Louisville, KY

WLKY.com

Man, child injured in shooting at Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and child were shot in the West Wing of the Kentucky State Fairgrounds Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. The call came in about 10:30 a.m., and when LMPD Fourth Division officers arrived on the scene, they found a man who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man, juvenile injured at Kentucky Expo Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating after a shooting took place in the west wing of the Kentucky Expo Center. On Saturday around 10:30 a.m., LMPD responded to a call in the 900 block of Phillips Lane of a shooting were officers located two victims. Officers...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

1 man, 1 juvenile in hospital after shooting at the Fairgrounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and a juvenile are in the hospital following a shooting in the Fairgrounds Saturday morning. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 900 block of Phillips Lane in the west wing of the Fairgrounds around 10:30 a.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Raywick Man Charged With Murder Of Elizabethtown Man

A man from Raywick, Kentucky, has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 56-year-old man from Elizabethtown. On December 23, Kentucky State Police received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County. Kentucky State Police was told by family members that Kevin Elder was last seen in...
RAYWICK, KY
WIBC.com

Two Men Arrested For Fatal Shooting In Madison

MADISON, Ind. — A man was shot and killed in Madison Thursday evening, and the two men accused in the killing are preliminarily charged with murder. State police say three men got into a fight outside a factory in the Jefferson County city. It’s unclear what the fight was about but troopers say Justin Hall, 34 of Madison, was shot after things escalated. He was dead when police officers got there.
MADISON, IN
Wave 3

8 injured after SUV crashes into Louisville restaurant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to the 2200 block of Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
LOUISVILLE, KY
dailybadgerbulletin.com

2 charged with murder after deadly shooting outside southern Indiana manufacturing plant

Two men have been charged with murder after a deadly shooting outside of a southern Indiana manufacturing plant on Thursday. Indiana State Police said the incident occurred around 10:30 am when the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department responded to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North.When officers arrived they found 34-year-old Justin Hall of Madison, Indiana dead in the parking lot. The two men being charged, Christian Kennedy, 21, and Matthew Redd, 36, were still on the scene and immediately detained, according to police. Police said that all three men had arrived to the parking lot where the shooting happened just prior. They then became involved in an altercation that led to Hall being shot and killed, police said. Investigators said they do not believe the incident was related to the business, Madison Precision, and that it was not random. They said there is no threat to the public. Kennedy and Redd are both charged with murder and will be appearing in Jefferson County Circuit Court once formal charges are filed by the prosecutor’s office. Police said that the investigation is still ongoing and that Hall’s family has been notified.
MADISON, IN
wvih.com

Louisville Man Faces Multiple Charges After Pursuit

A Louisville man has been charged following a pursuit in east Louisville that injured a Louisville Metro Police officer. William M. Judy, 20, has been charged with attempted murder of a police officer, two counts of wanton endangerment, assault of a police officer, two counts of fleeing or evading police and reckless driving, according to court documents.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kentucky State Police investigates missing person and murder in Marion County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the evening of Dec. 23, 2022, Kentucky State Police (KSP) received a complaint of a missing person in Marion County, according to a release. Family members spoke with KSP Troopers and reported that Kevin Thomas Elder, age 56, of Elizabethtown was missing and he was last known to have been in the Raywick community of Marion County.
MARION COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Man injured after being shot near Fairgrounds, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was injured after being shot near the Fairgrounds in Louisville Friday evening. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers initially responded to the 3400 block of Newburg Road on a reported shooting. Officers then found a man who had been...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YAHOO!

Louisville police say suspect has been charged over 2016 double homicide

Louisville Metro Police officials have indicted a man in connection with a 2016 double homicide, the department announced Thursday. Donnie Ashby, 42, has been charged with two counts of murder over the killings of Linda Leslie and Julian Ramirez, LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said. In 2016, the two were found fatally shot in a car in the parking lot of a church in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood.
LOUISVILLE, KY

