Buffalo, NY

Buffalo officials and residents are trading the blame over snowstorm deaths

The Buffalo, N.Y., area sees a lot of snow every winter, but the blizzard that hit one week ago was the worst the region has ever seen. People were stranded in homes and in cars. Thirty-nine people were killed throughout the county. WBFO's Dave Debo is here with the latest. Dave, can you just tell us how is Buffalo doing today?
Theater Talk: Blizzard of 2022 created some cancellations; January brings LADY DAY to MusicalFare and THE MAI to Irish Classical plus others (see listings)

LISTING (one only) THIS DECEMBER 2022. ELF, the musical, the Broadway tour, through December 31, two more shows, this Friday at 7:00 NOTE EARLIER THAN USUAL START TIME! and Saturday at 1:00 at Shea's Buffalo Theatre, 646 Main Street, Buffalo, NY 14202. (716) 847-1410 sheas.org Runtime: 2 hours and 20 minutes, including intermission.
Looting closes down ALDI grocery store on Broadway

The owner of an ALDI grocery store at 998 Broadway on Buffalo’s East Side that was looted during Winter Storm Elliott hasn’t disclosed with employees on whether the store will remain closed according to a source with knowledge of the situation who wasn’t authorized to speak to WBFO. Chatter began on social media that the store would be closed permanently leaving the area with one less grocery store, but the source said the employees haven’t heard from the CEO if the store will be shut down for good.
