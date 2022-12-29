Staying in for New Year’s Eve? How to watch ball and acorn drops on TV.

For those staying in on New Year’s Eve (slowly raises hand), there will be lots of TV specials celebrating the end of the year and counting down to 2023.

Here’s what to watch on New Year’s Eve

“CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen” (8 p.m., CNN) - Once again, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen co-host CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live celebration from Times Square in New York City with special guests and performances including Usher, Kevin Hart, Ellie Goulding, Patti LaBelle, Ava Max and more. This special will also track New Year’s celebrations around the world.

In my opinion, this is always the fun one to watch because the hosts and correspondents “get festive” and more entertaining as the night goes on. But ABC competitor Ryan Seacrest criticized the on-air drinking and CNN said it would nix the booze. Then Cohen told Rolling Stone that he *would* be drinking , before clarifying later that he won’t . Whatever happens, I’ll for sure be watching this one.

“A Toast to 2022” (8 p.m., NBC) - “Today’s” Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager kick off New Year’s Eve with a star-studded lineup of celebrity guests as they look back at the biggest and buzziest moments of 2022.

“Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve with Ryan Seacrest” (8 p.m., ABC) - Ryan Seacrest, Billy Porter, Ciara, D-Nice, Jessie James Decker and Liza Koshy host New Year’s Eve festivities in New York, Disneyland and New Orleans. This breaks at 10 p.m. for local news, then it’s back to festivities and the big countdown.

“New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” (8 p.m., CBS) - Celebrating the new year with country music superstars. Jimmie Allen, Elle King and Rachel Smith host. This breaks at 10 p.m. for local news and then resumes with the party from Nashville.

“First Night Raleigh” (10 p.m., WRAL) - WRAL covers First Night festivities from downtown Raleigh, culminating with the traditional Acorn Drop at midnight.

“All-American New Year: Live from Nashville” (10 p.m., Fox News) - Fox News rings in 2023 with Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Pete Hegseth from “FOX & Friends Weekend” live from the Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville. An hourlong special co-hosted by Emily Compagno and Griff Jenkins precedes at 9 p.m.

Some programming descriptions are provided by networks.

