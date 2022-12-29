Read full article on original website
Fire rekindles after it ‘fully engulfed’ Darke Co. barn
HOLLANSBURG — Darke County Fire crews were dispatched again to put out a rekindling barn fire Sunday overnight. The initial fire required mutual aid from six different fire departments and a rescue agency to extinguish the flames the previous day on Saturday. Crews were once again called to the...
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire on Hartland Boulevard in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on Hartland Boulevard and Valleycreek Drive in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
Mount Vernon News
Liberty Township Zoning commission Working Permit
The Liberty Township Zoning commission will hold a working meeting on Tuesday, January 10, 2022 at the Liberty Township house on 8019 New Delaware Rd at 7:00PM. Purpose of the meeting is to consider changes and updates to the zoning resolution. The commission will thereafter hold regular meetings on the second Tuesday of each month at 7:00 in the same location.
Fire burns local Vandalia business
VANDALIA — Crews from multiple cities responded to a fire at a local Vandalia business Saturday overnight. The Vandalia Fire Department were initially called to the 300 block of North Dixie Drive at around 12:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire at Oscar’s Sports Bar & Grills, Vandalia dispatch told News Center 7.
Fire crews extinguish fire at restaurant in Vandalia
VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews responded to a local restaurant in northern Montgomery County overnight. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a fire broke out in the 300 block of North Dixie Drive in Vandalia at Oscars Bar and Grill. Crews were dispatched around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Our 2 NEWS crew on scene […]
Wilmington OSP enacting enforcement for crash reduction
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) is increasing patrols in Clinton County for crash reduction efforts. According to a release, troopers will be out on the roads for a safety initiative on roadways that see a lot of traffic crashes in Clinton County. Troopers will be on […]
Firefighters respond to barn fire in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — Firefighters have been called to a reported fire off Selma Pike in Clark County late Thursday night. Crews were called to a fire in the 5300 block of Selma Pike around 11:38 p.m., according to the initial scanner traffic. >>Resident saved by good Samaritan, 1 taken...
miamivalleytoday.com
Car strikes Abbey Credit Union building
TROY — Troy Police responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a car that struck a building at Abbey Credit Union on West Market Street on Friday, Dec. 30. “We just heard a really loud noise,” branch Manager Lori Burk said. “We came out, and made sure all of our members were taken care of and everybody was safe.”
Fox 19
NKY boat fire turns deadly, entire harbor shut down: ‘A nightmare scenario’
DAYTON, Ky. (WXIX) - More than a dozen first responders were called to a boat fire Friday at the Manhattan Harbour Marina. One person is dead and one person is hospitalized with critical burns. Story continues below. A house boat caught fire shortly before 11:18 a.m. and then spread to...
‘Each of us has the power to prevent tragedy,’ Area police urge drivers to plan sober ride home
BEAVERCREEK — Beavercreek Police Department has a zero tolerance policy when it comes to impaired driving within the city. “Each of us has the power to prevent tragedy by making the decision to not drive while impaired by alcohol or drugs,” a spokesperson with the Beavercreek Police Department said on their social media page.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Fire: 1 person injured in crash on Bank Street in the West End
CINCINNATI — Firefighters responded to a call of a vehicle trapped under a semi-trailer after a crash, early Saturday morning. When fire crews arrived to the 800 block of Bank Street, they found a vehicle that had collided with a parked semi-trailer. One man was trapped inside the vehicle.
Interim auditor appointed by Butler County Commissioners
The interim auditor is filling the open position left by Roger Reynolds, the previous Butler County auditor that was convicted for unlawful interest in a public contract in the Butler County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 21.
Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky suffers damage to admin. building due to water pipe rupture
During the Christmas Holiday weekend of December 24-25, 2022, Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky/CHNK Behavioral Health suffered serious property damage in the historic administration building at the main campus due to a ruptured water pipe. The pipe ruptured as a result of record-setting subzero windchills and blizzard-condition winds approaching 50 mph experienced throughout the region for multiple days during the holiday period. Outside housekeeping vendors undertaking routine maintenance notified CHNK leadership of the damage while onsite on December 26.
AES Ohio crews turn focus to investigating cause of Montgomery County outage
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — UPDATE @ 7:52 p.m.: The number of reported outages for AES Ohio customers in Montgomery County now stands at 19. Crews are continuing their investigation in an attempt to pinpoint the probable cause of the outages. UPDATE @ 7:18 p.m.: The number of reported outages for...
linknky.com
Campbell County recycling centers overflowing with post-holiday recyclables
Campbell County is asking that residents hold off on taking their recyclables to the Drop-Off Recycling Program locations until the receptacles are emptied. The county said they will post an update on the Campbell County Fiscal Court Facebook when the bins are serviced. There are six locations across the county...
Master Provisions purchases 4+ acres in Boone Cty. to construct 50k sq.ft. warehouse and office building
Master Provisions has outgrown its current home, the Borland Family Distribution Center, that was dedicated in March of 2011. That 17,500 SF facility was provided courtesy of funding from Mrs. Clifford R. Borland, Sr., in 2010. Thanks to a generous grant provided by the R.C. Durr Foundation, Master Provisions purchased...
Reid Health temporarily closing Richmond Urgent Care facility
A broken water line has made Reid Health temporarily close a Richmond urgent care facility.
14news.com
Union Co. Middle School delays return to class due to water damage
BFit by Bob’s opening new east side location this weekend. BFit by Bob’s opening new east side location this weekend. New Year’s resolutions: What people in the Tri-State say they hope to accomplish?. Updated: 9 hours ago. New Year’s resolutions: What people in the Tri-State say they...
Fox 19
Firefighter, residents injured in Westwood blaze
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several people, including a firefighter, were injured Friday night in Westwood. A small fire broke out in the bedroom of a unit in a 3-story apartment complex on Harrison Avenue. District Fire Chief Randal Freel says the fire was brought under control within 10 minutes. Several occupants...
Kentucky State Police announce traffic safety checkpoints
Kentucky State Police announce periodic checkpoint locations, focusing on enforcing traffic laws throughout areas of the state.
