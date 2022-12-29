ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gastroesophageal reflux disease causally linked to lung cancer

Gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) is causally associated with lung cancer risk, according to a study published online Dec. 8 in Cancer Medicine. Lin Li, from The Second Affiliated Hospital of Zunyi Medical University in China, and colleagues employed a two-sample Mendelian randomization (MR) approach to examine the causal relationship between GERD and lung cancer. Independent single nucleotide polymorphisms that were highly linked to GERD were identified in a sample of 129,080 GERD patients. Data from genome-wide association studies were used to assess outcomes for lung cancer, including squamous cell lung cancer (LUSC) and lung adenocarcinoma (LUAD) in 11,348 patients. To examine the potential causative association between GERD and risk for lung cancer, three MR statistical techniques were used.
US could face surging numbers of teens with diabetes

The United States could see a huge rise in diabetes among young people over the next several decades, a new modeling study finds. As many as 220,000 young people under the age of 20 could have type 2 diabetes in 2060, which would represent a nearly eight-fold increase, a research team that included scientists from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found. Type 1 diabetes cases could increase, too, by as much as 65% in the next 40 years.
Experts: Underuse of COVID-19 drug Paxlovid shortchanging patients

Ira Katz bustles at his pharmacy in Atlanta's Little Five Points neighborhood this cough season, serving patients who need medicine for respiratory viruses like COVID-19. He dispenses occasional packages of Paxlovid, a drug designed to nip COVID in the bud. But there aren't as many of those Paxlovid prescriptions as there might be.
ATLANTA, GA
New HIV treatment shot given only twice a year could be a 'game changer'

The Food and Drug Administration has approved Sunlenca, an injectable therapy to suppress HIV for patients who suffered drug resistance to other regimens. Experts say the new injectable, which works with less frequent dosing, can be a game changer for those whose infections don't respond to other treatments. Developed by...

