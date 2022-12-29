Read full article on original website
Updated: 1:19 p.m. Adair County Crash Claims the Life of a Cass County Man
(Adair) An Atlantic man died in a car/semi accident west of Adair on Thursday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:19 a.m. at 1120 White Pole Road near the Jesse James monument. State Police say 36-year-old Adam Skog was killed in the crash. According to the...
Shenandoah Man Arrested in Red Oak
(Red Oak) On January 1st around 1:36 am Officers with the Red Oak Police Department conducted a traffic stop near 8th and Sunset Avenue in Red Oak. Upon further investigation it determined that 54-year-old Richard James Linfor of Shenandoah, IA has a revoked license through the State of Iowa. Linfor was taken into custody and transported to the Montgomery County Jail and is being held on 1000 dollars bond.
Three Teens Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash
(Van Meter) Three teenagers suffered injuries in a single-vehicle accident in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened at 9:47 p.m. on Elm Street and East Street in Van Meter. The injured persons are 16-year-old John Henry Clark, 16-year-old Reagan Groskreutz, and 17-year-old Lily Hughes, all from Norwalk.
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Worth County
(Sheridan) -- A northwest Missouri woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the incident around 2:45 p.m. Thursday on Missouri Route 246, approximately three miles east of Sheridan. The patrol says 28-year-old Brit L. Fisher of Sheridan was walking with traffic in the westbound lane of the road when she was struck by a 1991 Ford Crown Victoria, driven by 99-year-old Billie F. Wake of Grant City.
Adair County Accident
(Adair) Rescue crews were called to a two-vehicle accident in Adair County at 9:23 this (Thursday) morning. According to Cass County Communications, the accident involved a semi versus a car on White Pole Road near the Jesse James Monument west of Adair. Injuries are unknown currently. Cass EMS was dispatched to Adair County. We will have more information as soon as it is available.
Two Arrested in Montgomery County
(Montgomery County) On January 1st around 1:09 am Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32 ear old Dylan Thomas Griffeth on a Red Oak Police Department warrant for Domestic Assault 2nd Offense, a serious misdemeanor. he was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where he is being held on 1000 dollars bond.
Three arrested in Mills County
(Glenwood) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. On Thursday, 21-year-old Nicholas Turnbull, of Red Oak, was arrested for Driving Under Suspension. 38-year-old Lambert Campuzano, of Columbus, NE, and 35-year-old Clayton Shane Geick, of Council Bluffs, were arrested in separate incidents on Friday. Campuzano is charged with OWI 1st and Geick Violated a No Contact Order.
Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down Interstate 880 on Friday for investigation
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down part of Interstate 880 near Interstate 80 Friday morning to investigate a potentially armed and dangerous man. Deputies received the call from Dakota County, Iowa, around 2 a.m. on Friday to be on the lookout, according to authorities.
Three people injured in three-car crash involving head-on collision Thursday in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — Three people were injured after a crash that included a head-on collision Thursday afternoon in Omaha. The three-car crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. near N. 16th Street and Storz Expressway. According to authorities, one person was transported in critical condition and two people were transported in...
Montgomery County suspect booked on warrant for assault
(Red Oak) -- A suspect is in custody following their arrest in Montgomery County early Sunday morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says 32-year-old Dylan Thomas Griffeth was arrested just before 1:10 a.m. on a Red Oak Police Department warrant for domestic assault 2nd offense -- a serious misdemeanor. Griffeth...
House destroyed in New Year’s Day fire in Perry
Fire destroyed a house Sunday on the morning of New Year’s Day. No injuries were reported in the blaze at 705 Jones St., which was reported about 5:15 a.m. as fully engulfed. Officers of the Perry Police Department evacuated the residents of nearby houses in light of the risk...
13-year-old shot in Omaha overnight on New Year’s Day
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A 13-year-old boy was sent to the hospital after he was shot in the leg around 2 a.m. Sunday. According to Omaha Police, it happened near 61st and Ogden. Officers responded and found the boy with a gunshot wound. He was sent to University of Nebraska Medical Center for treatment.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports One Arrest
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 24-year-old Ashley Nicole Fitzwater following a traffic stop at 5th and Elm Street in Elliott. During the investigation, deputies found Fitzwater had a Page County warrant for possession of contraband in a Correctional Facility, a Class D Felony.
Red Oak Police Report One Arrest
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 52-year-old Richard Bryan Jenkins of Red Oak late Wednesday night for driving while suspended. Officers transported Jenkins to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $491.25 bond.
Detective says Omaha man helped lure 20-year-old woman to her death
OMAHA — An Omaha homicide detective said in court Wednesday that officials think a man helped lure a 20-year-old woman to her death. Cameron Foster, 22, appeared in court in connection with the fatal shooting of DaeTiauna Kellogg. Kellogg was shot eight times Nov. 6 near 49th Avenue and...
Van Meter man allegedly assaults Van Meter woman
A Van Meter man was arrested Thursday after a domestic dispute that police determined was physical. William Carl Tuma, 74, of 209 S. Hazel St., Van Meter, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 4:45 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of...
Man taken to hospital after falling at West Des Moines construction site
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Law enforcement confirms a man has been taken to the hospital after falling at a construction site in West Des Moines. It happened around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday. Police say the man was working on an apartment complex near South 88th Street and Cascade Avenue when he fell about 10 feet.
Fatal accident in Polk County
(Polk Co) A Des Moines man died in a single vehicle accident in Polk County early Sunday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says 54-year-old Anthony Marco Mullenberg was driving a 2018 Hyundai Sonata eastbound on I-80 near the 140 mile marker at around 2:11 a.m. when he drove off the roadway and rear ended a semi that was parked on the shoulder.
Red Oak suspect arrested after trying to steal whiskey
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police responded to a shoplifting incident at Fareway on Thursday afternoon. 41-year-old Jared Michael Nyquist, of Red Oak, has been charged with Theft 5th Degree. According to the report, Nyquist stuffed a bottle of Windsor Canadian Whiskey valued at $9.99 into his coat. A store worker confronted Nyquist and the defendant asked for an application to work at the store.
Redfield speeder threatens to kill arresting officer
A Redfield woman faces harassment and interference charges after allegedly threatening to kill the deputy sheriff who stopped her for speeding Wednesday evening. Ashten Christine Medina, 36, of 16507 280th St., Redfield, was charged with first-degree harassment and interference with official acts and issued a citation for speeding and no valid driver’s license.
