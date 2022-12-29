ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Things to do in San Antonio this week of January 2, 2023

All you art-loving, morning people, this activity is perfect for you! Head on to the Artpace Rooftop to complement your morning with innovative contemporary art. This Morning Mixer provides goers with free coffee and donuts, plus an unbeatable view of downtown San Antonio. When: Friday, January 6, 2023, 8 am...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

A father's mission to drive his injured military son 2,000 miles back to San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — On Monday afternoon, U.S. Army Lt. Miguel Verduzco Jr. entered LaGuardia Airport in New York City with his father. He was eager to be home. Verduzco had served in the Army for eight years, and his left ankle had lost much of its cartilage as a result. Initially doctors wanted to fuse his ankle, but Hospital for Special Surgery in New York instead rebuilt it.
sanantoniomag.com

New Hope for Treating the Toughest Cancers

The Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio — South Texas’ only National Cancer Institute-Designated Cancer Center — is putting a decades-old antidepressant drug to new use treating breast cancers that don’t respond to existing therapies. Research in the Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long...
Ash Jurberg

These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?

I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in San Antonio, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio.
everythinglubbock.com

Noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy? Texas experts explain why

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN)– If you have noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy lately, experts explain as to why. Medicine like children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be hard to find these days as shortages continue. Those aren’t the only medicines that are hard to find. When Kevan Blanco’s...
CultureMap San Antonio

San Antonio's 10 tastiest restaurant stories of 2022 highlight lots of openings

Editor’s note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined San Antonio this year, now turning our attention to San Antonio's ever-evolving food scene. This year, we saw big changes to individual businesses — including openings, closings, and makeovers — and an interest in best-of lists. Here are the 10 hottest restaurant and bar headlines of 2022.1. Famous fried chicken and biscuit chain hatches 3 San Antonio locations. Bojangles, the North Carolina-based fried-chicken-and-biscuits chain with a die-hard following, plans to enter the San Antonio market over the next several years with three locations. It...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Fire causes damage at gas station on northeast side

SAN ANTONIO — A two-alarm fire at a gas station on the northeast side caused serious damage on Sunday afternoon, but there were no deaths or injuries reported. Battalion Chief Mark Trevino with the San Antonio Fire Department said that around 1:45 p.m., crews were called out to the Shell gas station on Randolph Boulevard for a fire. He said the fire caused a major roof collapse at the store as firefighters worked to battle the blaze, and said a lot of contents were lost in this fire and estimated about $150,000 worth of damage.
sanantoniomag.com

San Antonio’s Top Doctors 2023

Search the directory HERE. Using an online survey, San Antonio Magazine solicited peer nominations from physicians in the San Antonio area, asking them to nominate up to three doctors per practice area who they would trust with the medical care of themselves or their family. To ensure the nomination process is peer-based, full contact information was requested before nominating and doctors were asked to limit their nominations to physicians whose work they’ve personally witnessed. San Antonio Magazine then tallied the results, selecting the top percent of vote recipients in each practice area before submitting the final list for fact-checking, which includes a review of good standing among medical boards.
