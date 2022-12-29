ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hcplive.com

Smartphone Mental Health Apps Lack Diverse Features, Consistent Privacy Settings

A new cross-sectional analysis suggest there are few options available for patients with schizophrenia or a serious mood disorder. Despite there being an abundancy in mental health smartphone apps now available to consumers, the current marketplace offers little variety in its features, nor capability in assuring consumer/patient privacy, according to findings.
MedicalXpress

AI could change the way clinicians look at hip preservation

Orthopedic surgeons and biomedical engineers are trained to approach adolescent and young adult hip pain from two different perspectives. Surgeons typically look at conditions such as femoroacetabular impingement (FAI) and hip dysplasia from a clinical point of view. Engineers more often focus on the technology angle. These two perspectives have...
game-news24.com

Hackers have managed to spy on private conversations using a Google Home to spy on privacy

Hackers have successfully exploited a software flaw to spy on Google Home speakers. Rishi Mohan (Mondays at the end of the year) and the Unsplash story. Those security vulnerabilities have been fixed by Google in 2021, Google speaker updated automatically. However, today we discover an exploitable flaw. A rudimentary researcher...
The Independent

WhatsApp to stop working on millions of phones

WhatsApp is soon to stop working on millions of phones.People with older iPhone and Android models will be unable to use the popular messaging app after December 31 without getting an upgrade.WhatsApp will cease to function on 49 makes of phone, including the iPhone 5 and 5c along with several Android models from Samsung, Huawei and LG.Users will be notified with a warning message before the app stops working.A statement from WhatsApp explaining the move said: ‘Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates.‘These devices also might not have the...
The Windows Club

What is the difference between a Website and a Web Application?

A Website and a Web Application need web access and employ the same coding paradigms. A website is a group of interconnected web pages, but a web application is a piece of software that is accessible via the browser, which is a tool used to surf the web. The website features photographs, text, audio, and video, among other media types. It could include as many pages as one desires. There is a lot of difference between a Website and a Web Application, in this post, we will be explaining them to you.
Android Authority

How to video call between Android and iPhone

Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Dry Eye: Symptoms, Treatment, Prevention

Diabetes is a condition that can affect the eyes. Some eye problems, such as diabetic retinopathy and macular edema, are well-known complications of diabetes. Dry eye is another eye condition that is common in people who have diabetes, although it’s not always discussed. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) shares that, based on research, 54% of people with diabetes have dry eye. Could you have dry eye? Read on to learn what it is, what the symptoms are, and what you can do to get relief.
MedicalXpress

New HIV treatment shot given only twice a year could be a 'game changer'

The Food and Drug Administration has approved Sunlenca, an injectable therapy to suppress HIV for patients who suffered drug resistance to other regimens. Experts say the new injectable, which works with less frequent dosing, can be a game changer for those whose infections don't respond to other treatments. Developed by...
makeuseof.com

What Are the Dangers of Third-Party App Stores?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When it comes to downloading apps, most people think of the Apple App Store or Google Play. However, there are other third-party app stores that are gaining popularity because of the huge variety of apps they offer.
MedicalXpress

Factors identified for hearing loss in newborns with congenital cytomegalovirus

Independent risk factors for congenital hearing loss have been identified in newborns with congenital cytomegalovirus (cCMV) infection, according to a study published online Dec. 29 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery. Elise De Cuyper, M.D., from Ghent University in Belgium, and colleagues conducted a cross-sectional study of newborns with cCMV...
game-news24.com

That’s how you change the language in Android 13

You like apps in English, French or German, but, when you’ve set up your Android phone in Dutch? From Android 13 you can get that set in one. We explain how that works. Sometimes functions are simply easier to recognize in English, German or French, especially if you use those languages in a lot of time. In all apps, but this isn’t the case. Until Android 12 started to become one system language for all iOS and Android apps. Android 13 will change that by offering a setting for a new app that lets you change the language. The setting isn’t in the app, n’doing the other way. We explain it step by step where you can find it and how you can adjust the setting.

