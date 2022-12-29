ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$5 New Year’s Day 2023 Pancake Party & Block Party for Charity (SF)

Join us this Sunday January 1st, 2023 for a Pancake Party on the the patio at Dolores Deluxe! We’ll be cooking up silver dollar pancakes in three flavors, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting the SF Food Bank! The festivities begin at 10AM until we sell out (but don’t worry, we’re prepping extra for the late risers)!
101 Freeway Closed “Indefinitely” Due to Flooding

Both southbound and northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 are closed indefinitely in South San Francisco due to major flooding, California Highway Patrol announced Saturday morning. Caltrans crews are on the scene. All drivers are advised to utilize Interstate Highway 280 as an alternate route. MUDSLIDES AND FLOODING SHUTS TRAFFIC...
“Comedians with Criminal Records” Live in SF (2022)

“Comedians with Criminal Records” Live in SF (2022) Crime is no laughing matter in San Francisco… unless it’s Comedians with Criminal Records – a unique showcase of professional comics who’ve had troubles with the law in the past. In addition to an hilarious comedy set,...
Concord Comfort Food Month 2023 (Jan 1-31)

We’re taking Comfort Food Week to a whole new level! All month long, indulge in Concord’s most delicious, decadent eats and treats. Find special deals at participating restaurants, weekly themes highlighting everything from takeout to dessert, a grand prize giveaway and more. Come see what’s on the menu.
