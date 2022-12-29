Read full article on original website
Warnings now posted for the first winter storm of 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Winter storm warnings have now been issued for portions of southeast South Dakota, southwest Minnesota, and northwest Iowa. The warning, which includes Sioux Falls. beings at noon on Monday and extends until 6:00 Tuesday evening. Just a few miles north of Sioux Falls, the winter storm warnings begin at 6:00 Monday morning. Heavy snow is expected with total accumulations of 5 to 14 inches around Sioux Falls, and 10 to 18 inches in other parts of the listening area. The heaviest snowfall, 1 to 2 inches per hour, is expected Monday night into Tuesday morning.
Winter Storm Watch for Sioux Falls Monday into Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter StormWatch for much of southeastern South Dakota as well as parts of Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska. The Watch is in effect from Monday morning (1/2/23) through Tuesday afternoon. A winter storm is looking to sweep across the Sioux Falls area to start...
Sioux City Journal
Who are they? South Dakota and Nebraska children reported missing as of December 31
These are recent reports of missing children made to local law enforcement. If you think you have seen a missing child, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). (29) updates to this series since Updated 2 hrs ago.
kelo.com
Sobriety check points coming in January
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The quest to keep drunk drivers off the road will continue in the new year. A new year of sobriety checkpoints begins as the South Dakota Department of Public Safety plans to hold checkpoints in 15 different counties during the month of January. Checkpoints...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in South Dakota
Named after the Lakota and Dakota nations, South Dakota is a popular midwestern state thanks to it being the home of the Black Hills and Mount Rushmore. While your mind may not first stray to the weather when it comes to this state, do you know about the climate? What about the coldest place in South Dakota?
dakotanewsnow.com
Major winter storm to impact the area Monday and Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We continue to monitor a significant winter storm that remains on track to impact the region to begin the week. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for southern and eastern South Dakota, including Sioux Falls, Pierre, Huron, Watertown, Brookings, Marshall, Mitchell, Yankton, Worthington and Winner. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for Sully, Faulk, Potter, Day and Roberts counties. An Ice Storm Warning is in place for Union, Sioux, Osceola and O’Brien counties. These alerts begin Monday morning and will last through the afternoon and early evening Tuesday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Significant winter storm to impact the region Monday, Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Eyes remain on a significant storm system that’s developing in the western U.S. and will swing through the southwest U.S. and move northeast towards the Midwest Monday and Tuesday. OVERVIEW: The forecast remains on point for a winter storm to impact the...
tsln.com
A tough way to break a drought: Second blizzard in as many weeks stresses plains livestock and ranchers
As producers across the region were still digging out, finding stock and accessing storm damage from the blizzard of December 12th, another brutal storm struck. This one was named “Elliott.” Copious amounts of snow filled in recently dug out roads and trails, high winds piled the drifts higher and brutal cold gelled Diesel engines and froze water lines. Travelers were camped in community halls and school gyms as highways and interstates closed. Temperatures in northwestern South Dakota and into North Dakota and Montana dipped to -35 F, actual temperature, and -60 F with wind chill. In some areas, the actual temperature stayed lower than -20 F for at least 36 hours.
Avian flu suspected in deaths of dozens of geese in South Dakota
The carcasses of dozens of geese were found near Canyon Lake over, city and state officials said Thursday.
Isolated South Dakota County is One of the Least Populated in U.S.
If you've done any length of traveling through the Mount Rushmore State, you know how barren some stretches can be. One South Dakota county (between Mitchell and Rapid City) takes the crown for being one of the least populated in the entire United States. But that wasn't always the case.
KELOLAND TV
New Year’s Day is Quiet; Winter Storm Headlines for Mon-Tue: Storm Center AM Update: Sunday, January 1
The first day of the New Year picks up where the last day of 2022 leaves off, with quiet weather across the region. The main difference will be an increase in cloud cover as low pressure begins to develop to the west (More on that later, as there are updates to the Monday-Tuesday outlook).
KELOLAND TV
Influenza hits kids in KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Chances are you know of someone who’s had the flu this winter. The South Dakota Department of Health continues to report widespread flu activity. 53% of the flu cases confirmed by the State Health Department last week were in kids under the age...
Staff gives South Dakota governor flamethrower for Christmas
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem got a hot Christmas gift from her staff — literally. Noem's staff gave her a Pulsefire LRT flamethrower with an engraved plate of the state motto “Under God, the people rule," the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reported Tuesday.
dakotanewsnow.com
Beresford's Blake Peterson transferring to SDSU from Iowa State
News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. You’ve seen it in the grocery store—the prices of everything continue to rise, especially eggs, which creates an even larger problem for the restaurant industry, including in Sioux Falls. Pours at 4:00, Lupulin Brewing Co. brings Minnesota...
tsln.com
No Mid-Stream Horse Change
Versatile horse is able to do two events, wins most points in high school rodeo season. A female named Charlie has earned Jakob Long a whole bunch of high school rodeo points. And that female is his equine partner in the cow horse and cutting pens. One Time Irish Rose,...
Climber hit by falling ice in New Hampshire
HART'S LOCATION, N.H. - Fellow climbers came to the aid of a man who was hit in the head by falling ice in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon.New Hampshire Fish & Game said the experienced climber, 37-year-old James Lawrence of Dover, NH, was wearing a helmet and had all the right equipment but still suffered a head injury when the ice struck him on Willey's Slide in Hart's Location.His climbing partner and ice climbers nearby helped get Lawrence to the bottom of the slide, down the trail and to the road, where he was taken by ambulance to a hospital."The recent warm weather has made ice unpredictable and officials urge climbers to use extra caution while venturing out," Fish & Game said in a statement.
KEVN
Dozens of geese are in danger in the Black Hills
A strain of avian flu has hit the Black Hills, killing dozens of geese. Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender reflects on his time in office. Civil Air Patrol hits the ground running to help Feeding South Dakota. Updated: 9 hours ago. The Civil Air Patrol's mission today keeps their feet...
KEVN
Avian flu hits the Black Hills
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender reflects on his time in office. Civil Air Patrol hits the ground running to help Feeding South Dakota. The Civil Air Patrol's mission today keeps their feet on the ground as they help storm victims recover. Storm recovery is tough on the Pine Ridge Reservation.
Minnesota man one of two killed crossing Fremont Street in Las Vegas
A Minnesota man is one of two people who died when they were struck by an SUV driver as they crossed Las Vegas' Fremont Street. The Las Vegas Police Department says that the incident happened at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday at Fremont Street and 4th Street, at the east end of Vegas' famous downtown drag.
