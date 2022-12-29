ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
District Heights, MD

fox5dc.com

1 arrested in DC New Year's Eve armed robbery investigations; police seek additional suspects

WASHINGTON - Authorities have arrested one person they say was involved in a series of armed robberies on New Year's Eve in northwest D.C. Police say around 9:00 p.m. Saturday several armed suspects approached a group of people in the 1600 block of 7th Street and robbed them before fleeing in a vehicle. A short time later, just after 9:15 p.m., police say the same group of armed suspects approached a second group of people in the 1200 block of U Street and robbed them at gunpoint.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

New Year’s Eve Murder, One Person Of Interest In Custody

UPDATE – Police Release Details On La Plata Homicide. LA PLATA, Md. – On Saturday, New Year’s Eve, December 31st, 2022, Charles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting in La Plata. A shooting was reported in the area of Crain Highway and Charles Street near...
LA PLATA, MD
WUSA9

Police search for suspects, vehicle in DC armed robbery

WASHINGTON — DC Police are searching for suspects wanted in an armed robbery and assault that happened early Thursday morning in Northwest D.C. According to police, the robbery happened in the 1300 block of 18th Street, Northwest just after 2 a.m. Detectives with Metropolitan Police Department's Second District believe that is when three men in a vehicle pulled up to victims on the street. Police say the men got out of their car and brandished handguns, demanding property from an unknown number of victims.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

2 dead, 2 injured in New Year's Day shooting in Prince George’s County

CLINTON, Md. - Detectives say two people were shot and killed in an early New Year's Day shooting in Prince George's County. Officers responded to the 2500 block of Lazy Acres Road in Clinton around 6 a.m. Sunday for the report of a shooting and found two adults suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
CLINTON, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police: Help identify Southwest Baltimore homicide suspect

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect connected to a homicide that happened on Dec. 29 in Southwest Baltimore. Police said the homicide happened around 2 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police said...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Man Fatally Shot in Capitol Heights: Police

A man is dead after he was shot in Capitol Heights, Maryland, police say. It happened on Chamber Avenue off Capitol Heights Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Prince George’s County Police said. At the scene, police said they found a man in a car with a gunshot wound.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WUSA9

Man found shot dead in Prince George's Co. vehicle

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A man is dead after a shooting in Capitol Heights, Maryland, according to police. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the 20 block of Chamber Avenue for a report of a shooting around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man shot inside a vehicle. The man was pronounced dead on the scene.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
fox5dc.com

3 shootings near car meet-ups in Bailey's Crossroads under investigation

BAILEY'S CROSSROADS, Va. - Fairfax County police are investigating three instances in which gunshots were fired in the Bailey’s Crossroads area over the last six months. "We do believe that these incidents are linked," Capt. Ryan Lazisky said during a press conference Friday afternoon. He added that each time, car meet-ups were occurring nearby.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Shore News Network

Child injured during accidental gun discharge

TEMPLE HILLS, MD – Police are investigating after a child was shot while holding a gun inside a Temple Hills apartment. Detectives are trying to determine how the child obtained the gun. According to the the Prince George’s County Police Department, investigators are looking into how a child accessed a gun inside an apartment in Temple Hills today. “While playing with the gun, it accidentally fired, causing a slight graze wound. No one else was injured,” the department said. The child was transported from the scene to a hospital for treatment at approximately 2:00 pm. PGPD officers responded to the The post Child injured during accidental gun discharge appeared first on Shore News Network.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
WTOP

2 pedestrians, including 1 child, hit by vehicles in Montgomery Co.

Two pedestrians — including a child — were hit in separate crashes that occurred minutes apart from each other in Montgomery County, Maryland, during New Year’s Eve. A ten-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after she was struck at about 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive in White Oak.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

