Twin Falls, ID

95.7 KEZJ

Most Famous Movie, TV Animal Buried Southeast Of Twin Falls ID

When animals are involved in the filming of television and movies, it certainly can complicate matters. One very famous, apex predator who starred in dozens of roles between the nineteen seventies and late nineties had a reputation for being a gentle giant and true professional and is buried just a couple hours from Twin Falls, Idaho.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Behind the Business: Blast Masters

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Blast Masters held their grand opening event last month at their new location, 260 2nd Ave. South in Twin Falls. New owner Don Sawyer says there’s just so few things for kids and families to come out and do, Blast Masters is a great addition.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

WATCH: Man Crash Lands; Foolish Twin Falls BASE Jumps Continue

Having lived in the Magic Valley for a number of years, I've seen some Twin Falls BASE jumpers nearly die on several occasions, and these have been instances where individuals have followed all safety precautions. There are those people that still choose to take off from cliffs overlooking the Snake River on the Jerome and Twin Falls sides of the canyon, and they are taking a huge gamble with their lives.
TWIN FALLS, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls Area Family Friendly New Year’s Eve Events – 2022

If you’re looking for family-friendly things to do with the kids on New Year’s Eve, you can pick from one or more of these activities in the greater Twin Falls area. Skateland in Twin Falls will be hosting their annual New Year’s Eve party on Saturday from 7:00 pm to 12:15am. The cost is just $10 per person for an evening of kid-friendly fun, party favors and prizes. According to their website, Skateland is also open on Sunday from 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Friends of Minidoka accepting donations

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —This past November, Friends of Minidoka launched the 80th anniversary of the establishment of Southern Idaho’s Japanese relocation camp. Friends of Minidoka is the philanthropic non-profit partner of Minidoka National Historic Site. They work to preserve, protect and educate about the legacy of the...
MINIDOKA, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

We Would Never See This in Idaho, Right?

I suppose you could see something like this when in Idaho’s higher elevations. My sister lives in a small town in Western New York. You can click here to see the video she found on the website of the CBS-TV affiliate out of Buffalo. I then shared the video with friends in law enforcement here in Idaho. Apparently, when it comes to driving with a snow-covered vehicle, this is the worst they’ve ever seen. You’ll get a ticket for far less in Twin Falls County.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

One of Idaho’s Most Unique New Year’s Eve Celebrations is Canceled

Believe it or not, Idaho is typically home to three of the most unique New Year’s Eve celebrations in the United States. This year that number is down to two. In Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, home of the company responsible for gifting us Easter Peeps every year, they actually drop a 400 pound replica of the marshmallow candy. Panama Beach, Florida rings in the New Year by dropping a huge beach ball. Las Cruces, New Mexico rings in the new year with a chili pepper.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

8 Twin Falls Restaurants Open On Christmas Day

It is unfortunate that not everyone gets to be home with family on Christmas Day. That being said, there are still restaurants open on Christmas Day if you want to go out and about with family or just get a quick meal. Perkins in Twin Falls is open for Christmas....
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Feeding your animals the wrong foods can be costly

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Some animal owners don’t have restrictions for what they feed their pets. The director of Twin Falls Animal Shelter says there are many things your animals should not be eating. If you’re going to feed your dog bones, feed it the femur joint and have your butcher arrange it and boil it for six minutes.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: Voted no once, will vote no again

Last July, at the State GOP convention in Twin Falls, I served as a delegate from Franklin County. It was a glorious and eye -opening experience for me. I certainly learned a lot about the political process and about human behavior. As the annual winter meetings for the GOP state central committee are fast approaching, I have been doing my homework on the 51 pages of proposed rules and resolutions. I am the author of four of the resolutions contained in those 51 pages. But what I am most “worked up” about is not my own work, but Rule 2022-04 concerning crossover voting. Its author is Branden Durst, a former registered Democrat and unsuccessful candidate for superintendent of public instruction. In the Dec. 27, 2022, edition of the ISJ, a front page article by Kelcie Moseley-Morris does a great job of describing this proposed rule.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

Twin Falls, ID
