Longmont, CO

The Longmont Leader

Happy New Year, Longmont!

Cold with snow, accumulating 1-3 inches; streets and sidewalks will be snow-packed and slippery. Snow at times in the evening, accumulating 1-3 inches; otherwise, plenty of clouds; storm total snowfall 3-6 inches. Tuesday. 33 °F. Mostly cloudy and cold. Tuesday Night. 10 °F. Partly cloudy. Wednesday. 33 °F...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

LTE: Honoring our first responders

The Longmont Leader accepts contributions, photos, letters to the editor, or LTEs, and op-eds for publication from community members, business leaders and public officials on local topics. Publication will be at the discretion of the editor and published opinions do not represent the views of the Longmont Leader or its staff. To submit a contribution, email info@longmontleader.com.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Top Longmont news stories of 2022

As 2022 draws to a close, many Coloradans have spent the past few days attending community gatherings that mark the one-year anniversary of the Marshall fire, which started on Dec. 30, 2021. The wildfire destroyed more than 1,000 homes in Louisville, Superior and unincorporated Boulder County. The Boulder County Sheriff’s...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Arthur Sutherland McPhee III

NOVEMBER 19, 1945 – DECEMBER 27, 2022. Arthur Sutherland McPhee III, age 77, of Loveland, Colorado passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.resthavencolorado.com for the McPhee family.
LOVELAND, CO
The Longmont Leader

Good morning, Longmont!

Cold with snow, accumulating 1-3 inches; streets and sidewalks will be snow-packed and slippery. Snow at times in the evening, accumulating 1-3 inches; otherwise, plenty of clouds; storm total snowfall 3-6 inches. Tuesday. 33 °F. Mostly cloudy and cold. Tuesday Night. 10 °F. Partly cloudy. Wednesday. 33 °F...
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Longmont police report: Dec. 30, 2022

The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

Mary D. Garcia

June 30, 1937 ~ December 12, 2022 (age 85) Mary D. Garcia, 85 of Lafayette, died Monday, December 12, 2022 at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette. Services will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 1:15pm at Fort Logan National Cemetery. Heritage Funeral & Cremation Services of Lafayette...
LAFAYETTE, CO
The Longmont Leader

Virgil Troester

Virgil Troester, born September 22,1931 and passed away December 22,2022 at the age of 91. Virg was raised in McCook, Nebraska on a farm. He rode his horse, Pet, to school every day as a kid. He married Iris Sines, his high school sweetheart and love of his life, December 31, 1950. They moved to Greeley where he managed McDonalds Clothing Store. Virg and Iris were very involved in church and many community organizations. Whether he was riding a donkey in a parade, roasting a pig, or planting a garden, he enjoyed life. He was blessed with many good friends, he enjoyed playing cards, entertaining and barbecuing. Virg was an excellent woodworker and blessed family and friends with his signature cross. He loved being dad to Barbara (George)Lee, Ann Chantler, David (Sue) Troester. Better than being dad, he cherished holding his grandbabies, Heather Chantler, Holly Mitchell, Kristopher(Cami) Lee, Brooke (Jim) Chesbro and Alex Troester and his great grandbabies Makai and Addison Mitchell, Hudson and Ashton Chesbro, Iyla and Zoey Havekost.
GREELEY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Art institute aims to break ground on BoCo campus in 2025

The nonprofit East Side Art Institute aims to break ground on a new campus in Boulder County in 2025, said Nancy Utterback, the organization’s founder. With help from a group of anonymous philanthropists, the institute secured an interest-free loan in 2021 for $750,000 to purchase land on the eastern corridor of the county, Utterback said. She called the funding an “absolute miracle.”
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Marshall fire anniversary: Assessing the true cost

Friday marks the one-year anniversary of the Marshall fire, which caused more than $2 billion in losses, according to the latest assessments. But many impacts of the Marshall fire can’t be measured, said Lisa Atallah, a Louisville resident who was forced to flee the fire. While her home was spared, she witnessed entire communities destroyed.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Longmont Leader

Man shot on Christmas Day in south Longmont

Longmont police are investigating a Christmas Day shooting that left one man hospitalized. Around 6 p.m. on Sunday, a man in his 20s was shot in the 1200 block of South Coffman Street in south Longmont, a spokesperson with Longmont Public Safety said. The victim was treated and released from the hospital.
LONGMONT, CO
The Longmont Leader

The Front Range Forecast: Warmth takes a break, wet snow coming

Warmth and foothills winds get replaced by rain/snow showers and snow Wednesday PM. Tuesday saw very warm temperatures and snowmelt ongoing. Some temperatures Tuesday afternoon climbed to 20-30 degrees above normal on the Plains (Figure 1). A front arrives midday Wednesday to bring a change. There is only about a 12 hour window when the main precipitation falls. The NWS and weatherunderground forecasts have temperatures around 47 when the system arrives and predict rain at first, mixing with the becoming snow in the evening. I've not seen many winter storms in Colorado start with rain - they often cool the air as the precipitation begins to fall and we get snow at fairly warm temperatures. We'll see!
LONGMONT, CO
