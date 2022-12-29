Customers of a Houston deli and restaurant got an early Christmas present this year – getting their Christmas Eve meals paid for by basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal.Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen, co-owned by a third-generation Hungarian deli owner, posted about the encounter on Facebook, saying, "You never know who will walk into Kenny & Ziggy's.""Our friend Shaq paid us a visit today. This was his first time at the new store, and loved it!" the post says along with a selfie Shaq took with one of their employees. "He is such a Men[s]ch – he bought everybody's meal in...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO