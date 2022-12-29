Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was carted off the field in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Saints, but he was not taken to the locker room. The Eagles announced that Sweat has been taken to a hospital in Philadelphia for further evaluation of a neck injury. The team announced that Sweat has movement in his extremities and called the decision to take him to the hospital a precautionary one.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO