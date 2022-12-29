TNT Fireworks continues education campaign regarding New Years Eve safety

TNT Fireworks is continuing to promote the safe use of fireworks ahead of the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The Be Safe, Be Legal and Act Responsibly education campaign helps consumers enjoy legal fireworks while promoting the safe and responsible way to use them, according to the spokesperson with TNT Fireworks.

This campaign focuses on three key messages, how to be safe, how to stay legal and how to act responsibly, the spokesperson said in a media release shared with News Center 7.

Consider choosing a location that is a dry and flat surface to shoot off the fireworks, the spokesperson said. Check the fireworks laws for the location you choose to ensure that they are legal.

Have a sober adult in charge of handling your display and never allow children to get a hold of fireworks, even sparklers, the spokesperson said.

Have a hose ready for when the show is over to be able to let your cooled fireworks soak in a bucket with water overnight before throwing them out, the spokesperson said.

For more information regarding fireworks, consumers can visit the TNT Fireworks website.

©2022 Cox Media Group