Most Famous Movie, TV Animal Buried Southeast Of Twin Falls ID
When animals are involved in the filming of television and movies, it certainly can complicate matters. One very famous, apex predator who starred in dozens of roles between the nineteen seventies and late nineties had a reputation for being a gentle giant and true professional and is buried just a couple hours from Twin Falls, Idaho.
kmvt
Behind the Business: Blast Masters
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Blast Masters held their grand opening event last month at their new location, 260 2nd Ave. South in Twin Falls. New owner Don Sawyer says there’s just so few things for kids and families to come out and do, Blast Masters is a great addition.
WATCH: Man Crash Lands; Foolish Twin Falls BASE Jumps Continue
Having lived in the Magic Valley for a number of years, I've seen some Twin Falls BASE jumpers nearly die on several occasions, and these have been instances where individuals have followed all safety precautions. There are those people that still choose to take off from cliffs overlooking the Snake River on the Jerome and Twin Falls sides of the canyon, and they are taking a huge gamble with their lives.
Twin Falls Bridal Expo Gets So Big It Has Changed Locations
It is engagement season and wedding planning will be starting soon! The Twin Falls Bridal Expo is coming up quickly and it is going to be bigger than ever. They changed locations to accommodate space. Twin Falls Bridal Expo Coming Up Soon. The Twin Falls Bridal Expo is going to...
There Is Free Christmas Tree Disposal For Everyone In Twin Falls
If you still have your Christmas tree up, that's fantastic, embrace the Christmas spirit while it lasts. If you are looking for what to do with your Christmas tree now that it isn't in your house anymore, you can get rid of it for free. Free Christmas Tree Removal Twin...
Twin Falls Area Family Friendly New Year’s Eve Events – 2022
If you’re looking for family-friendly things to do with the kids on New Year’s Eve, you can pick from one or more of these activities in the greater Twin Falls area. Skateland in Twin Falls will be hosting their annual New Year’s Eve party on Saturday from 7:00 pm to 12:15am. The cost is just $10 per person for an evening of kid-friendly fun, party favors and prizes. According to their website, Skateland is also open on Sunday from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm.
kmvt
Friends of Minidoka accepting donations
JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This past November, Friends of Minidoka launched the 80th anniversary of the establishment of Southern Idaho’s Japanese relocation camp. Friends of Minidoka is the philanthropic non-profit partner of Minidoka National Historic Site. They work to preserve, protect and educate about the legacy of the...
We Would Never See This in Idaho, Right?
I suppose you could see something like this when in Idaho’s higher elevations. My sister lives in a small town in Western New York. You can click here to see the video she found on the website of the CBS-TV affiliate out of Buffalo. I then shared the video with friends in law enforcement here in Idaho. Apparently, when it comes to driving with a snow-covered vehicle, this is the worst they’ve ever seen. You’ll get a ticket for far less in Twin Falls County.
One of Idaho’s Most Unique New Year’s Eve Celebrations is Canceled
Believe it or not, Idaho is typically home to three of the most unique New Year’s Eve celebrations in the United States. This year that number is down to two. In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, home of the company responsible for gifting us Easter Peeps every year, they actually drop a 400 pound replica of the marshmallow candy. Panama Beach, Florida rings in the New Year by dropping a huge beach ball. Las Cruces, New Mexico rings in the new year with a chili pepper.
Emergency Services Respond To Accidental Explosion At Twin Falls RV Park
Emergency agencies from Twin Falls and Filer responded to an explosion Wednesday afternoon at a Twin Falls RV Park. RV Explosion Caused By Unknown Ignition Source Near Propane Tank. The Twin Falls Sheriff's Deputies and the Filer Fire Department responded to a report of an explosion at 2404 E 3830,...
kmvt
St. Luke’s is offering free outpatient clinics for kids that provide suctioning
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —An increased need for care among kids with respiratory viruses continues throughout Idaho. St. Luke’s is offering free outpatient clinics for kids that provides suctioning. Dr. Kenny Bramwell says they brainstormed this a few years ago, after his grandson developed RSV and had the...
Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Idaho will Bring Snow and Rain
The Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until 11 AM on Friday morning. Between now and then, residents in the Magic Valley can expect between 1 and 3 inches of snow, mainly north of Twin Falls. Further north, accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected in cities and lower elevations while 6 to 10 inches are expected in the mountains.
Some Twin Falls Residents Go Full Irish On Santa Christmas Eve
Christmas Eve is this Saturday. Santa Clause will again be visiting millions of homes in Idaho and sampling baked goods left by kids and parents, but some Gem Staters will take a page from the Irish and set Santa up with a particular cold, frothy beverage. Cookies are the most...
8 Twin Falls Restaurants Open On Christmas Day
It is unfortunate that not everyone gets to be home with family on Christmas Day. That being said, there are still restaurants open on Christmas Day if you want to go out and about with family or just get a quick meal. Perkins in Twin Falls is open for Christmas....
What Inflated Twin Falls Grocery Items Can You No Longer Afford?
Inflation in the United States is making many Americans have to go without food items they're accustomed to having in the pantry and refrigerator. You've probably noticed that some groceries have more than doubled in price in the past year while wandering aisles at your favorite Twin Falls market. American...
Special Idaho Football Talent Leads Team To National Title Chance
This weekend will mark the biggest weekend in college football. Saturday will feature nonstop action beginning at 10 am our time. The evening will conclude after college football's final four will fight it out to see who competes for the national title. Idaho is known for many things, and with...
kmvt
Feeding your animals the wrong foods can be costly
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Some animal owners don’t have restrictions for what they feed their pets. The director of Twin Falls Animal Shelter says there are many things your animals should not be eating. If you’re going to feed your dog bones, feed it the femur joint and have your butcher arrange it and boil it for six minutes.
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Voted no once, will vote no again
Last July, at the State GOP convention in Twin Falls, I served as a delegate from Franklin County. It was a glorious and eye -opening experience for me. I certainly learned a lot about the political process and about human behavior. As the annual winter meetings for the GOP state central committee are fast approaching, I have been doing my homework on the 51 pages of proposed rules and resolutions. I am the author of four of the resolutions contained in those 51 pages. But what I am most “worked up” about is not my own work, but Rule 2022-04 concerning crossover voting. Its author is Branden Durst, a former registered Democrat and unsuccessful candidate for superintendent of public instruction. In the Dec. 27, 2022, edition of the ISJ, a front page article by Kelcie Moseley-Morris does a great job of describing this proposed rule.
