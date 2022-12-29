Read full article on original website
hcplive.com
Smartphone Mental Health Apps Lack Diverse Features, Consistent Privacy Settings
A new cross-sectional analysis suggest there are few options available for patients with schizophrenia or a serious mood disorder. Despite there being an abundancy in mental health smartphone apps now available to consumers, the current marketplace offers little variety in its features, nor capability in assuring consumer/patient privacy, according to findings.
MedicalXpress
AI could change the way clinicians look at hip preservation
Orthopedic surgeons and biomedical engineers are trained to approach adolescent and young adult hip pain from two different perspectives. Surgeons typically look at conditions such as femoroacetabular impingement (FAI) and hip dysplasia from a clinical point of view. Engineers more often focus on the technology angle. These two perspectives have...
game-news24.com
Facebook agreed to pay $725 million for collecting and using user-data without their consent
Social networks, 26/12/2022, 10 a.m. In the case of a class action lawsuit, Meta agreed to pay $725 million to settle an investigation claim that the social network allowed third parties, including Cambridge Analytica, to access people’s personal data. It’s the epilogue of the civil dispute that began in...
game-news24.com
Hackers have managed to spy on private conversations using a Google Home to spy on privacy
Hackers have successfully exploited a software flaw to spy on Google Home speakers. Rishi Mohan (Mondays at the end of the year) and the Unsplash story. Those security vulnerabilities have been fixed by Google in 2021, Google speaker updated automatically. However, today we discover an exploitable flaw. A rudimentary researcher...
TikTok Unveils Feature That Will Tell You Why a Video Was Recommended
TikTok is launching a feature that will allow users to see why a particular video has been recommended for them. The company announced the news on Dec. 27 and the feature is designed to bring more context to content recommended in For You feeds, TikTok says. To use the feature,...
Android users warned of new hack capable of spying on your calls in a way you never expected
EXPERTS have uncovered a creepy flaw hackers could make use of to sniff out details about your identity. The malware is not only able to listen to calls - it can apparently work out private details too. According to a group of researchers, the tech can recognise a person's gender...
Perspective: Is your boss on your DOS? How remote work monitoring can work
COVID-19 made remote work commonplace and companies are trying to monitor workers to ensure productivity. But monitoring technology can backfire and erode trust if not done the right way.
WhatsApp to stop working on millions of phones
WhatsApp is soon to stop working on millions of phones.People with older iPhone and Android models will be unable to use the popular messaging app after December 31 without getting an upgrade.WhatsApp will cease to function on 49 makes of phone, including the iPhone 5 and 5c along with several Android models from Samsung, Huawei and LG.Users will be notified with a warning message before the app stops working.A statement from WhatsApp explaining the move said: ‘Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates.‘These devices also might not have the...
The Windows Club
What is the difference between a Website and a Web Application?
A Website and a Web Application need web access and employ the same coding paradigms. A website is a group of interconnected web pages, but a web application is a piece of software that is accessible via the browser, which is a tool used to surf the web. The website features photographs, text, audio, and video, among other media types. It could include as many pages as one desires. There is a lot of difference between a Website and a Web Application, in this post, we will be explaining them to you.
Apple tells millions of iPhone owners how to ‘fix’ broken app after user complaints
APPLE has been forced to issue iPhone owners special advice on how to get around an issue with one of the company's popular apps. Just before Christmas, users started complaining about problems with the Home app which is used to control smart devices. The firm recently introduced a new Home...
What is the Google Home System? Ways for it to transform your life.
Your Google Home system is a one-stop shop that can control your home devices, from creating routines to controlling your home thermostat and more.
studyfinds.org
Best Headache Medicine: Top 5 OTC Pain Relievers Most Recommended Across Expert Reviews
Headaches can be a real pain. Thankfully, most can be treated by safe and effective over-the-counter (OTC) pain relief medicines, when taken properly and discussed with a doctor, of course. We were wondering which brand name headache medicine and pain relievers were considered the best by experts. It can be...
Android Authority
How to video call between Android and iPhone
Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
Ask Kurt: Are TiKTok videos safe to view outside of the app?
Kurt "Cyberguy" Knutsson outlines a couple of setting tweaks you can make to limit how much of your information TikTok tracks and accesses.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Dry Eye: Symptoms, Treatment, Prevention
Diabetes is a condition that can affect the eyes. Some eye problems, such as diabetic retinopathy and macular edema, are well-known complications of diabetes. Dry eye is another eye condition that is common in people who have diabetes, although it’s not always discussed. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) shares that, based on research, 54% of people with diabetes have dry eye. Could you have dry eye? Read on to learn what it is, what the symptoms are, and what you can do to get relief.
Millions urged to watch out for new Google warning that could save from danger
GOOGLE has created a very handy alert that could protect you from danger. It works to stop frustrating (and even criminal) spam calls that are targeting you. Google is added a new "suspected spam caller" alert to Google Voice calls. This will warn you when a call comes through so...
MedicalXpress
New HIV treatment shot given only twice a year could be a 'game changer'
The Food and Drug Administration has approved Sunlenca, an injectable therapy to suppress HIV for patients who suffered drug resistance to other regimens. Experts say the new injectable, which works with less frequent dosing, can be a game changer for those whose infections don't respond to other treatments. Developed by...
makeuseof.com
What Are the Dangers of Third-Party App Stores?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When it comes to downloading apps, most people think of the Apple App Store or Google Play. However, there are other third-party app stores that are gaining popularity because of the huge variety of apps they offer.
MedicalXpress
Factors identified for hearing loss in newborns with congenital cytomegalovirus
Independent risk factors for congenital hearing loss have been identified in newborns with congenital cytomegalovirus (cCMV) infection, according to a study published online Dec. 29 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. Elise De Cuyper, M.D., from Ghent University in Belgium, and colleagues conducted a cross-sectional study of newborns with cCMV...
game-news24.com
That’s how you change the language in Android 13
You like apps in English, French or German, but, when you’ve set up your Android phone in Dutch? From Android 13 you can get that set in one. We explain how that works. Sometimes functions are simply easier to recognize in English, German or French, especially if you use those languages in a lot of time. In all apps, but this isn’t the case. Until Android 12 started to become one system language for all iOS and Android apps. Android 13 will change that by offering a setting for a new app that lets you change the language. The setting isn’t in the app, n’doing the other way. We explain it step by step where you can find it and how you can adjust the setting.
