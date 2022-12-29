Join us this Sunday January 1st, 2023 for a Pancake Party on the the patio at Dolores Deluxe! We’ll be cooking up silver dollar pancakes in three flavors, with 100% of the proceeds benefitting the SF Food Bank! The festivities begin at 10AM until we sell out (but don’t worry, we’re prepping extra for the late risers)!

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO