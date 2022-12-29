Read full article on original website
tinyliving.com
17 Tiny Houses For Rent in Florida on Airbnb in 2023
Home to some of the best beaches in the world, Florida offers tiny house lovers a chance to try tiny living while enjoying the sun and sand. Below is a list of our favorite tiny houses for rent on Airbnb in Florida. From fantastic beachfront properties in St Augustine to a shipping container tiny home on a 10-acre farm to lakefront tiny homes on wheels in Orlando, you’re bound to find the perfect house for your next vacation!
Florida toll relief program goes into effect Sunday; here’s how it works
ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers who frequent Florida’s toll roads can expect to start getting some of that money back in the new year. The state recently set aside $500 million for a new toll relief program that Governor Ron DeSantis signed into law this month. It goes into effect Sunday.
americanmilitarynews.com
Floridians could soon carry guns without permit or training
Don’t Be a Sitting Duck is in the business of teaching Floridians how to safely carry a concealed handgun. The Kissimmee firearms academy offers a four-hour training session required by state law to carry a loaded gun in public. For owner and firearms instructor Bryan Villella, that just makes sense.
Florida’s 2023 toll relief program starts Sunday
To ring in the new year, Florida drivers who travel toll roads regularly will get a bit of relief on their SunPass bills.
The Craziest Florida Stories We Found In 2022
Strange crimes, rare encounters, and shocking testimonies are all part of the line-up for the weirdest Florida stories this year.
treasurecoast.com
Florida Real Estate News in Review
Current 30-year fixed rate more than doubled in 12 months = 6.5%. As rates go up, the amount of home you can afford goes down. For every 1% increase in interest rates, your buying power decreases by about 10%. *See how much difference even a small rate increase can make:
First babies born in Central Florida in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — While many were celebrating the start of a new year, others were waiting to become parents and bring a new life into 2023. Two families had new additions made just minutes after 2023 began. These two were the first babies of the New Year born in...
DeSantis Saves Florida from Potential Insurance Bailout With Bold Reforms. How Did He Do It?
Insurers have been struggling with the risks associated with climate change, as well as the costs associated with litigation, and this new legislation is aimed at addressing these issues.
wlrn.org
Florida is one of the most dangerous states for driving, a recent report shows
A recently published report from the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety shows Florida has some of fewest roadway safety laws in the country. On a scale of 1 to 10, Florida scored a 2 for optimal roadway safety laws. Only Montana and Wyoming scored lower. Tara Gill is the...
Disaster relief for Florida included in federal omnibus, but trade group says citrus growers left out
Relief after multiple hurricanes was included in the federal omnibus bill, but Florida's citrus industry says they were left out of more impactful assistance.
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida Investigated
Drag Queen Performing in MiamiPhoto byJavier Manjarres. The controversial “A Drag Queen Christmas” show continues to jab at Gov. Ron DeSantis effort to stop the sexualization of children in Florida.
wqcs.org
FEMA: Hurricane Ian Assistance Surpasses $4 Billion, Thousands of Survivors Impacted by Hurricane Nicole Register for Assistance
Florida - Saturday December 31, 2022: More than $4.4 billion in federal grants, disaster loans and flood insurance payments have been provided to the state of Florida and to households affected by Hurricane Ian to help survivors jumpstart their recovery. FEMA has provided $847 million to households affected by Hurricane...
fox35orlando.com
New Year's Eve fireworks laws: When you can buy in Florida, and which ones are legal and not legal?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - As we gather to ring in a new year, many will celebrate with sparklers, fountains, and fireworks. But, did you know you can only light fireworks legally three times per year in Florida?. Here are some of the rules when it comes to fireworks in Florida.
Spring Hill man sentenced for making, using counterfeit cash in Florida
A Spring Hill man was sentenced to time in federal prison for producing counterfeit cash in a "scheme...to defraud businesses."
wdhn.com
Alabamians, Floridians crossing state lines for lottery tickets and fireworks
(WDHN) — Lotto Discount, Liquor has seen an influx of customers this week mostly Alabamians who are looking to become a millionaire to bring in the new year. “People traveling now with the mega millions as high as it is people are trying to pay off that Christmas debt or trying not to be in debt coming in 2023,” Supervisor Avis Peterson said.
Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven law
After waiting on an adoption list for over two years, Philip and Laci Neary received what they’re calling a Christmas miracle — a newborn baby girl. The Largo, Florida couple told ABC Action News that they received an unexpected phone call last week from their adoption agency, letting them know that an infant had just been surrendered at a hospital.
calleochonews.com
Latest on the propeller theft ring busted in Florida
The missing propellers are valued at $73,000 and were being sold by a trio of thieves. On December 15, 2022, three suspects related to the missing boat propeller case were arrested. Belonging to a propeller theft ring in Florida, they were involved in stealing high-end boat propellers worth nearly $73,000.
Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast: Florida is Leading the Way on Student Mental Health
The 2018 tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School prompted a historic statewide effort to improve student mental health. Then-Gov. Rick Scott and the Florida Legislature set out to implement a simple but powerful vision – to make Florida a leader in the nation in improving youth mental health. Today, thanks to great leadership, that vision is becoming a reality.
Yahoo Sports
Cerabino: DeSantis: Proposed state license plate features warning to "out-of-state cars"
Editor's note: This column was originally published on Aug. 7, 2022. It’s hard to keep up with Florida’s official enemies list. Just when you think we’re running out, Gov. Ron DeSantis dreams up a new imaginary villain. It’s impressive. Move over college professors, “woke” corporations, tech...
Why are flags at half-staff in Florida?
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of Corporal Ray Hamilton. Flags will be flown half-staff at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Crestview, the Okaloosa County Courthouse in Crestview, and the City […]
