fox5dc.com
1 arrested in DC New Year's Eve armed robbery investigations; police seek additional suspects
WASHINGTON - Authorities have arrested one person they say was involved in a series of armed robberies on New Year's Eve in northwest D.C. Police say around 9:00 p.m. Saturday several armed suspects approached a group of people in the 1600 block of 7th Street and robbed them before fleeing in a vehicle. A short time later, just after 9:15 p.m., police say the same group of armed suspects approached a second group of people in the 1200 block of U Street and robbed them at gunpoint.
Bay Net
Detectives Continue Investigating Shooting/Homicide In La Plata, Suspect Apprehended
LA PLATA, Md. – On December 31, 2022 at 4:06 p.m., officers responded to the area of Crain Highway and Port Tobacco Road in La Plata for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Donnell Henry Hawkins, 30 of La Plata, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
30-year-old shot and killed in Charles County, suspect in custody
A 30-year-old man was shot and killed in the area of Crain Highway and Port Tobacco Road in La Plata on Saturday. A suspect is in custody.
NBC Washington
2 Dead, 2 Injured, Including a Juvenile, in Shooting at Clinton House: Police
Two people are dead, and two others are injured, including a juvenile, after a shooting in a Clinton, Maryland, house early on New Year’s Day, police said. Shots were fired in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road, off Piscataway Road, and someone called 911. Officers responded about 6 a.m., police said.
Bay Net
New Year’s Eve Murder, One Person Of Interest In Custody
UPDATE – Police Release Details On La Plata Homicide. LA PLATA, Md. – On Saturday, New Year’s Eve, December 31st, 2022, Charles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting in La Plata. A shooting was reported in the area of Crain Highway and Charles Street near...
Police search for suspects, vehicle in DC armed robbery
WASHINGTON — DC Police are searching for suspects wanted in an armed robbery and assault that happened early Thursday morning in Northwest D.C. According to police, the robbery happened in the 1300 block of 18th Street, Northwest just after 2 a.m. Detectives with Metropolitan Police Department's Second District believe that is when three men in a vehicle pulled up to victims on the street. Police say the men got out of their car and brandished handguns, demanding property from an unknown number of victims.
fox5dc.com
2 dead, 2 injured in New Year's Day shooting in Prince George’s County
CLINTON, Md. - Detectives say two people were shot and killed in an early New Year's Day shooting in Prince George's County. Officers responded to the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton around 6 a.m. Sunday for the report of a shooting and found two adults suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
New report gives more details after man is shot by Fairfax County undercover officer
A new report from Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano reveals new details into an incident where an undercover police officer shot a man in Aug. 2022. The incident unfolded on the night of Aug. 2, 2022, near the intersection of Arlington Boulevard and Patrick Henry Drive around 11:30 p.m. in Fairfax County.
Police: Person carjacked while parked in driveway in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating after a person was carjacked while parked in a driveway in Hyattsville, Maryland early Saturday morning. According to the Hyattsville Police, the armed carjacking was reported around 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Lancer Drive. Officers say the victim was parked in...
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Help identify Southwest Baltimore homicide suspect
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect connected to a homicide that happened on Dec. 29 in Southwest Baltimore. Police said the homicide happened around 2 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police said...
NBC Washington
Man Fatally Shot in Capitol Heights: Police
A man is dead after he was shot in Capitol Heights, Maryland, police say. It happened on Chamber Avenue off Capitol Heights Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Prince George’s County Police said. At the scene, police said they found a man in a car with a gunshot wound.
Driver charged with murder after hitting woman near White House in DC; second woman left critically hurt
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday that a driver who hit and killed a woman and hurt another near the White House faces a number of charges, including murder. MPD said Spiro Stafilatos, 35, who has no fixed address, was behind the wheel of a 2001 Buick LeSabre on Friday, […]
Man found shot dead in Prince George's Co. vehicle
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after a shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to police. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the 20 block of Chamber Avenue for a report of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man shot inside a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
fox5dc.com
3 shootings near car meet-ups in Bailey's Crossroads under investigation
BAILEY'S CROSSROADS, Va. - Fairfax County police are investigating three instances in which gunshots were fired in the Bailey’s Crossroads area over the last six months. "We do believe that these incidents are linked," Capt. Ryan Lazisky said during a press conference Friday afternoon. He added that each time, car meet-ups were occurring nearby.
Baltimore County Police investigate fatal shooting in Windsor Mill
Baltimore County Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a homicide in Windsor Mill Saturday.
Child injured during accidental gun discharge
TEMPLE HILLS, MD – Police are investigating after a child was shot while holding a gun inside a Temple Hills apartment. Detectives are trying to determine how the child obtained the gun. According to the the Prince George’s County Police Department, investigators are looking into how a child accessed a gun inside an apartment in Temple Hills today. “While playing with the gun, it accidentally fired, causing a slight graze wound. No one else was injured,” the department said. The child was transported from the scene to a hospital for treatment at approximately 2:00 pm. PGPD officers responded to the The post Child injured during accidental gun discharge appeared first on Shore News Network.
WTOP
2 pedestrians, including 1 child, hit by vehicles in Montgomery Co.
Two pedestrians — including a child — were hit in separate crashes that occurred minutes apart from each other in Montgomery County, Maryland, during New Year’s Eve. A ten-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was struck at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive in White Oak.
Two dead, two injured following a quadruple shooting in Prince George's County
Detectives are investigating the circumstances behind a quadruple shooting in the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Prince George's County.
Suspect arrested in road rage incident in Dumfries, Virginia
DUMFRIES, Va. — A suspect is in custody after a road rage report led to a police pursuit and a driver attempting to hit an officer with his vehicle, according to the Prince William County Police Department. On Thursday at 7:18 p.m., officers were called to the area of...
Man found shot to death inside car in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A report of a shooting led police into a death investigation early Saturday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that officers were on Chamber Avenue in Capitol Heights around 1:25 a.m. after they received a report about gunfire in the area. They found a man […]
Comments / 5