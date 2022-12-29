Police were dispatched to an apartment complex at 700 S 1tth St on the report of vandalism Wednesday. Several of the apartment’s exterior walls had been vandalized with black spray paint. While addressing city media, LPD Captain Todd Kocian said, “The responding officer found black spray paint was used to spray paint several heart shaped designs and the words ‘Love’ and ‘I Love You’ on the exterior walls of the complex.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO