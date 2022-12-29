Read full article on original website
Suspect accused of shooting woman on METRORail train in Third Ward is in custody, officials say
HOUSTON – The man accused of shooting a 27-year-old woman on a METRORail train at Third Ward on Dec. 28 has been taken into custody early Sunday, officials with METRO Police said. Markeith Jermaine Allison, 44, was arrested without incident and is facing an aggravated assault with a deadly...
Suspect arrested after short police chase in Dickinson; Meth, alprazolam, gun seized, police say
DICKINSON – A man has been arrested after leading police on a short chase in the Dickinson area. According to police, the incident began in the 2600 block of Dickinson Avenue on Friday at around 9 p.m. Officers with the Dickinson Police Department say they attempted to perform a...
HCSO: Wingstop employee found shot, killed inside his vehicle in west Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a man in his 20s was found dead with a gunshot wound inside his car late Friday night in west Harris County, according to deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the 5500 block of Fry Road near...
1 injured, 2 arrested after attempted robbery, shooting in north Harris County, authorities say
A man has been taken to the hospital after he was shot near a METRO bus stop on Friday. The Houston Police Department says the call came in at 12:10 p.m for a shooting on Deerfield Street near Fulton. According to METRO officials, the victim was at a nearby cellphone...
Family members identify 19-year-old victim shot, killed by coworker while taking down Christmas decorations at her home
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A teen is facing manslaughter charges after he allegedly shot a 19-year-old woman at her home early Friday in east Harris County. Cayman Wilson, 17, was charged with manslaughter in the death of 19-year-old Marissa Dikeman. According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the shooting...
1 dead after shooting possibly involving married couple in east Harris County, sheriff says
An investigation is underway after a man was shot during a possible domestic dispute in east Harris County, according to the sheriff’s department. Deputies responded to reports of a shooting in the 14600 block of Longview around 5:30 p.m. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting possibly involved a married...
2 dead, 2 injured in quadruple shooting in NE Harris County neighborhood, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY – Two people are dead and another person was hurt in a quadruple shooting at a northeast Harris County neighborhood, according to deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office. It happened in the 9300 block of Water Edge Point Lane near Park Square at 11:45 a.m. Tareka...
HPD officer strikes, kills pedestrian on East Freeway, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they said an officer struck and killed a pedestrian on the East Freeway early Friday. Officers responded to reports of an auto-pedestrian crash on I-10 inbound near Wayside Drive. According to police, an HPD officer traveling westbound on the East Freeway feeder...
Woman severely injured after being hit by 18-wheeler in NW Harris County, deputies say
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A woman has reportedly been hit by an 18-wheeler in northwest Harris County. According to Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the crash took place in the 6700 block of Chippewa Boulevard near Antoine Drive at around 1:30 p.m. Deputies say the woman was severely injured...
Home invasion reported in South Park, police say
HOUSTON – A home invasion has been reported in South Park. According to Houston police, the invasion took place at around 6:24 p.m. in the 8150 block of Marcy Drive near Westover on Friday night. Authorities say people have been reportedly showing up to a nearby hospital saying that...
Man in his 90s hit, killed while walking in parking lot in NE Houston, police say
TOMBALL, Texas – A man has died after he was reportedly hit by a vehicle while in a Kroger parking lot on Friday. According to the Tomball Police Department, the incident happened at 14060 FM 2920 on the Tomball Parkway. Captain Patin with Tomball PD says the man, who...
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? 38-year-old reported missing more than 2 weeks ago, family says
HOUSTON – A 38-year-old man has been reported missing from the Houston area, and family members are starting to grow concerned. According to the family, Lakeithn Robinson was last seen on Dec. 12. His sister says Robinson was recently diagnosed with a mental illness, and she thinks his problems...
10 units destroyed in 2-alarm apartment fire at Kingwood on New Year’s Eve, officials say
HOUSTON – Multiple families were displaced on the first night of 2023 after an apartment fire broke out in the Kingwood area, officials with Houston Fire Department said. According to HPD Capt. S. Robintt, the fire was reported at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Sycamore Springs Dr.
Family seeks justice after mechanic was gunned down outside his shop over customer’s repair bill
HOUSTON – Instead of sharing smiles on Christmas Day, the Casillas family shared heart-wrenching tears. Now, they’re hoping Houston police can help offer some sort of closure. ”They didn’t even give him a chance,” said Sandy Casillas about her brother Luis who was killed just 2 days before...
Warehouse near Hobby area catches fire for 4th time; Firefighters calling for arson investigation, officials say
HOUSTON – A warehouse located near the Hobby airport area caught fire for the fourth time in the last five days, and officials say they are calling for an investigation. The fire broke out at around 2:28 a.m. Sunday in the 8700 block of Tallyho. According to HFD District...
‘A public health crisis’: Harris County, state officials to streamline DWI arrests this New Year’s weekend
HARRIS COUNTY – Several local, county, and state agencies are teaming up to combat drunk driving as the New Year’s weekend gets underway. Led by Mark Herman with Harris County Constable Pct. 4′s Office and Sean Teare, Chief of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division, officials say they will not tolerate impaired and reckless driving this holiday weekend.
Houston turns corner in 2022 as city sees fewer homicides
HOUSTON – The total number of homicides in the City of Houston for 2023 is down 8% from this point last year. If the numbers hold over the next 24 hours, the city will be finishing the year with 40 fewer homicides than in 2022. “Homicides, they trend up,...
Trae Tha Truth charged with assault over fight with rapper Z-Ro in August, documents show
HOUSTON – Houston’s hometown hero, activist, rapper and entrepreneur Thompson Fraizer, better known as Trae Tha Truth, has found himself in some trouble after being arrested and charged in connection to a fight that took place back in August, according to court documents. Trae has since been charged...
PHOTOS: Is it fog or smoke? Moderate to unhealthy air quality levels reported in the Houston area following New Year’s celebrations
HOUSTON – Many residents in the Houston area woke up to dense fog outside their windows following New Year’s celebrations. But many are wondering -- is it really fog? Or smoke from fireworks?. According to AirNow.com, a website that measures air quality using the official U.S. Air Quality...
PHOTOS: OH BABY! Meet the Houston area’s first babies of 2023
Happy New Year! Let’s give a warm welcome to the Houston area’s first babies of 2023!. St. Luke’s Hospital in Sugar Land welcomed baby Sebastian at 12:10 a.m. Sebastian weighed eight pounds and 12.2 ounces. He was originally due on Dec. 29, 2022. Adam. Hospital: The Woman’s...
