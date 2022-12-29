ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLWT 5

Report of a structure fire on Hartland Boulevard in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on Hartland Boulevard and Valleycreek Drive in Independence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
Mount Vernon News

Liberty Township Zoning commission Working Permit

The Liberty Township Zoning commission will hold a working meeting on Tuesday, January 10, 2022 at the Liberty Township house on 8019 New Delaware Rd at 7:00PM. Purpose of the meeting is to consider changes and updates to the zoning resolution. The commission will thereafter hold regular meetings on the second Tuesday of each month at 7:00 in the same location.
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fire burns local Vandalia business

VANDALIA — Crews from multiple cities responded to a fire at a local Vandalia business Saturday overnight. The Vandalia Fire Department were initially called to the 300 block of North Dixie Drive at around 12:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire at Oscar’s Sports Bar & Grills, Vandalia dispatch told News Center 7.
VANDALIA, OH
WDTN

Fire crews extinguish fire at restaurant in Vandalia

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire crews responded to a local restaurant in northern Montgomery County overnight. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a fire broke out in the 300 block of North Dixie Drive in Vandalia at Oscars Bar and Grill. Crews were dispatched around 1 a.m. Saturday morning. Our 2 NEWS crew on scene […]
VANDALIA, OH
WDTN

Wilmington OSP enacting enforcement for crash reduction

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) is increasing patrols in Clinton County for crash reduction efforts. According to a release, troopers will be out on the roads for a safety initiative on roadways that see a lot of traffic crashes in Clinton County. Troopers will be on […]
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Firefighters respond to barn fire in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Firefighters have been called to a reported fire off Selma Pike in Clark County late Thursday night. Crews were called to a fire in the 5300 block of Selma Pike around 11:38 p.m., according to the initial scanner traffic. >>Resident saved by good Samaritan, 1 taken...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Car strikes Abbey Credit Union building

TROY — Troy Police responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a car that struck a building at Abbey Credit Union on West Market Street on Friday, Dec. 30. “We just heard a really loud noise,” branch Manager Lori Burk said. “We came out, and made sure all of our members were taken care of and everybody was safe.”
TROY, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky suffers damage to admin. building due to water pipe rupture

During the Christmas Holiday weekend of December 24-25, 2022, Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky/CHNK Behavioral Health suffered serious property damage in the historic administration building at the main campus due to a ruptured water pipe. The pipe ruptured as a result of record-setting subzero windchills and blizzard-condition winds approaching 50 mph experienced throughout the region for multiple days during the holiday period. Outside housekeeping vendors undertaking routine maintenance notified CHNK leadership of the damage while onsite on December 26.
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Campbell County recycling centers overflowing with post-holiday recyclables

Campbell County is asking that residents hold off on taking their recyclables to the Drop-Off Recycling Program locations until the receptacles are emptied. The county said they will post an update on the Campbell County Fiscal Court Facebook when the bins are serviced. There are six locations across the county...
14news.com

Union Co. Middle School delays return to class due to water damage

BFit by Bob’s opening new east side location this weekend. BFit by Bob’s opening new east side location this weekend. New Year’s resolutions: What people in the Tri-State say they hope to accomplish?. Updated: 9 hours ago. New Year’s resolutions: What people in the Tri-State say they...
Fox 19

Firefighter, residents injured in Westwood blaze

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Several people, including a firefighter, were injured Friday night in Westwood. A small fire broke out in the bedroom of a unit in a 3-story apartment complex on Harrison Avenue. District Fire Chief Randal Freel says the fire was brought under control within 10 minutes. Several occupants...
CINCINNATI, OH
