With eyes and ears open, Sunny Eappen takes the helm at UVM Health Network
Described as collaborative and empathetic, the health network’s new leader says he wants to be a regular presence on the ground. Read the story on VTDigger here: With eyes and ears open, Sunny Eappen takes the helm at UVM Health Network.
WCAX
Legal Services Vermont to launch program for low income Vermonters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the help of a $200,000 grant, Legal Services Vermont will expand their help to low income Vermonters through an online format. Legal Services Vermont plans to use the money to create online guided interviews, which will provide a series of questions to fill out. The responses will then be generated into court forms for things like divorce, relief from abuse, and other small claims.
‘It’s a sham’: Burlington city councilors question their own cannabis commission
Local control was built into Vermont’s adult-use cannabis laws. A few months into the legal cannabis market, one Burlington city councilor called the city’s role a “farce.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘It’s a sham’: Burlington city councilors question their own cannabis commission.
Quilting project welcomes Winooski immigrants with blankets
The idea came from historian and artist Erica Donnis in Burlington, who was intrigued by the craftivism project that Jayna Zweiman created in 2017 to protest then-President Donald Trump’s call for a border wall with Mexico. Read the story on VTDigger here: Quilting project welcomes Winooski immigrants with blankets.
Vermont’s hourly minimum wage rises to $13.18 in new year
(The Center Square) – Vermont’s hourly minimum wage rate increased again in 2023, following a trend that has been taking place within the state in recent years from legislation. Beginning Jan. 1, employers across Vermont are required to pay at least $13.18 per hour. A year ago, Vermont’s hourly minimum wage increased 80 cents, from the 2021 figure of $11.75. Vermont workers paid through tips also are privy to an...
mychamplainvalley.com
Gov. Scott awards nearly $4 million in block grant funding
Montpelier, VT – On December 29, Governor Phil Scott announced that he will be funding $3.9 million in Community Development Block Grant Awards (CDBG). The funding will support 12 projects in Vermont, including accessibility modifications to community facilities, renovations to create new mixed-income housing, and affordable home repair financing for low- and moderate-income homeowners.
Dr. Robert Emmons: In New Year’s resolutions, when it comes to conscience, less is more
Regular pruning of the conscience moves us toward a world with a lot fewer rules, less blame and punishment, and a lot more flexibility, tolerance and compassion. Read the story on VTDigger here: Dr. Robert Emmons: In New Year’s resolutions, when it comes to conscience, less is more.
forsythwoman.com
On the Road Again: How to Spend Seven Days in Vermont
Looking for a laidback, family-friendly destination in the Northeast? Here’s how to spend seven days in the “Green Mountain State” of Vermont. This week, rest easy knowing your luggage will be staying put in one hotel room each night. Burlington is Vermont’s most populous city, and unless you’re planning a ski trip at one of Vermont’s mountain-top resorts, it’s best to plant your roots in Burlington and take day trips to surrounding sights. Plan to fly in and out of Burlington International Airport (BTV) and arrange your rental car accordingly. Fortunately, Burlington sits alongside Lake Champlain, which is the sixth largest lake in the country. Lake Champlain houses numerous beaches, plenty of opportunities for water sports, and a slew of state parks for camping and picnics.
NECN
Vt. Nonprofit Offers Ski Opportunities for Veterans, Aiming to Combat Isolation
The newly-signed $1.7-trillion federal spending bill contains $500,000 for a nonprofit in Vermont, under a funding request championed by Sen. Bernie Sanders, an Independent. The money will boost Vermont Adaptive Ski & Sports in its efforts to improve the ability of people with disabilities to fully participate in outdoor recreation options. That includes a program to provide opportunities for veterans who would benefit from participating in outdoor activities.
WCAX
Nursing school students get hands-on experience in UVM simulation lab
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Earlier this week we told you about the clinical simulation lab at the University of Vermont giving future medical professionals hands-on experience in a controlled setting. Among the groups benefitting include future nurses. College of Nursing leaders say the hands-on experience that the sim lab provides...
Hartford Redemption struggles to keep employees in what owner fears is a dying trade
Vermont’s handling fee, the redemption center’s main profit line, was set in 1972, when the bottle bill was enacted. The state hasn’t adjusted the rate since. Read the story on VTDigger here: Hartford Redemption struggles to keep employees in what owner fears is a dying trade.
WCAX
Kesha Ram Hinsdale ‘expecting’ to make mark in 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Senate Senator Kesha Ram Hinsdale is pregnant and making a mark on Vermont history. Ram Hinsdale is a Democrat for Chittenden County. She posted a picture on social media, saying she and her husband Jacob are thrilled to be welcoming their first baby this spring. Ram Hinsdale...
travelnowsmart.com
Romantic Getaways in Vermont With Jacuzzi
If you want to enjoy the beautiful Vermont scenery but you are not a big fan of the outdoor elements, then there are several great options for you. One of these is a romantic getaway that has a nice jacuzzi. Stone Hill Inn. A stay at Stone Hill Inn in...
WMUR.com
DHHS responds to criticism of mental health services by Eckersley family
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services is responding to a statement from the family of a woman accused of abandoning her newborn baby that criticized the state's mental health services. The statement released Thursday by former Red Sox pitcher Dennis Eckersley and his...
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 7 Largest Landowners In Vermont
Who’s in control of the future of Vermont’s landscape?. Vermont has majestic forests, ski-worthy mountains, and a plethora of covered bridges to explore. It’s become a popular tourist destination for visitors looking to enjoy the outdoors. Hiking trails, campgrounds, and breathtaking vistas are just a few of the outdoor activities available.
Vermont cannabis growers hope for direct-to-consumer sales
Current law prohibits such sales, but growers hope to change that in the coming legislative session. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont cannabis growers hope for direct-to-consumer sales.
newportdispatch.com
Convicted murderer from St. Johnsbury dies at Springfield Hospital
SPRINGFIELD — A 74-year-old man who was incarcerated at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield has died. Henry Butson, originally from St. Johnsbury, was brought by ambulance from the facility to Springfield Hospital at about 6:00 a.m. Sunday. Police say Butson experienced difficulty breathing and other medical problems. He...
WCAX
‘Strolling of the Heifers’ cow parade ends but mission will go on
WCAX
Vt. police investigate one of their own after items go missing from evidence room
College students push to ease voting access after midterm barriers
Young voters made their voices heard during the midterms last month, turning out in relatively high numbers in an election that produced the first congressperson from Generation Z. But university students and voting rights advocates say voters on college campuses faced far too many difficulties trying to cast their ballots. Across the country, voting rights […] The post College students push to ease voting access after midterm barriers appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
