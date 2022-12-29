Read full article on original website
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Things to do in San Antonio this week of January 2, 2023
All you art-loving, morning people, this activity is perfect for you! Head on to the Artpace Rooftop to complement your morning with innovative contemporary art. This Morning Mixer provides goers with free coffee and donuts, plus an unbeatable view of downtown San Antonio. When: Friday, January 6, 2023, 8 am...
Guess the rent of this San Antonio 2-bedroom apartment near the Pearl
How much will it cost to live in this Tobin Hill apartment?
These four San Antonio-area companies made job cuts this year
USAA Bank wasn't the only company to make triple digit cuts.
A father's mission to drive his injured military son 2,000 miles back to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — On Monday afternoon, U.S. Army Lt. Miguel Verduzco Jr. entered LaGuardia Airport in New York City with his father. He was eager to be home. Verduzco had served in the Army for eight years, and his left ankle had lost much of its cartilage as a result. Initially doctors wanted to fuse his ankle, but Hospital for Special Surgery in New York instead rebuilt it.
Here's San Antonio's Top Google Search For 2022
Google determined the top searches in each city.
Father drives 1300 miles home after Southwest flight is canceled
SAN ANTONIO — Adam Dambrink had planned to get home on a late red-eye fight leaving Wednesday night. As thousand of flights became canceled on Monday, his flight had remained available. The father of four, who was visiting family in Wisconsin with his kids, went to sleep Monday night thinking everything would be fine.
CityScrapes: San Antonio's public giveaways haven't lived up to their promise of a thriving downtown
The reality of downtown San Antonio is that we succeeded in creating a place for tourists to wander that holds little appeal to San Antonians beyond the twinkling lights of the River Walk.
12 San Antonio bars worth visiting in 2023 that opened in 2022
Make it a New Year's resolution.
Preps for the biggest NYE celebration in South Texas underway
SAN ANTONIO — Crews with the City of San Antonio and the Parks Foundation are preparing for Celebrate SA, the San Antonio tradition that is going on nearly 30 years. It's the biggest New Year's Eve party in South Texas, welcoming 70,000 people to the streets of downtown. The...
sanantoniomag.com
New Hope for Treating the Toughest Cancers
The Mays Cancer Center at UT Health San Antonio — South Texas’ only National Cancer Institute-Designated Cancer Center — is putting a decades-old antidepressant drug to new use treating breast cancers that don’t respond to existing therapies. Research in the Joe R. and Teresa Lozano Long...
Fireworks may be to blame for destroying northeast-side home
SAN ANTONIO — Officials say fireworks may to be blame for a fire that destroyed a home on the northeast side of town early New Year's Day. It happened around 2:44 a.m. on the 2600 block of Pebble Bow near Henderson Pass. When firefighters arrived they found smoke and...
2-vehicle crash heavily damages bus stop in Medical Center area
SAN ANTONIO — A 2-vehicle crash has sent one person to the hospital and heavily damaged the VIA bus stop at the corner of Fredericksburg & Callaghan. It happened around 9:45 a.m. on Sunday in the Medical Center area. Police said one person was taken to a nearby hospital...
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?
I recently wrote an article listing the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in San Antonio, according to Trip Advisor. This provoked a lot of debate among readers, who argued for and against the inclusions on the list. So I thought I would take the discussion one step further and look at the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio. It is my favorite breakfast item, and I have spent a lot of time hunting down the best breakfast tacos in San Antonio.
everythinglubbock.com
Noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy? Texas experts explain why
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN)– If you have noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy lately, experts explain as to why. Medicine like children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be hard to find these days as shortages continue. Those aren’t the only medicines that are hard to find. When Kevan Blanco’s...
San Antonio's 10 tastiest restaurant stories of 2022 highlight lots of openings
Editor’s note: As 2022 comes to a close, we're looking back at the stories that defined San Antonio this year, now turning our attention to San Antonio's ever-evolving food scene. This year, we saw big changes to individual businesses — including openings, closings, and makeovers — and an interest in best-of lists. Here are the 10 hottest restaurant and bar headlines of 2022.1. Famous fried chicken and biscuit chain hatches 3 San Antonio locations. Bojangles, the North Carolina-based fried-chicken-and-biscuits chain with a die-hard following, plans to enter the San Antonio market over the next several years with three locations. It...
KSAT 12
Meet baby Avery, the first baby born in San Antonio in 2023
SAN ANTONIO – The first baby of the New Year has arrived in San Antonio!. Lauren Jacks gave birth to Avery Rose Jacks just two seconds after midnight on Jan. 1, 2023 at North Central Baptist Hospital. Avery weighed in at 7.1 pounds and is 20.6 inches long, and...
KSAT 12
Free expungement program offers people opportunity to wipe records clean, deadline Feb. 1
SAN ANTONIO – Hundreds of people in Bexar County and surrounding areas may be eligible to have their criminal records wiped clean as the Texas Legal Services Center of Austin and the San Antonio NAACP Branch offer free expungement services. “[It’s] Like being born again. What more can you...
Fire causes damage at gas station on northeast side
SAN ANTONIO — A two-alarm fire at a gas station on the northeast side caused serious damage on Sunday afternoon, but there were no deaths or injuries reported. Battalion Chief Mark Trevino with the San Antonio Fire Department said that around 1:45 p.m., crews were called out to the Shell gas station on Randolph Boulevard for a fire. He said the fire caused a major roof collapse at the store as firefighters worked to battle the blaze, and said a lot of contents were lost in this fire and estimated about $150,000 worth of damage.
Top Stories of 2022: San Antonio's biggest news stories reflect tough choices, political divisions
Some of the year's top stories also involved systemic problems that aren't an easy fix.
sanantoniomag.com
San Antonio’s Top Doctors 2023
Search the directory HERE. Using an online survey, San Antonio Magazine solicited peer nominations from physicians in the San Antonio area, asking them to nominate up to three doctors per practice area who they would trust with the medical care of themselves or their family. To ensure the nomination process is peer-based, full contact information was requested before nominating and doctors were asked to limit their nominations to physicians whose work they’ve personally witnessed. San Antonio Magazine then tallied the results, selecting the top percent of vote recipients in each practice area before submitting the final list for fact-checking, which includes a review of good standing among medical boards.
