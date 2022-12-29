ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Watch: California woman receives 100 portable heaters she never ordered

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
 3 days ago

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A California woman is trying to get to the bottom of an unusual mystery after being inundated with about 100 packages, each containing a portable heater.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TgkQX_0jxsuUFz00
ABC10/YouTube

Connie Mathews said she has received about 100 space heaters in the mail at her Sacramento home and the mysterious packages started arriving earlier this month.

"They started coming Friday, two weeks before Christmas, and every day I would get sometimes two boxes, sometimes more," she told KXTV . "Yesterday, there were seven boxes waiting on the porch for us."

Mathews said the packages come from multiple locations across the country, including Iowa and North Carolina.

"The same thing over and over again. I have never ordered a portable heater. I don't need one," she said.

Mathews suspects her address may be erroneously listed as a return address for an Amazon space heater seller.

"What happens if somebody comes back on me, saying well we sent them to your house, what did you do with it?" she said.

Mike and Kelly Gallivan of Acton, Mass., faced a similar problem in 2018, when their house received a flood of Amazon packages containing small, inexpensive items they had never ordered.

The couple said their research revealed they were likely receiving the packages as part of a scheme to get fraudulent reviews marked as "verified" on Amazon.

"We are investigating inquiries from consumers who have received unsolicited packages as this would violate our policies," Amazon said in a statement at the time. "We remove sellers in violation of our policies, withhold payments, and work with law enforcement to take appropriate action."

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 36

Angel Hope
3d ago

and she just threw them away? wow .. could have at least sold them online or gave them away on Facebook marketplace or something

Reply(1)
11
Kristina Yeh
3d ago

Why is she throwing these away and not donating them 2 families who could use them? Hope she gets charged 4 throwing them away because that’s just not right.

Reply
6
Jacko Havanati
3d ago

Yes why in the world would she toss out heaters that many can use in this cold weather?

Reply(7)
24
 

