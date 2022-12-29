Read full article on original website
Happy New Year, Longmont!
Cold with snow, accumulating 1-3 inches; streets and sidewalks will be snow-packed and slippery. Snow at times in the evening, accumulating 1-3 inches; otherwise, plenty of clouds; storm total snowfall 3-6 inches. Tuesday. 33 °F. Mostly cloudy and cold. Tuesday Night. 10 °F. Partly cloudy. Wednesday. 33 °F...
LTE: Honoring our first responders
Top Longmont news stories of 2022
As 2022 draws to a close, many Coloradans have spent the past few days attending community gatherings that mark the one-year anniversary of the Marshall fire, which started on Dec. 30, 2021. The wildfire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Louisville, Superior and unincorporated Boulder County. The Boulder County Sheriff’s...
Arthur Sutherland McPhee III
NOVEMBER 19, 1945 – DECEMBER 27, 2022. Arthur Sutherland McPhee III, age 77, of Loveland, Colorado passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.resthavencolorado.com for the McPhee family.
A little bit of home shines through artist display at Firehouse Art Center
Firehouse Art Center’s winter artist in residence Nancy Eastman spent her whole life on the Front Range. Her connection to her home state inspired a multimedia body of work that’s deeply rooted in Colorado history. During Eastman’s creative career, she built a body of work with distinct style,...
Recovery Café offers new program for people with addiction
With people considering their New Year’s resolutions, a new program at the Longmont Recovery Café offers science-based tools to people wanting to live happier and healthier lives by recovering from addiction. Self Management And Recovery Training, known as SMART Recovery, is a decades-old program that started just a...
Good morning, Longmont!
Cold with snow, accumulating 1-3 inches; streets and sidewalks will be snow-packed and slippery. Snow at times in the evening, accumulating 1-3 inches; otherwise, plenty of clouds; storm total snowfall 3-6 inches. Tuesday. 33 °F. Mostly cloudy and cold. Tuesday Night. 10 °F. Partly cloudy. Wednesday. 33 °F...
Longmont police report: Dec. 30, 2022
Mary D. Garcia
June 30, 1937 ~ December 12, 2022 (age 85) Mary D. Garcia, 85 of Lafayette, died Monday, December 12, 2022 at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette. Services will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 1:15pm at Fort Logan National Cemetery. Heritage Funeral & Cremation Services of Lafayette...
Virgil Troester
Virgil Troester, born September 22,1931 and passed away December 22,2022 at the age of 91. Virg was raised in McCook, Nebraska on a farm. He rode his horse, Pet, to school every day as a kid. He married Iris Sines, his high school sweetheart and love of his life, December 31, 1950. They moved to Greeley where he managed McDonalds Clothing Store. Virg and Iris were very involved in church and many community organizations. Whether he was riding a donkey in a parade, roasting a pig, or planting a garden, he enjoyed life. He was blessed with many good friends, he enjoyed playing cards, entertaining and barbecuing. Virg was an excellent woodworker and blessed family and friends with his signature cross. He loved being dad to Barbara (George)Lee, Ann Chantler, David (Sue) Troester. Better than being dad, he cherished holding his grandbabies, Heather Chantler, Holly Mitchell, Kristopher(Cami) Lee, Brooke (Jim) Chesbro and Alex Troester and his great grandbabies Makai and Addison Mitchell, Hudson and Ashton Chesbro, Iyla and Zoey Havekost.
Art institute aims to break ground on BoCo campus in 2025
The nonprofit East Side Art Institute aims to break ground on a new campus in Boulder County in 2025, said Nancy Utterback, the organization’s founder. With help from a group of anonymous philanthropists, the institute secured an interest-free loan in 2021 for $750,000 to purchase land on the eastern corridor of the county, Utterback said. She called the funding an “absolute miracle.”
Year in review: Longmont politicians delay gun ordinance conversation
As of November, around 622 mass shootings were recorded, according to Forbes. These shootings prompted several gun control conversations at all levels of government, including Longmont City Council. Municipalities throughout Boulder County looked to change their gun policies after 21 people — including 19 students — lost their lives in...
Marshall fire anniversary: Assessing the true cost
Friday marks the one-year anniversary of the Marshall fire, which caused more than $2 billion in losses, according to the latest assessments. But many impacts of the Marshall fire can’t be measured, said Lisa Atallah, a Louisville resident who was forced to flee the fire. While her home was spared, she witnessed entire communities destroyed.
Man shot on Christmas Day in south Longmont
Longmont police are investigating a Christmas Day shooting that left one man hospitalized. Around 6 p.m. on Sunday, a man in his 20s was shot in the 1200 block of South Coffman Street in south Longmont, a spokesperson with Longmont Public Safety said. The victim was treated and released from the hospital.
The Front Range Forecast: Warmth takes a break, wet snow coming
Warmth and foothills winds get replaced by rain/snow showers and snow Wednesday PM. Tuesday saw very warm temperatures and snowmelt ongoing. Some temperatures Tuesday afternoon climbed to 20-30 degrees above normal on the Plains (Figure 1). A front arrives midday Wednesday to bring a change. There is only about a 12 hour window when the main precipitation falls. The NWS and weatherunderground forecasts have temperatures around 47 when the system arrives and predict rain at first, mixing with the becoming snow in the evening. I've not seen many winter storms in Colorado start with rain - they often cool the air as the precipitation begins to fall and we get snow at fairly warm temperatures. We'll see!
WhatsApp scams target undocumented people in Boulder County
Whatsapp health insurance scams are targeting undocumented people in Boulder County, officials with the county’s Department of Housing and Human Services warned in a recent public service announcement. Scammers are using the social media platform to message people with health insurance offers from OmniSalud and other providers, said Sebastian...
One dead in Colorado's first fatal avalanche of the season
WINTER PARK, Colo. (AP) — The day after Christmas, an avalanche at a mountain pass just west of Denver killed a 44-year-old man who was buried by the cascade, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Office. The avalanche on Berthoud Pass, an over 11,000 feet (3,352 meters) in elevation...
Longmont traffic warrants more than triple since 2019
The number of open traffic warrants in Longmont has more than tripled since 2019, according to court data obtained by the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office. The Longmont cases include people who fail to appear in court, fail to pay fines, those who fled the scene or people whose whereabouts are unknown.
High wind warning issued for west Boulder County
A high wind warning has been issued for the Front Range foothills, the National Weather Service announced Tuesday morning. The warning will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday for west Boulder County, Rocky Mountain National Park, the Medicine Bow Range and Indian Peaks. West winds of 30 to 45...
California police make hate-crime arrest in anti-Asian rant
SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — A Colorado man was arrested for investigation of committing hate crimes in California after two young adults of Asian descent were targeted with racist and homophobic comments as they recorded a TikTok food review video at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant, police said. The incident...
Comments / 0