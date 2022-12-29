ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

tinyliving.com

17 Tiny Houses For Rent in Florida on Airbnb in 2023

Home to some of the best beaches in the world, Florida offers tiny house lovers a chance to try tiny living while enjoying the sun and sand. Below is a list of our favorite tiny houses for rent on Airbnb in Florida. From fantastic beachfront properties in St Augustine to a shipping container tiny home on a 10-acre farm to lakefront tiny homes on wheels in Orlando, you’re bound to find the perfect house for your next vacation!
americanmilitarynews.com

Floridians could soon carry guns without permit or training

Don’t Be a Sitting Duck is in the business of teaching Floridians how to safely carry a concealed handgun. The Kissimmee firearms academy offers a four-hour training session required by state law to carry a loaded gun in public. For owner and firearms instructor Bryan Villella, that just makes sense.
treasurecoast.com

Florida Real Estate News in Review

Current 30-year fixed rate more than doubled in 12 months = 6.5%. As rates go up, the amount of home you can afford goes down. For every 1% increase in interest rates, your buying power decreases by about 10%. *See how much difference even a small rate increase can make:
wdhn.com

Alabamians, Floridians crossing state lines for lottery tickets and fireworks

(WDHN) — Lotto Discount, Liquor has seen an influx of customers this week mostly Alabamians who are looking to become a millionaire to bring in the new year. “People traveling now with the mega millions as high as it is people are trying to pay off that Christmas debt or trying not to be in debt coming in 2023,” Supervisor Avis Peterson said.
Live Action News

Florida couple adopts newborn surrendered under safe haven law

After waiting on an adoption list for over two years, Philip and Laci Neary received what they’re calling a Christmas miracle — a newborn baby girl. The Largo, Florida couple told ABC Action News that they received an unexpected phone call last week from their adoption agency, letting them know that an infant had just been surrendered at a hospital.
calleochonews.com

Latest on the propeller theft ring busted in Florida

The missing propellers are valued at $73,000 and were being sold by a trio of thieves. On December 15, 2022, three suspects related to the missing boat propeller case were arrested. Belonging to a propeller theft ring in Florida, they were involved in stealing high-end boat propellers worth nearly $73,000.
FloridaDaily

Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast: Florida is Leading the Way on Student Mental Health

The‭ ‬2018‭ ‬tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School prompted a historic statewide effort to improve student mental health.‭ ‬Then-Gov.‭ ‬Rick Scott‭ ‬and the Florida Legislature set out to implement a simple but powerful vision‭ ‬– to make Florida a leader in the nation in improving youth mental health.‭ ‬Today,‭ ‬thanks to great leadership,‭ ‬that vision is becoming a reality.
WFLA

Why are flags at half-staff in Florida?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has directed the United States and the State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at various locations in honor of Corporal Ray Hamilton. Flags will be flown half-staff at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office in Crestview, the Okaloosa County Courthouse in Crestview, and the City […]
