of felony armed criminal action, felony first-degree kidnapping/inflicting injury/terrorizing, felony first-degree burglary and felony unlawful use of a weapon. No bond was set.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

1 dead, 1 arrested after shooting Christmas night in Paducah

PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – One man is dead and another behind bars after a shooting Christmas night in Paducah. Paducah police were called to the 900 block of North H.C. Mathis Drive at 6:46 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25 for a report of someone shot at an office building.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Paducah Police name pedestrian killed in Lone Oak crash

PADUCAH, KY — The Paducah Police Department is providing more details following a fatal crash that shut down a section of Lone Oak Road on Thursday evening. According to a Friday release, 48-year-old Rebecca Snow of Paducah was hit and killed as she tried to cross the road to get to her workplace.
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Benton man arrested for Scott City assault

SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man has been arrested and charged after an assault was reported yesterday in Scott City, Mo. On December 29, around 7:45 p.m., officers from the Scott City Police Department responded to a local residence. It was reported that an assault had occurred, and the suspect left the residence before the officers arrived.
SCOTT CITY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Gary Inman – Service 1pm 12/30/22

Gary Inman of Fredericktown died Sunday at the age of 75. The funeral service will be 1:00 Friday at Follis and Sons Chapel in Fredericktown with burial in Moores Chapel Cemetery. Visitation for Gary Inman will be 11 to 1 Friday at the funeral home.
FREDERICKTOWN, MO
wfcnnews.com

One airlifted, one transported by ambulance in I-57 crash

FRANKLIN / JEFFERSON COUNTY - One person was airlifted and another was transported by ambulance following a crash today on Interstate 57. The accident occurred around mile marker 90 near the Franklin / Jefferson County line around 2:30 p.m. Reports indicate that a passenger car crossed the median for unknown...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL

