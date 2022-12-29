Read full article on original website
The Commanders tried to hide Wentz and he still burned them
LANDOVER, Md. -- It was a new year but the same vibes at FedEx Field on Sunday. Despite the importance of the Week 17 contest versus the Cleveland Browns, the Commanders' home stadium was mostly lifeless. As Washington attempted to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter, the fans in attendance reacted to the action with slightly more fervor than the numerous empty seats.
Jerry Jones on supposed Terrell Owens return: “I don’t know where that’s coming from”
It was only a matter of time before the question was posted Jerral Wayne Jones. Before Thursday night’s game in Nashville, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram asked the Cowboys’ owner about a claim from agent Greg Daniel that he had been talking regularly to “Jerry Jones’ office” about 49-year-old receiver Terrell Owens returning to the team for which he last played in 2008.
Josh Sweat taken to hospital with neck injury, has movement in extremities
Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat was carted off the field in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Saints, but he was not taken to the locker room. The Eagles announced that Sweat has been taken to a hospital in Philadelphia for further evaluation of a neck injury. The team announced that Sweat has movement in his extremities and called the decision to take him to the hospital a precautionary one.
Aiyuk clarifies IG comment directed at Adams amid Carr drama
SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Aiyuk ruffled Las Vegas Raiders fans' feathers this week, but the 49ers wide receiver shared it all was in good fun. Earlier in the week, Raiders receiver Davante Adams spoke out in support of embattled quarterback Derek Carr, and NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" Instagram account posted the video. Aiyuk left a comment urging the All-Pro wideout to sit the game out with his teammate.
After months of silence, Broncos players rush to Russell Wilson’s defense
Something weird is happening in Denver. That statement would be true pretty much every week of a wild and wacky 2022 season. The current nuttiness comes from a sudden effort by multiple Broncos players to rush to the public defense of quarterback Russell Wilson. From receiver Jerry Jeudy to receiver...
Ohio State Starter Enters Transfer Portal After Loss
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player has entered the NCAA transfer portal following Saturday night's loss to No. 1 Georgia. Buckeyes longsnapper Mason Arnold, who started the final six games of the season, will be transferring. 'After starting Ohio State’s final six games of the season at long snapper, Mason...
Steph thanks Warriors fan for finding lost free throw trophy
Steph Curry has collected enough hardware across his 14-year NBA career to fill any trophy case, but one award apparently escaped the superstar's grasp. Warriors fan Ryan Channels, who describes himself as a "Stephen Curry super collector" in his Twitter bio, tracked down Curry's 2017-18 NBA free-throw percentage champion trophy through a trading card deal. He recently was able to get the trophy back into Curry's hands.
Warriors still miss GP2 after discovering his true NBA value
The NBA season is in its 11th week and Gary Payton II, who left the Warriors to sign the Portland Trail Blazers, has yet to make his debut. And he won’t be on the court Friday night when the teams play at Chase Center. Payton’s long-term unavailability is the...
Where Does Carr Rank Among Best Raiders QBs?
With the news that the Las Vegas Raiders have moved on from QB Derek Carr, we look back at his legacy and where he stands among the greatest in Silver and Black history.
Notre Dame vs South Carolina: Gator Bowl TV, Time, Preview and Prediction
Notre Dame last beat a ranked bowl opponent five years ago, going 0-3 in such moments since then. That Music City Bowl win against No. 17 LSU came courtesy of a last-minute heave from a backup quarterback, the Irish winning 21-17 as a one-point favorite. If broadly considering Nashville to...
Purdy reveals how 49ers approached him leading up to draft
The 49ers had quite the decision on their hands when making their final selection at No. 262 during the 2022 NFL Draft. San Francisco could have used the pick on another position player and then signed quarterback Brock Purdy, who they had their eye on, as an undrafted free agent. But the 49ers would run the risk of another team signing him.
Bill Belichick declines to answer repeated questions about whether Mac Jones is a dirty player
Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked repeatedly at his press conference today whether quarterback Mac Jones is a dirty player, and Belichick repeatedly chose not to answer directly. Just as he did on Wednesday, Belichick chose not to answer directly when asked directly about the perception that Jones is a...
Why Bosa considers Ryans best D-coordinator he's played for
SANTA CLARA — Defensive end Nick Bosa, the constant recipient of praise from the 49ers’ coaching staff, provided a strong endorsement to the man in charge of the team’s defense. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans figures to be on the short list of every NFL team with an...
49ers activate two players from practice squad ahead of Raiders game
The San Francisco 49ers have activated the following two players from the practice squad ahead of Sunday's road game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Both are standard elevations, which means they will revert back to the practice squad after the game. Activated from the practice squad:. WR Tay Martin. DL...
Purdy's record-setting 49ers jersey sent to Pro Football Hall
The legend of Brock Purdy's ascension from Mr. Irrelevant to the 49ers' starting quarterback job continues to grow. On Friday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that the jersey Purdy wore in each of his first two home starts is in Canton, Ohio. That's because Purdy became the first quarterback in 49ers history to win his first three career starts.
Past comments notwithstanding, Derek Carr won’t be retiring
Many have rolled their eyes whenever quarterback Derek Carr has said he intends to play for the Raiders for the entirety of his career, and that if the Raiders ever move on from Carr, Carr will move on from football. The eye rolling was justified. Now that the Raiders plan...
What Adams, Raiders said about Stidham starting vs. 49ers
Spending New Year's in Las Vegas typically arrives with a dash of chaos. This year, the Raiders brought it themselves. Las Vegas, sitting third in the AFC West at 6-9, benched quarterback Derek Carr -- the franchise’s all-time leader in passing yards, touchdowns and passer rating -- ahead of its Week 17 clash with the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.
Kerr reveals Steph back on the court as injury rehab continues
Steph Curry's highly-anticipated return from injury inches closer each day, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr recently provided a very encouraging update on the star point guard. "He's been doing a lot of stuff on the court," Kerr said Thursday on 95.7 The Game's "Damon and Ratto" show. "So, he's getting a lot of good work in, he's really coming along well and everything is progressing."
Evan Longoria agrees to deal with NL West team
Evan Longoria is not finished yet with his MLB career and is joining a new team for the 2023 season. Longoria has agreed to a one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Financial terms were not reported. Evan Longoria to Diamondbacks. 1 year deal. — Jon Heyman... The post Evan Longoria agrees to deal with NL West team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Carson Wentz provides no spark as Commanders collapse against Cleveland
LANDOVER, Md. -- Ron Rivera benched Taylor Heinicke for Carson Wentz because the Commanders offense needed a spark. Well, that didn't happen. Washington lost to the Cleveland Browns 24-10 at FedEx Field on Sunday afternoon in a virtual must-win game and was able to muster only 260 total yards of offense. Ironically, that's Washington lowest offensive total since since Wentz's last start, a 12-7 win in Chicago where the team logged 210 total offensive yards. It wasn't close to good enough.
