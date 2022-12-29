Read full article on original website
Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston
In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
‘The White Lotus’ Costume Designer Confirms Jennifer Coolidge’s Dress Was a Huge Hint for ‘The Godfather’ Fans
An homage — and a spoiler. Jennifer Coolidge's floral dress in the finale of The White Lotus was chosen specifically as a clue about her character's fate. In the last episode of the HBO hit, Tanya (Coolidge) wears a dress identical to one seen on a mannequin representing Apollonia (Simonetta Stefanelli) from The Godfather in […]
Alexis Bledel's Gilmore Girls Spin-Off Never Happened Because It Didn't Feel Right Without Lauren Graham
"Gilmore Girls" is beloved by its fan base for a reason. After all, few series can bring to the table what Amy Sherman-Palladino's comedy-drama series did. Following three very different generations of the Gilmore family in the form of prim and proper matriarch Emily Gilmore (Kelly Bishop), her quirky, upbeat daughter Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and Lorelai's bright and resourceful daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel), the show offered some fascinating looks at the lives of modern women in different age groups.
Reese Witherspoon Reprising Decades-Old Role for Sequel Movie
Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as ambitious go-getter Tracy Flick in a sequel to the Oscar-nominated political comedy Election titled Tracy Flick Can't Win. Witherspoon, now 46, appeared in the original film at age 22 and landed a Golden Globes nomination for best actress after its release to critical acclaim.
Antonio Banderas Reveals Stepdaughter Dakota Johnson's Sweet Nickname for Him
Watch: Antonio Banderas Talks Friendship With Salma Hayek. Antonio Banderas may no longer be married to Dakota Johnson's mother Melanie Griffith, but the two have maintained their stepfather-stepdaughter relationship over the years. The Puss in Boots star shared several of their sweet memories on the Dec. 13 episode of E! News, including the adorable nickname Dakota dubbed him.
Law & Order: SVU Fans Are Shook After Olivia's Shocking Bensler Confession In Season 24 Episode 9
"Law & Order: SVU" Season 24, Episode 9 has a lot of ground to cover. Titled "And a Trauma in a Pear Tree," the episode marks Kelli Giddish's farewell from the show, as her character of Amanda Rollins finally ties the knot with partner Sonny Carisi Jr. (Peter Scanavino) and decides to put her days with the SVU team behind her. However, that's not before Rollins takes one last ride with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to protect her adopted son, who's potentially been caught in a dangerous situation. What's more, the episode sees Benson make an unexpectedly forward confession about her ex-partner Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni).
‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’
Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
Dakota Johnson Goes Blonde Like Mom Melanie Griffith For Her Latest Role
Actress Dakota Johnson is known as a sultry brunette, but for her new film Daddio, she was willing to go blonde. Photos of her from Tuesday, December 20, show a new platinum ‘do for America’s favorite nepo baby. She also appears to have possibly gotten a pretty dramatic chop, wearing her hair in a long bob with bangs. Either that, or it’s a good wig.
Ryan Reynolds Humorously Apologizes To Blake Lively After Making 'Inexcusable' Social Media Faux Pas
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's social media interactions never fail to delight fans.
Young Sheldon's Lance Barber Has Fond Memory Of His First Chemistry Read With Zoe Perry
Prequels and spin-off series have become a ubiquitous TV genre unto themselves. Still, not all showrunners have the chutzpah to air a spin-off and its parent show concurrently. By the time CBS' "The Big Bang Theory" wrapped up its 12th and final season in 2019, "Young Sheldon" was finishing its second season.
Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser
Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
Julia Roberts showed up to an event honoring George Clooney in a dress that had the actor's face all over it
Roberts' whimsical gown featured photos from Clooney's career, from his days on "ER" to his polka-dot cover for W Magazine's December 2013 issue.
‘Game Of Thrones’ Stars Who’ve Died In Real Life: Diana Rigg, Max Von Sydow, & More
Game Of Thrones rose to be one of the most popular TV series of all time. Many years after the original A Song of Ice And Fire books were first released, the show premiered in 2011 and rapidly became one of the highest-rated dramas ever. Fans quickly grew attached to the wide-ranging ensemble, including Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Kit Harington, and many more.
Sydney Sweeney Talks How Her Own Family Didn’t Believe In Her Hollywood Career: ‘Success Is The Best Revenge’
Sydney Sweeney may be a big name nowadays as the lead of Euphoria and The White Lotus, but it didn't happen overnight.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds: A Timeline of Their Love Story
From platonic co-stars to preparing to welcome their fourth child together, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have a love story for the ages! The pair met on the set of the superhero film Green Lantern, and despite being in other relationships at the time, they soon discovered they were meant to be.
HBO Max Unveils First Look at Jodie Foster in "True Detective: Night Country"
Our first look at "True Detective: Night Country" has arrived. On Dec. 22, HBO Max released a montage of clips from its forthcoming slate of 2023 shows, which include "Succession," "The Idol," and "Velma." It also includes a few clips from the fourth season of "True Detective" that hint at what we can expect from the series' next installment.
‘Gilmore Girls’ Janet Billings Role Made Katie Walder a Real-Life Fitness Buff
Katie Walder reflects on her role on 'Gilmore Girls.' Walder got in shape to play Yale housemate Janet Billings, and she's kept it up for 18 years after.
Margot Robbie and Tobey Maguire cause chaos in new Babylon 'Naughty' and 'Nice' trailers
A new pair of Babylon trailers have been released
Courtney Love Says She Tried To Get Todd Phillips To Direct A Kurt Cobain Film, But He Eventually Passed
OK, earlier today, you probably read from us that Courtney Love was fired from “Fight Club.” The rocker, singer, actress, and former member of grunge band Hole claims she had the lead role of Marla Singer in the David Fincher film (the part that Helen Bonham Carter played). But during this casting process, she apparently went “nuclear” on Brad Pitt for proposing he star in a Kurt Cobain film directed by Gus Van Sant, and then Pitt got her fired from the film (“I wouldn’t let Brad play Kurt,” Love said. “I don’t do Faust. Who the fuck do you think are?”).
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Showcases Baby Bump on Vacation With Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey went on a tropical babymoon ahead of their daughter's birth. Before The Flight Attendant star, 37, and the Ozark alum, 40, become a family of three, they jetted off...
