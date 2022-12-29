ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click2Houston.com

HPD officer strikes, kills pedestrian on East Freeway, police say

HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they said an officer struck and killed a pedestrian on the East Freeway early Friday. Officers responded to reports of an auto-pedestrian crash on I-10 inbound near Wayside Drive. According to police, an HPD officer traveling westbound on the East Freeway feeder...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Home invasion reported in South Park, police say

HOUSTON – A home invasion has been reported in South Park. According to Houston police, the invasion took place at around 6:24 p.m. in the 8150 block of Marcy Drive near Westover on Friday night. Authorities say people have been reportedly showing up to a nearby hospital saying that...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘A public health crisis’: Harris County, state officials to streamline DWI arrests this New Year’s weekend

HARRIS COUNTY – Several local, county, and state agencies are teaming up to combat drunk driving as the New Year’s weekend gets underway. Led by Mark Herman with Harris County Constable Pct. 4′s Office and Sean Teare, Chief of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office Vehicular Crimes Division, officials say they will not tolerate impaired and reckless driving this holiday weekend.
Click2Houston.com

Houston turns corner in 2022 as city sees fewer homicides

HOUSTON – The total number of homicides in the City of Houston for 2023 is down 8% from this point last year. If the numbers hold over the next 24 hours, the city will be finishing the year with 40 fewer homicides than in 2022. “Homicides, they trend up,...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

PHOTOS: OH BABY! Meet the Houston area’s first babies of 2023

Happy New Year! Let’s give a warm welcome to the Houston area’s first babies of 2023!. St. Luke’s Hospital in Sugar Land welcomed baby Sebastian at 12:10 a.m. Sebastian weighed eight pounds and 12.2 ounces. He was originally due on Dec. 29, 2022. Adam. Hospital: The Woman’s...
HOUSTON, TX

