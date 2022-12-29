Read full article on original website
Man, child sent to hospital after Louisville Expo Center shooting
The police are still searching for the shooter.
WLKY.com
Man, child injured in shooting at Kentucky Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and child were shot in the West Wing of the Kentucky State Fairgrounds Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. The call came in about 10:30 a.m., and when LMPD Fourth Division officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot.
LMPD: Man, juvenile injured at Kentucky Expo Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a shooting took place in the west wing of the Kentucky Expo Center. On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., LMPD responded to a call in the 900 block of Phillips Lane of a shooting were officers located two victims. Officers...
Wave 3
1 man, 1 juvenile in hospital after shooting at the Fairgrounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and a juvenile are in the hospital following a shooting in the Fairgrounds Saturday morning. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Phillips Lane in the west wing of the Fairgrounds around 10:30 a.m.
'It may be down, but it's not down enough': Victims' parents react to Louisville 2022 homicide rates
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With just one day left of the year, Louisville Metro Police released the city's homicide rates. According to the report, 160 people were killed in 2022, which is a drop from last year's total of 188 people. However, it's about the same as in 2020, when 161 people were killed.
wvih.com
Raywick Man Charged With Murder Of Elizabethtown Man
A man from Raywick, Kentucky, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old man from Elizabethtown. On December 23, Kentucky State Police received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County. Kentucky State Police was told by family members that Kevin Elder was last seen in...
WIBC.com
Two Men Arrested For Fatal Shooting In Madison
MADISON, Ind. — A man was shot and killed in Madison Thursday evening, and the two men accused in the killing are preliminarily charged with murder. State police say three men got into a fight outside a factory in the Jefferson County city. It’s unclear what the fight was about but troopers say Justin Hall, 34 of Madison, was shot after things escalated. He was dead when police officers got there.
KSP: Missing Elizabethtown man found dead days later in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is investigating after finding a man dead days after he was reported missing in Marion County. Kevin Elder, 56, of Elizabethtown, was reported missing on Dec. 23 police said. KSP added he was last known to have been in Raywick in Marion County.
Wave 3
8 injured after SUV crashes into Louisville restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Wave 3
Louisville ends the year with third highest number of homicides in Metro history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -A Louisville-based NGO supporting families impacted by violence said 2022 was the third-highest year in Metro history for violent crime. By the end of December, there were 17 fatal homicides. In 2022 there were a total of 160 people killed and over 400 people were shot. “This...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
2 charged with murder after deadly shooting outside southern Indiana manufacturing plant
Two men have been charged with murder after a deadly shooting outside of a southern Indiana manufacturing plant on Thursday. Indiana State Police said the incident occurred around 10:30 am when the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department responded to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North.When officers arrived they found 34-year-old Justin Hall of Madison, Indiana dead in the parking lot. The two men being charged, Christian Kennedy, 21, and Matthew Redd, 36, were still on the scene and immediately detained, according to police. Police said that all three men had arrived to the parking lot where the shooting happened just prior. They then became involved in an altercation that led to Hall being shot and killed, police said. Investigators said they do not believe the incident was related to the business, Madison Precision, and that it was not random. They said there is no threat to the public. Kennedy and Redd are both charged with murder and will be appearing in Jefferson County Circuit Court once formal charges are filed by the prosecutor’s office. Police said that the investigation is still ongoing and that Hall’s family has been notified.
wvih.com
Louisville Man Faces Multiple Charges After Pursuit
A Louisville man has been charged following a pursuit in east Louisville that injured a Louisville Metro Police officer. William M. Judy, 20, has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of wanton endangerment, assault of a police officer, two counts of fleeing or evading police and reckless driving, according to court documents.
Wave 3
Kentucky State Police investigates missing person and murder in Marion County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the evening of Dec. 23, 2022, Kentucky State Police (KSP) received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County, according to a release. Family members spoke with KSP Troopers and reported that Kevin Thomas Elder, age 56, of Elizabethtown was missing and he was last known to have been in the Raywick community of Marion County.
wdrb.com
Louisville area police departments warn of the dangers of celebratory New Year's gunfire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The arrival of the New Year is often met with celebratory gunshots -- a tradition that causes headaches for local police departments. So now they're bracing to be swamped with calls reporting gunfire this New Year. As the training director for Louisville Armory, Ken Pagano has...
Wave 3
‘It’s against the law’: Louisville police urge not to fire guns celebrating New Year’s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is warning city residents to not fire guns to celebrate New Year’s. In a video released by LMPD on Friday, Lt. Col. Steve Healey said there has been a rise in gunfire over the New Year’s holiday over the years.
wdrb.com
Man injured after being shot near Fairgrounds, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot near the Fairgrounds in Louisville Friday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers initially responded to the 3400 block of Newburg Road on a reported shooting. Officers then found a man who had been...
YAHOO!
Louisville police say suspect has been charged over 2016 double homicide
Louisville Metro Police officials have indicted a man in connection with a 2016 double homicide, the department announced Thursday. Donnie Ashby, 42, has been charged with two counts of murder over the killings of Linda Leslie and Julian Ramirez, LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said. In 2016, the two were found fatally shot in a car in the parking lot of a church in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood.
wdrb.com
KSP: Raywick man arrested after body of Elizabethtown man found on his property
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man from Raywick, Kentucky, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old man from Elizabethtown. On Dec. 23, Kentucky State Police received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County. KSP was told by family members that Kevin Elder was last...
wdrb.com
5 years of Kentucky State Police investigating most officer shootings leaves transparency, efficiency concerns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown, Kentucky, police officer Detrick Cooper didn't arrive at Lakecrest Apartments on Dec. 11, 2021, to investigate a man sitting in a vehicle. Nonetheless, when Cooper noticed a gray Toyota Corolla with a decal in the place of a rear license plate, he grew suspicious. The...
Wave 3
UofL neurosurgeon continues research after recording activity in a dying brain
On Friday, five decades later, the Black Six and their families receive an apology from Mayor Greg Fischer. LMPD’s end of the year review reveals changes in violent crime numbers, homicide clearance rate. Updated: 5 hours ago. LMPD dives into their end of the year review by sharing their...
