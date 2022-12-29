Read full article on original website
The Chicago Fire Character Death That Hit Fans The Hardest
Death on NBC's action-drama "Chicago Fire" comes in a variety of shapes and forms and, as Chi-Hards know all too well, can strike down even the most beloved characters with virtually no warning. Formulated as the opening volley in producer Dick Wolf's One Chicago slate of high-intensity procedurals, the hit series dishes up a slice-of-first-responder-life that is often harrowing, occasionally funny and warmhearted, but always engaging for its loyal army of weekly viewers.
Young Sheldon's Annie Potts Much Prefers The Show's Single-Camera Format
Annie Potts is no stranger to the multi-camera sitcom format. For seven seasons, from the '80s through the '90s, Potts played Mary Jo Shively, one of the very few characters to appear in every episode of the hit sitcom "Designing Women." In a 2022 interview with Glamour, Potts explained that she accepted the role in "Designing Women" after having some success in film because television offered her more stability as a mother. "I made the choice to do 'Designing Women' because I had just been doing movies and had my little boy that I was taking on location all the time," she said. "He wanted stability. He wanted to stay in town and play soccer and have a normal life. So I thought, 'Well, it would be good to have something.' I had no idea how successful that would turn out to be."
Which Characters Has Cara Buono Played On Law & Order?
A show like "Law & Order" has plenty of chances to bring in lesser-known actors for different roles. Though this may seem a little shocking to hear, when one considers that "Law & Order" and its subsequent spin-offs have hundreds and hundreds of episodes, it becomes a little bit easier to understand how an actor can manage to achieve such a feat. This is even further augmented by the fact that these shows typically have an "episode of the week" format where the individual stories are fairly contained within one episode, though there can be plots that are woven throughout episodes and seasons.
CSI: Vegas Fans Were Highly Impressed With The Pipe Cleaner Episode
In 2021, with the premiere of "CSI: Vegas," some fans might have been doubtful that the sequel series could recapture the same magic as its predecessor, "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation," which ran from 2000 to 2015 (via IMDb). While there are spinoffs out there, such as "CSI: Miami" and "CSI: NY," each trying to keep the original template, "CSI: Vegas" didn't win fans over at first.
Jim Beaver Thinks The Supernatural Cast's Expressions Are Powerful Enough To Forgo Dialogue
Since premiering in 2005 and even after the finale in 2020, "Supernatural" continues to have a chokehold on fans. Fifteen years of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) fighting demons, ghosts, and other paranormal beings left fans falling in love with the brothers. And there always seems to be an applicable "Supernatural" gif for any conversation, which is another testament to how influential the dark fantasy television show was.
Young Sheldon's Zoe Perry Gets Physically Sore From Playing Mary's Rigid Character
Acting can be physically demanding and, at times, even grueling. There are countless stories of movies that permanently damaged actors' bodies. Action star Bruce Willis told The Guardian in 2007 that he suffered "two-thirds partial hearing loss" in his left ear when shooting "Die Hard." According to The Hollywood Reporter, George Clooney suffered a spinal injury performing a stunt for his 2005 film "Syriana" that left him in severe long-term pain that could only be partially relieved from surgery.
Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler Didn't Return To The Series For An Understandable Reason
Fans of the television series "Criminal Minds" reached a day they hoped would never come back at the end of the last decade when the long-running crime drama came to an end. The team at the FBI's Behavior Analysis Unit finished with 15 seasons spanning from 2005-2020 and battled against every possible form of killer the world could ever imagine. While fans of the show were left with a void where the CBS drama once was, it turned out they didn't have to wait very long to learn that the series was on its way back via the Paramount+ streaming service.
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Glass Onion's Madelyn Cline Confirms That Even Stars Are Starstruck By Daniel Craig
Being a newcomer is never easy, and that certainly seems to be the case with Madelyn Cline on the set of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Granted, the sequel has a fairly small and self-contained cast, meaning the celebrity is a lot more concentrated on set, perhaps even more concentrated than on "Knives Out." Like "Glass Onion," it provided a wealth of Hollywood A-list talent –- from Jamie Lee Curtis to Christopher Plummer –- along with compelling drama and witty dialogue that launched a relative unknown like, say, Ana de Armas, to the front of every casting director's Rolodex.
Yellowstone's Jefferson White Gets As Stumped By Those Jimmy Cliffhangers As Rest Of Us
In "Yellowstone," the Dutton ranch comes above all else, and there is no more obvious representation of this than poor Jimmy Hurdstrom (Jefferson White). Maligned for actions that landed him in prison, the Duttons give him a way to redeem himself. His only option is to accept a brand from Yellowstone's chief handler, Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser), in his most upsetting scene of Season 1. Barbaric or not, Jimmy accepts this offer. Regrettably, for the new ranch hand, this is only the beginning of his torment.
Chicago Fire Fans Think Kelly Severide Hasn't Been The Same Since Season 2
Of all the first responders on NBC's action-drama "Chicago Fire," Taylor Kinney's Lt. Kelly Severide stands out as one of the show's most relatable and popular characters, despite also being one of the most taciturn personalities on this One Chicago hit. And while Severide may sometimes come across as simply fulfilling the strong-and-silent-type addition to the show's proven formula of firefighting heroics and equally fiery personal relationships, he also has his sensitive-bro moments now and then. For instance, his close bond with former Captain Matt Casey (Jesse Spencer) found the two men frequently sharing advice on (or commiserating about) the women in their lives.
Whatever Happened To Lucy From The Big Bang Theory?
When "The Big Bang Theory" premiered, its main cast was quite small: the four scientists Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Raj (Kunal Nayyar), Howard (Simon Helberg), and Sheldon (Jim Parsons), living across the hall from Penny (Kaley Cuoco). But over the years, as relationships evolved and the scientists matured, the various friends and partners who came around were promoted from supporting characters to main characters. Most recognized among these are Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) and Amy (Mayim Bialik), the respective girlfriends-then-wives of Howard and Sheldon.
Ron Howard Doesn't Sound Very Optimistic About The Possibilty Of Solo 2
Despite being directed by Oscar-winning director Ron Howard and featuring a stellar cast that included Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, and Emilia Clarke, not all "Star Wars" fans were thrilled with the 2018 film "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Some fans accused Howard of rewriting the script after he took over, something which one of the film's actors disputed. "It's exactly the same script," the anonymous actor told Vulture. "They're filming exactly the same things. There's nothing new." But while the standalone film may not be nearly as financially successful as other "Star Wars" installments, "Solo" fans aren't the only ones hanging onto hope for a sequel.
French Astronomer Predicted the Arrival of an Antichrist, World War III, and the Death of Monarchy in 2023
Nostradamus is a French astronomer famously known for the book he published in 1555, LesProphéties. This infamous book has several predictions, including the rise of Hitler, the 9/11 attack, the Covid-19 pandemic, the Great Fire of London, and more. For 2022, he foresaw the rise ofAI and cryptocurrency and the hype of human flesh-eating.
Law & Order: SVU Planned On A Fin And Phoebe Marriage But It Never Happened
Ice-T's Odafin "Fin" Tutuola is one of the most beloved characters on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit." As the second longest-running character on the series, Fin has been featured in over 500 episodes since his debut in Season 2 (via IMDb). The only cast member to appear in more episodes is none other than Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) herself.
How SNL Alumni Bill Hader Helped Create South Park's PC Principal
Bill Hader is practically comedy royalty at this point. He broke onto the scene as a featured player on "Saturday Night Live," where he brought numerous recurring characters to life, including Stefon and Anthony Peter Coleman. After leaving the show in 2013, he went on to star in numerous films and TV series (although he was already well-versed in those mediums during his tenure on "SNL"). He was the leading man in "Trainwreck," and he starred in the likes of "Inside Out," "The Angry Birds Movie," and "Sausage Party."
Why Joyce Leaving For Russia In Stranger Things Season 4 Makes No Sense
"Stranger Things" Season 4 boasts a cast of fan-favorite characters undertaking separate journeys that, ultimately, lead to the same destination. For Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), that means teaming up with Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman) to rescue Jim Hopper (David Harbour) from a Russian prison camp. Hopper and Joyce share a...
Modern Family's Jesse Tyler Ferguson Kept A Lot Of Mitchell's Clothes From The Show
The cast of "Modern Family" spent 11 seasons with each other on set. So it was only natural that they would become close and bond, not only with each other but with their surroundings and the environment that the Pritchett-Tucker-Dunphy clan grew in together. Production went to great lengths to make the families' homes feel inviting and lived in, so it wouldn't be all that surprising if the cast members came to feel right at home on set.
Laura Spencer Loved The Big Bang Theory Fans' Supportive Energy During Live Tapings
The cast of "The Big Bang Theory" always worked hard to give fans in the live audience an enjoyable experience. Over the course of its 12 years on the air, those lucky enough to snag a seat at Warner Bros. Studios received pre-show entertainment by Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco (via EW), the occasional celebrity guest star, and impressive dance mob numbers choreographed by Cuoco's little sister, Briana. So for Laura Spencer, who joined the show in Season 7 as Emily Sweeney, a love interest of Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar), it definitely had to be intimidating to enter such an established, high-energy environment. After all, everyone's favorite shy astrophysicist had just gotten his heart broken by Lucy (Kate Micucci) earlier in the season, and fans didn't want to see him get hurt once again.
Filming In Budapest Proved To Be Brutal For The Witcher Cast
Often, during a movie or show's production, the shooting locations can pose diverse challenges to both the cast and crew. From vigorous winds to pouring rain, to intense heat or biting cold, nature's elements may create many different difficulties while filming. Netflix's "The Witcher" series, like many expensive fantasy productions,...
