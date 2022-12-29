ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

bigislandnow.com

Mauna Loa forests, natural area reserves dodged lava bullet

When Mauna Loa began erupting late at night on Nov. 27 for the first time in 38 years, officials with the Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources anxiously watched to see where the spewing lava would go. In the potential path of the destructive lava were several state...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Big Island backyard fireworks are popular, but be safe while ringing in 2023

Thousands of people have descended upon Big Island fireworks vendors this week in preparation for New Year’s Eve celebrations. Pikake Kahele, manager at J. Hara Store in Volcano, estimates more than 3,000 fireworks customers have come to the store since fireworks and fireworks permits went on sale Monday on the Big Island.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Fireworks Rules For New Year Celebrations Detailed

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Concerned about illegal aerial fireworks, police are reminding the public about the fireworks rules in order to have a safe New Year’s celebration. (BIVN) – This week, the Hawaiʻi Police Department offered a few reminders about the rules for legal use of fireworks ahead of the New years holiday.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

New COVID-19 testing requirement further delays Chinese tourism to Hawaii

Frustrations grow over Kaaawa recreation center left run down, unused for years. Windward Oahu residents are calling on the city to repair and reopen a Kaaawa recreational center. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Authorities said the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave as standard procedure.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

LIST: Ring in the new year with these fireworks displays in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As New Year’s Eve approaches, many Hawaii residents are wondering where they can enjoy go to enjoy a fireworks show to ring in the new year. Throughout the islands, there will be many planned block parties and events, small and large, where you can feast your eyes on some incredible fireworks.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Public asked weigh in on proper kahako, okina for Hawaiian street names

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You can help make sure street signs with Hawaiian names along the Leeward coast have proper diacritical markings. The state announced Thursday that kahako and okina will be added to signs as part of efforts to support and revitalize the Hawaiian language. They’re seeking public comments through...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

How to keep pets safe during New Year’s Eve fireworks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you have pets and live in an area where fireworks will be set off for the New Year, the Hawaiian Humane Society suggests you take steps to help keep them safe. “If your pet is super nervous around the holidays and check with your veterinarian, if...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

IN MEMORIAM: Hawaii News Now looks back at those we lost in 2022

HNN News Brief (Dec. 30, 2022) -- Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan says he expects to sign about eight more permits for concealed carry in the next few days. -- DOT confirmed PFAS chemicals were found beneath a training pit at Maui's main airport. Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 30, 2022)
HAWAII STATE
kauainownews.com

Cooperation on stewardship of forest and crop lands spans more than 125 years in Hawai‘i

Stewardship efforts in Hawai‘i’s forest and crop lands have been connected for years, and forestry and agricultural interests have been intertwined in the Hawaiian Islands since well before statehood. The Board of Agriculture and Forestry was established in 1903 while the islands were still a U.S. territory. Creation...
KITV.com

Holiday travel demand hitting local taxi drivers hard

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Despite the continued travel nightmares, many travelers are still working past those issues to get to the Islands. The impacts of the busy holiday travel season are extending past the airport gates and onto taxi drivers. The owner of “The Cab Hawaii” told KITV4 the demand for...
HAWAII STATE
kauainownews.com

High bacteria count notification for Wai‘ohai Beach canceled

Update: The Hawai‘i Department of Health has canceled the high bacteria count notification for Wai‘ohai Beachi. Water sample retesting results show that enterococci levels no longer exceed the threshold level. Original story: The Hawai‘i Department of Health is retesting Wai‘ohai Beach on Kaua‘i for high levels of bacteria....
hawaiinewsnow.com

Cabinet jobs for lawmakers will mean more turnover in state House

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green’s appointment of two veteran state lawmakers to cabinet posts will result in the largest turnover in the state House in more than two decades. Green named former state Rep. James Tokioka as the Department of Transportation’s Deputy Director in charge of the state...
HAWAII STATE

