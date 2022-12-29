ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WCNC

CMPD investigating 1st homicide of 2023 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported shooting near the 300 block of Blackhawk Road, near the Townes at University apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating after juvenile found dead with gunshot wound

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the death of a juvenile on New Year’s day. According to police, officers responded to a shooting just after midnight in the 900 block of Moretz Avenue in north Charlotte. A juvenile was found dead with a gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis Police welcome new K-9 officer

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Police Department is welcoming a new K-9 officer to the ranks. Kaiyo, pronounced “kaay-iy-o.” is a German Shepherd. His name means “ocean” in Japanese. Kaiyo is settling into his home with Officer Jason West. They are busy training and learning...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem drive-by shooting injures one

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston Salem Police Department responded to a report of a shooting near 2700 Gilmer Avenue on Sunday, just after one in the morning. When officers arrived, they found a white Nissan that had collided with a power pole. Officers located one person in the driver’s seat...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Person shot in west Charlotte, MEDIC confirms

CHARLOTTE — One person was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday morning in west Charlotte, according to first responders. The shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. in an area near Watson Drive, north of West Boulevard. MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that one patient was taken to the hospital.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured early Sunday morning in east Charlotte. According to Medic, the crash happened at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. There is currently no word on what caused the crash. More information will be...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

‘Local Grinch’: North Carolina delivery driver accused of stealing over 50 packages, deputies say

WESLEY CHAPEL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A third-party delivery driver for Amazon was arrested for stealing over 50 unopened packages before Christmas, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office.  Authorities dubbed 24-year-old Christopher Williams the “local Grinch” after investigators identified him as the person who took the packages in the town of Wesley Chapel.  […]
WESLEY CHAPEL, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Union County detectives identify ‘crew sock crook’

MONROE – The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they believe to be the “crew sock crook.”. A man was caught on surveillance footage earlier this year stealing furniture from a local business wearing crew socks on his hands and a shirt tied around his face. The business recently received a call from 59-year-old Timmy Oxendine asking about a reward for its stolen furniture.
UNION COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Second family accuses Iredell County Most Wanted of major scam

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Erik Lurhs says he first learned about Tammy Domenick when Domenick claimed she was organizing a fundraiser for the family of Ella Rose. Ella Rose has vanishing white matter disease, an extremely rare brain disease with no cure. Lurhs says he thought the fundraiser would raise money for Ella Rose and awareness about the disease. But according to Ella Rose’s family that didn’t happen. They claim Domenick stole nearly three thousand dollars and ran.
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

Charlotte area parents welcome newborns on 2023 New Year’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte rang in the 2023 New Year with some happy parents and some new additions to the family on Sunday. At Atrium Health, several babies were born across the Charlotte area. The first baby was born at 12:09 a.m. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop, who was born at 2:30 a.m.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Investigating New Year’s Eve Shooting in West Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’re asking police for more information after a person was injured in a shooting in West Charlotte. It happened just after 11:30 on Saturday morning on Watson Drive. That’s off West Boulevard, near Remount Road. MEDIC took one person to the hospital with life-threatening...
CHARLOTTE, NC

