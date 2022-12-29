ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestview, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

Former Escambia County Sheriff's Office cadet charged with homicide in Pace

PACE, Fla. -- A former cadet with the Escambia County Sheriff's Office is charged with killing a man during a domestic violence incident overnight in Pace. Chloe Davidson, 32, is charged with First Degree Felony Homicide and a Second Degree Felony Weapons Offense. She was booked into Santa Rosa County Jail at 4:45 a.m. and is being held without bond.
PACE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 killed in Pace shooting after domestic disturbance

PACE, Fl. (WALA) - A man has died after a shooting in Pace, Fl according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said they responded to a call regarding a shooting at approximately 1:40 a.m. at the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle this morning. Deputies said they located...
PACE, FL
WKRG News 5

Domestic disturbance turns deadly in Santa Rosa County: SRCSO

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office said a man is dead and a woman is in custody after a domestic disturbance that turned deadly. According to officials, deputies were called to the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle, near Chumuckla Highway, for a reported shooting. When deputies arrived […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Man injured in overnight drive-by shooting in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- One person was injured in an early morning drive-by shooting in Pensacola on Sunday. According to Pensacola Police, it happened in the area of 9th Ave and Blount St. around 4:25 a.m. Officers responded to a local hospital, where the victim told police he had been shot...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 person shot in drive-by shooting in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - A person has sustained a non-life-threatening injury after an early morning drive-by shooting in Pensacola, according to police. Police said they responded to local hospital and made contact with a victim who had been shot at a red light at 9th Avenue and Blount Street early this morning.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Woman pinned under vehicle in overnight pedestrian crash in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A female pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and pinned underneath it overnight in Pensacola. It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on 12th Avenue in East Hill near the Brainerd St. intersection. According to Pensacola Police, the woman became pinned underneath the vehicle after being struck. Citizens...
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Pensacola career offender sentenced to 30 years in prison

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Pensacola man has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for offenses related to drug trafficking and firearms, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida has announced. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida (USAO),...
PENSACOLA, FL
getthecoast.com

Fatal shooting in Crestview, husband charged with murder

On the morning of December 28, 2022, the Crestview Police Department received a call reporting that a shooting had taken place at a residence on Nun Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 31-year-old Rictaysha Barnum, a female victim, dead inside the home. Her husband, 30-year-old Camden Tyre Barnum, was detained and later transported to the Okaloosa County Jail, where he has been charged with murder.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

Judge denies bond for Crestview man charged with murdering his wife

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A judge denied bond Thursday morning for the 30-year-old man charged with shooting and killing his wife in Crestview on Wednesday. Camden Barnum appeared in court on a charge of murder. Crestview Police say he shot and killed his wife -- 31-year-old Rictaysha Barnum -- around...
CRESTVIEW, FL
WEAR

Crestview man charged with murdering his wife is U.S. Army soldier

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. -- The man charged with murdering his wife in Crestview is a U.S. Army soldier, according to 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne). Staff Sgt. Camden Barnum, 30, is accused of murdering his wife Rictaysha Barnum, 31, on Wednesday at their Crestview home. 7th Special Forces...
CRESTVIEW, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy