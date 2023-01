MaryJane (Wilson) Eicholzer, 83, wife of Alfred W. Eicholzer, of Centerville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 27, 2022. Her memory will be forever a source of inspiration and strength for her family and all who knew and loved her. MaryJane was born on December 6, 1939,...

