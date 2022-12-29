Water main break affecting more than 100 residents, businesses in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) — Approximately 100 residents and businesses are affected by a water main break in the area of the Woodside neighborhood in Aiken, according to the city’s Engineering & Utilities Department.

According to city officials, the break occurred Thursday in the area of Sugarberry Drive and Green Ash Court. A boil water advisory will be issued if it is determined that the water system has been compromised, but officials have not said whether or not it has at this time.

The water main break also affects residents along Bellewood Drive and Hackberry Lane. The break is also said to be affecting some businesses along Whiskey Road in addition to most of the homes in Woodside.

If you are experiencing low water pressure or no water, updates will be made available on the city website and social media pages. If you have any questions, contact the City of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department at (803) 642-7617 or (803) 642-7629.

