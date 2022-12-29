The Liberty Township Zoning commission will hold a working meeting on Tuesday, January 10, 2022 at the Liberty Township house on 8019 New Delaware Rd at 7:00PM. Purpose of the meeting is to consider changes and updates to the zoning resolution. The commission will thereafter hold regular meetings on the second Tuesday of each month at 7:00 in the same location.

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO