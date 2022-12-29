ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
klin.com

Lincoln City Libraries Offer January Reading Challenge

Lincoln City Libraries invites residents to participate in the annual Winter Reading Challenge during the entire month of January. This year’s Beanstack theme is “All the Feels” and encourages readers of all ages to feel, experience, and dive into how reading enlivens our emotions, all while earning badges on a virtual bingo card.
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Winter Storm Watch Issued for Central and Western Nebraska

Winter is returning to Nebraska once again as the latest National Weather Service forecast includes a Winter Storm Watch for Central and Western Nebraska from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Up to 3 inches of new snow is expected in the North Platte region with 6 to 12 inches...
NEBRASKA STATE
klin.com

Nebrasketball Dismantles Iowa to Close 2022

Nebraska men’s basketball closed 2022 with a runaway victory over rival Iowa. The Huskers (8-6, 1-2 Big Ten) got up early and stayed there for the 66-50 win over a reeling Hawkeyes (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten) squad. “That was a lot of fun,” coach Fred Hoiberg said. “They came...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Lincoln Police Investigating Shooting That Wounded Two Men

Lincoln Police say two people were injured after gunshots rang out near 30th and Vine just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived they found a 26-year-old man inside a home with gunshots wounds and a 27-year-old man outside the residence with a single gunshot wound. Both were taken to...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Inmate at Lincoln Reception and Treatment Center Dies in Custody

George Smith, 69, died Friday at the Reception and Treatment Center (RTC) in Lincoln. Smith started his sentence June 21, 2021, and was serving a sentence of 30 to 40 years on charges of manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony out of Box Butte County. The...
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

Apartment, Business Vandalized With Spray Paint

Police were dispatched to an apartment complex at 700 S 1tth St on the report of vandalism Wednesday. Several of the apartment’s exterior walls had been vandalized with black spray paint. While addressing city media, LPD Captain Todd Kocian said, “The responding officer found black spray paint was used to spray paint several heart shaped designs and the words ‘Love’ and ‘I Love You’ on the exterior walls of the complex.”
LINCOLN, NE
klin.com

LSO Apprehend Stalker Through Undercover Operation

Following a month-long investigation, members of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division arrested Jeffrey Dieken, 45, of Hickman, for stalking and violation of a protection order. Dieken was taken into custody through an undercover operation at Highway 77 and Old Cheney. Dieken believed that his victim was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE

