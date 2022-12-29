Read full article on original website
Winter Reading Challenge
A Winter Reading Challenge is offered for patrons of the Livingston County Library. The challenge is entitled: All The Feels. This program allows patrons to learn about the history of emojis, explore the importance of emotions, and discover fun activities to express themselves fully — all while earning badges on a virtual bingo card! The program runs from Jan. 1–31, and is sponsored by Beanstack.
Annexation On Planning & Zoning Agenda
Annexation is on the agenda for the Chillicothe Planning and Zoning Board when they meet Tuesday at 5:30 pm. The meeting is held in council chambers. Items on the agenda include:. An application for annexation of property owned by the City of Chillicothe. A review of sections of the city...
Carrollton Town Council Meets Tuesday
The Carrollton Town Council will budget and security items as part of their meeting Tuesday. The Carrollton Town Council meets Tuesday at 6:00 pm at City Hall. The Carrollton Municipal Utility Superintendent will present the 2023 budget for approval. The proposal for cameras at the Street, Police, and Wastewater Departments...
Connie Sue (Long) Rucker
Connie Sue Rucker, age 84, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Hedrick Medical Center, Chillicothe, Missouri. Connie was born the daughter of Buford and Helen E. (Smith) Long on February 17, 1938, in Trenton, Missouri. She was a 1956 Trenton High School graduate. She married John Dale Eads in 1957, and he preceded her in death in 1968. On August 17, 1979, she married J. Cecil Rucker. He preceded her in death February 10, 2008. She worked as a secretary for Chillicothe Sales for many years. She then worked for Hedrick Medical Center in medical records for several years. Connie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Chillicothe, Missouri. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going on long drives, and listening to country music.
Chillicothe Resident Arrested
A Chillicothe man was arrested Thursday morning in Livingston County. State Troopers arrested 38-year-old Eric R Barker was arrested at about 9:52 am for alleged DWI. He was processed and released.
Chillicothe Police Report For Friday
Seventy-eight calls for service are in the Chillicothe Police Department report for Friday. Officers responded to numerous calls for parking complaints, domestic disturbances, reports of harassment, child custody issues, anxiety issues, and an unruly juvenile. All were handled by the officers.
Deputies Book Three Into Jail
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department booked three detainees at the Caldwell County Detention Center Friday. They include:. 20-year-old John Marvin Goodwin for alleged possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $10,000. 25-year-old Jacob Michael McGary on a Probation Violation for Burglary. He is held with no...
Livingston Co. Detainee Died While In Randolph Co. Custody
A Livingston County detainee at the Randolph County Jail died Tuesday while in custody. Fifty-one-year-old Cheri Dawn Admire was detained following her arrest on a Livingston County warrant for alleged Financial Exploitation of the Elderly. She was scheduled for trial in February. Randolph County authorities are continuing with an investigation and an autopsy is scheduled.
Kidder Woman Injured In Crash & Arrested
A Kidder woman had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening in Daviess County. State Troopers report 33-year-old Morgan R Lewallen of Kidder was northbound on 210th At Unity Avenue, southwest of Gallatin, when she ran off the west side of the road and he car rolled onto its side, slid down an embankment, and struck several boulders. She was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment. She was not wearing a safety belt.
