Virgil Troester, born September 22,1931 and passed away December 22,2022 at the age of 91. Virg was raised in McCook, Nebraska on a farm. He rode his horse, Pet, to school every day as a kid. He married Iris Sines, his high school sweetheart and love of his life, December 31, 1950. They moved to Greeley where he managed McDonalds Clothing Store. Virg and Iris were very involved in church and many community organizations. Whether he was riding a donkey in a parade, roasting a pig, or planting a garden, he enjoyed life. He was blessed with many good friends, he enjoyed playing cards, entertaining and barbecuing. Virg was an excellent woodworker and blessed family and friends with his signature cross. He loved being dad to Barbara (George)Lee, Ann Chantler, David (Sue) Troester. Better than being dad, he cherished holding his grandbabies, Heather Chantler, Holly Mitchell, Kristopher(Cami) Lee, Brooke (Jim) Chesbro and Alex Troester and his great grandbabies Makai and Addison Mitchell, Hudson and Ashton Chesbro, Iyla and Zoey Havekost.

GREELEY, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO