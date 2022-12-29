Read full article on original website
WCNC
CMPD investigating 1st homicide of 2023 in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in northeast Charlotte early Sunday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. CMPD responded to a reported shooting near the 300 block of Blackhawk Road, near the Townes at University apartment complex. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WBTV
CMPD investigating after juvenile found dead with gunshot wound
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the death of a juvenile on New Year’s day. According to police, officers responded to a shooting just after midnight in the 900 block of Moretz Avenue in north Charlotte. A juvenile was found dead with a gunshot wound.
Search warrant delay for missing North Carolina girl’s parents could help police
As of Thursday afternoon, the search warrants executed at Madalina Cojocari's Cornelius home on Dec. 21 are still not available to the public.
WBTV
Kannapolis Police welcome new K-9 officer
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Police Department is welcoming a new K-9 officer to the ranks. Kaiyo, pronounced “kaay-iy-o.” is a German Shepherd. His name means “ocean” in Japanese. Kaiyo is settling into his home with Officer Jason West. They are busy training and learning...
North Carolina off-duty officer involved in deadly domestic dispute charged with murder
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An off-duty officer who was involved in a deadly New Year’s domestic dispute has been charged with murder by the Gaston County District Attorney’s Office, Ranlo Police confirmed Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday on New Year’s Day on Burlington Ave. […]
Winston-Salem drive-by shooting injures one
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston Salem Police Department responded to a report of a shooting near 2700 Gilmer Avenue on Sunday, just after one in the morning. When officers arrived, they found a white Nissan that had collided with a power pole. Officers located one person in the driver’s seat...
Missing North Carolina girl’s parents not in court Wednesday, get new bond restrictions
Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter are accused of waiting weeks to file a report and reportedly only did so after Madalina's school started asking why she had not been in class, according to Cornelius Police.
3 men charged with kidnapping in Forsyth County; victim left home ‘screaming for help’: sheriff’s office
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three men are facing kidnapping charges after an incident on Friday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At around 9:50 p.m. on Friday night, deputies came to the 3300 block of Cook Place Drive in Clemmons to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, deputies say they then […]
Person shot in west Charlotte, MEDIC confirms
CHARLOTTE — One person was shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday morning in west Charlotte, according to first responders. The shooting was reported around 11:30 a.m. in an area near Watson Drive, north of West Boulevard. MEDIC confirmed to Channel 9 that one patient was taken to the hospital.
WBTV
1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured early Sunday morning in east Charlotte. According to Medic, the crash happened at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. There is currently no word on what caused the crash. More information will be...
WXII 12
N.C. Silver Alert criteria changed, police say; people concerned updates will put missing Triad woman at greater risk
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The criteria to issue a Silver Alert in North Carolina has changed, police said. People told WXII 12 News that they are concerned that the updates will put missing people at a greater risk. TOMICINA BYRD:. WXII 12 News talked with LaTonya Jones, director of Group...
‘Local Grinch’: North Carolina delivery driver accused of stealing over 50 packages, deputies say
WESLEY CHAPEL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A third-party delivery driver for Amazon was arrested for stealing over 50 unopened packages before Christmas, according to the Union County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities dubbed 24-year-old Christopher Williams the “local Grinch” after investigators identified him as the person who took the packages in the town of Wesley Chapel. […]
Off-duty police officer stabbed during domestic dispute in Gaston County; suspect dead
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A off-duty Ranlo police officer was stabbed early Sunday morning during a domestic dispute, according to a press release from the Town of Ranlo. It happened just after 2 a.m. when police were called to Burlington Avenue, which is near Spencer Mountain Road. Officers found...
WBTV
Off-duty police officer charged with murder after domestic incident in Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Ranlo police officer has been charged with first-degree murder following a domestic dispute in Gaston County on Sunday morning. According to a press release from the Town of Ranlo, the incident happened around 2:15 a.m. on Burlington Avenue, just off of Spencer Mountain Road.
Search warrants in Madalina Cojocari case have been temporarily sealed, official says
CORNELIUS, N.C. — An assistant district attorney with Mecklenburg County told Channel 9 Friday that all search warrants connected with the case of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari have been temporarily sealed by the court. Madalina has reported missing by her parents on Dec. 15. However, her parents, Diana Cojocari...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Union County detectives identify ‘crew sock crook’
MONROE – The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they believe to be the “crew sock crook.”. A man was caught on surveillance footage earlier this year stealing furniture from a local business wearing crew socks on his hands and a shirt tied around his face. The business recently received a call from 59-year-old Timmy Oxendine asking about a reward for its stolen furniture.
WBTV
Second family accuses Iredell County Most Wanted of major scam
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Erik Lurhs says he first learned about Tammy Domenick when Domenick claimed she was organizing a fundraiser for the family of Ella Rose. Ella Rose has vanishing white matter disease, an extremely rare brain disease with no cure. Lurhs says he thought the fundraiser would raise money for Ella Rose and awareness about the disease. But according to Ella Rose’s family that didn’t happen. They claim Domenick stole nearly three thousand dollars and ran.
qcnews.com
Charlotte area parents welcome newborns on 2023 New Year’s Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte rang in the 2023 New Year with some happy parents and some new additions to the family on Sunday. At Atrium Health, several babies were born across the Charlotte area. The first baby was born at 12:09 a.m. Amanda and Clint Bishop welcomed Tyson Bishop, who was born at 2:30 a.m.
NC father accused of abusing newborn twins in hospital hours after their birth, police say
A North Carolina man is accused of injuring his newborn twins on Christmas Eve while they were still in the hospital, according to Thomasville police.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Investigating New Year’s Eve Shooting in West Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – We’re asking police for more information after a person was injured in a shooting in West Charlotte. It happened just after 11:30 on Saturday morning on Watson Drive. That’s off West Boulevard, near Remount Road. MEDIC took one person to the hospital with life-threatening...
