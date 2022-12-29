ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

The Commanders tried to hide Wentz and he still burned them

LANDOVER, Md. -- It was a new year but the same vibes at FedEx Field on Sunday. Despite the importance of the Week 17 contest versus the Cleveland Browns, the Commanders' home stadium was mostly lifeless. As Washington attempted to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, the fans in attendance reacted to the action with slightly more fervor than the numerous empty seats.
WASHINGTON, DC
Jerry Jones on supposed Terrell Owens return: “I don’t know where that’s coming from”

It was only a matter of time before the question was posted Jerral Wayne Jones. Before Thursday night’s game in Nashville, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram asked the Cowboys’ owner about a claim from agent Greg Daniel that he had been talking regularly to “Jerry Jones’ office” about 49-year-old receiver Terrell Owens returning to the team for which he last played in 2008.
DALLAS, TX
Josh Sweat taken to hospital with neck injury, has movement in extremities

Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was carted off the field in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Saints, but he was not taken to the locker room. The Eagles announced that Sweat has been taken to a hospital in Philadelphia for further evaluation of a neck injury. The team announced that Sweat has movement in his extremities and called the decision to take him to the hospital a precautionary one.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Aiyuk clarifies IG comment directed at Adams amid Carr drama

SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Aiyuk ruffled Las Vegas Raiders fans' feathers this week, but the 49ers wide receiver shared it all was in good fun. Earlier in the week, Raiders receiver Davante Adams spoke out in support of embattled quarterback Derek Carr, and NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" Instagram account posted the video. Aiyuk left a comment urging the All-Pro wideout to sit the game out with his teammate.
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss

An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
COLUMBUS, OH
Steph thanks Warriors fan for finding lost free throw trophy

Steph Curry has collected enough hardware across his 14-year NBA career to fill any trophy case, but one award apparently escaped the superstar's grasp. Warriors fan Ryan Channels, who describes himself as a "Stephen Curry super collector" in his Twitter bio, tracked down Curry's 2017-18 NBA free-throw percentage champion trophy through a trading card deal. He recently was able to get the trophy back into Curry's hands.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Purdy reveals how 49ers approached him leading up to draft

The 49ers had quite the decision on their hands when making their final selection at No. 262 during the 2022 NFL Draft. San Francisco could have used the pick on another position player and then signed quarterback Brock Purdy, who they had their eye on, as an undrafted free agent. But the 49ers would run the risk of another team signing him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Why Bosa considers Ryans best D-coordinator he's played for

SANTA CLARA — Defensive end Nick Bosa, the constant recipient of praise from the 49ers’ coaching staff, provided a strong endorsement to the man in charge of the team’s defense. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans figures to be on the short list of every NFL team with an...
Purdy's record-setting 49ers jersey sent to Pro Football Hall

The legend of Brock Purdy's ascension from Mr. Irrelevant to the 49ers' starting quarterback job continues to grow. On Friday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that the jersey Purdy wore in each of his first two home starts is in Canton, Ohio. That's because Purdy became the first quarterback in 49ers history to win his first three career starts.
OHIO STATE
Past comments notwithstanding, Derek Carr won’t be retiring

Many have rolled their eyes whenever quarterback Derek Carr has said he intends to play for the Raiders for the entirety of his career, and that if the Raiders ever move on from Carr, Carr will move on from football. The eye rolling was justified. Now that the Raiders plan...
What Adams, Raiders said about Stidham starting vs. 49ers

Spending New Year's in Las Vegas typically arrives with a dash of chaos. This year, the Raiders brought it themselves. Las Vegas, sitting third in the AFC West at 6-9, benched quarterback Derek Carr -- the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards, touchdowns and passer rating -- ahead of its Week 17 clash with the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Kerr reveals Steph back on the court as injury rehab continues

Steph Curry's highly-anticipated return from injury inches closer each day, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr recently provided a very encouraging update on the star point guard. "He's been doing a lot of stuff on the court," Kerr said Thursday on 95.7 The Game's "Damon and Ratto" show. "So, he's getting a lot of good work in, he's really coming along well and everything is progressing."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Evan Longoria agrees to deal with NL West team

Evan Longoria is not finished yet with his MLB career and is joining a new team for the 2023 season. Longoria has agreed to a one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Financial terms were not reported. Evan Longoria to Diamondbacks. 1 year deal. — Jon Heyman... The post Evan Longoria agrees to deal with NL West team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHOENIX, AZ
Carson Wentz provides no spark as Commanders collapse against Cleveland

LANDOVER, Md. -- Ron Rivera benched Taylor Heinicke for Carson Wentz because the Commanders offense needed a spark. Well, that didn't happen. Washington lost to the Cleveland Browns 24-10 at FedEx Field on Sunday afternoon in a virtual must-win game and was able to muster only 260 total yards of offense. Ironically, that's Washington lowest offensive total since since Wentz's last start, a 12-7 win in Chicago where the team logged 210 total offensive yards. It wasn't close to good enough.
CLEVELAND, OH

