WEAR
Former Escambia County Sheriff's Office cadet charged with homicide in Pace
PACE, Fla. -- A former cadet with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office is charged with killing a man during a domestic violence incident overnight in Pace. Chloe Davidson, 32, is charged with First Degree Felony Homicide and a Second Degree Felony Weapons Offense. She was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail at 4:45 a.m. and is being held without bond.
WALA-TV FOX10
1 killed in Pace shooting after domestic disturbance
PACE, Fl. (WALA) - A man has died after a shooting in Pace, Fl according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they responded to a call regarding a shooting at approximately 1:40 a.m. at the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle this morning. Deputies said they located...
Domestic disturbance turns deadly in Santa Rosa County: SRCSO
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead and a woman is in custody after a domestic disturbance that turned deadly. According to officials, deputies were called to the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle, near Chumuckla Highway, for a reported shooting. When deputies arrived […]
WEAR
Man injured in overnight drive-by shooting in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was injured in an early morning drive-by shooting in Pensacola on Sunday. According to Pensacola Police, it happened in the area of 9th Ave and Blount St. around 4:25 a.m. Officers responded to a local hospital, where the victim told police he had been shot...
WALA-TV FOX10
1 person shot in drive-by shooting in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - A person has sustained a non-life-threatening injury after an early morning drive-by shooting in Pensacola, according to police. Police said they responded to local hospital and made contact with a victim who had been shot at a red light at 9th Avenue and Blount Street early this morning.
WEAR
Man charged with DUI after crashing into FHP vehicle in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 25-year-old man was arrested for DUI after crashing into a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle Sunday morning in Okaloosa County. The crash happened around 2:50 a.m. as the FHP vehicle was stopped at a red light at North Beal Parkway and the Mary Esther Cutoff. "The...
WEAR
Woman pinned under vehicle in overnight pedestrian crash in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and pinned underneath it overnight in Pensacola. It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on 12th Avenue in East Hill near the Brainerd St. intersection. According to Pensacola Police, the woman became pinned underneath the vehicle after being struck. Citizens...
Man crashes into trooper’s patrol car, arrested for DUI: Florida Highway Patrol
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said they arrested a man early New Year’s Day for DUI after his vehicle hit an FHP patrol car. According to officials, the officer driving the patrol car came to a stop in the left turn lane on North Beal Parkway. The male driver […]
WEAR
4 injured in overnight head-on collision on Bayou Texar Bridge in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Four people were hospitalized after a head-on collision on the Bayou Texar Bridge in Pensacola early Sunday morning. It happened around 3:30 a.m. on Cervantes St. at the Bayou Texar Bridge. According to Pensacola Police, a vehicle was traveling eastbound in the westbound lane and collided with...
niceville.com
Pensacola career offender sentenced to 30 years in prison
PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Pensacola man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for offenses related to drug trafficking and firearms, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO),...
getthecoast.com
Fatal shooting in Crestview, husband charged with murder
On the morning of December 28, 2022, the Crestview Police Department received a call reporting that a shooting had taken place at a residence on Nun Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 31-year-old Rictaysha Barnum, a female victim, dead inside the home. Her husband, 30-year-old Camden Tyre Barnum, was detained and later transported to the Okaloosa County Jail, where he has been charged with murder.
WEAR
Woman crashes car into front of Rent-A-Center in Escambia County
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A woman crashed her car into the front of a Rent-A-Center in Escambia County Sunday afternoon. It happened around 4:40 p.m. at the furniture store on Mobile Hwy. near the Walmart Supercenter. A glass front door shattered in the wreck. EMS and fire crews are on scene...
WEAR
Judge denies bond for Crestview man charged with murdering his wife
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A judge denied bond Thursday morning for the 30-year-old man charged with shooting and killing his wife in Crestview on Wednesday. Camden Barnum appeared in court on a charge of murder. Crestview Police say he shot and killed his wife -- 31-year-old Rictaysha Barnum -- around...
WEAR
'State of shock': Family pleads for man wanted in Escambia County stabbing to turn self in
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The search continues for Tamondo Reuben, the man wanted on attempted homicide charges for stabbing his girlfriend and her son several times on Monday afternoon in Pensacola. The suspect's family is revealing more to us about his relationship with the victims -- and a plea, to...
WEAR
'Already knew who did it': Family of victims in Escambia County double-stabbing speaks out
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Family of the woman and her son stabbed Monday in Escambia County spoke with WEAR News Thursday. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office searched since Monday for Tamondo Reuben, who they say stabbed the woman in the chest, and stabbed her son 15 times. A tip led...
WEAR
Report: Navarre man arrested after placing gun against woman's face during altercation
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Navarre man was arrested last Thursday in Okaloosa County after pressing a handgun against a woman's face and lower back following a verbal altercation, according to an arrest report. Chase Gary, 29, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to...
WEAR
WATCH: Funeral service for Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Corporal Ray Hamilton
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A funeral service was held Saturday for Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office Corporal Ray Hamilton, who lost his life in the line of duty on Christmas Eve. The service was held at the Emerald Coast Convention Center on Okaloosa Island. Visitation began at 9 a.m. A Celebration...
Florida Man Charged For Opening Fire On Officers, Killing Sheriff's Deputy On Christmas Eve
Timothy Paul Price-Williams, 43, opened fire on a group of officers attempting to arrest him for domestic battery on Christmas Eve, fatally striking Okaloosa County Sheriff's Deputy Ray Hamilton. A Florida sheriff's corporal was shot dead on Christmas Eve when a man he was attempting to arrest on a warrant...
WEAR
Officials: 1 person taken to hospital following single-vehicle crash in Shalimar
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person was transported to the hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Shalimar Friday. According to the Ocean City-Wright Fire Control District, the accident took place at the intersection of Eglin Parkway and Cherokee Road. First responders say when they arrived on scene, they found a...
WEAR
Crestview man charged with murdering his wife is U.S. Army soldier
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- The man charged with murdering his wife in Crestview is a U.S. Army soldier, according to 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne). Staff Sgt. Camden Barnum, 30, is accused of murdering his wife Rictaysha Barnum, 31, on Wednesday at their Crestview home. 7th Special Forces...
