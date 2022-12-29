Read full article on original website
Families displaced after 2-alarm apartment fire in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Several people needed help getting out of their homes New Year’s Day after a fire started in an apartment building. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service was at Glenmont Crossing Apartments & Townhomes, located in the 2300 block of Shorefield Rd., Sunday morning after a fire started in […]
One seriously injured after crash involving Metrobus
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said that one person suffered serious injuries after a crash involving a Metrobus on Sunday. Police said that the crash happened on the 800 block of 2nd Street, Northwest around 5:26 p.m. They currently believe that an elderly man who was driving a car suffered a medical emergency and […]
WJLA
PHOTOS: SUV crashes into Lanham home
A vehicle crashed into a home in Lanham, Maryland on Friday. Emergency responders were dispatched to the 7600 block of Finns late at 1:45 p.m., where an SUV had apparently crashed into a corner of a house, Prince George’s County and EMS said. No injuries were reported. Further details...
fox5dc.com
32-year-old man shot, killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday evening in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 6:09 p.m. in the 900 block of 12th Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot and was...
Baltimore Firefighters battle three-story fire on Saturday night
Firefighters responded to a 3 story row home fire in the 300 block of South Mount Street just minutes into the new year.
Pedestrian struck on Little River Turnpike in Fairfax County
Fairfax County Police Department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian on Little River Turnpike and Medford Drive.
Arrest made for 2 armed robberies in Northwest DC, police searching for additional suspects
WASHINGTON — An arrest has been made for two separate armed robberies last night in Northwest DC. 18 year-old Ronald Linwood Crews, of Northeast DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Armed Robbery. Police are still searching for additional suspects and a vehicle involved in the robberies,
WJLA
'Mobs of people ... running yelling about a shooter.' Police say no shots fired at Tysons
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — After a man robbed a jewelry store in Tysons Corner Center Sunday evening, people at the mall were reported as running away and thinking there was an active shooter. Fairfax County Police confirmed that there were no shots fired. Zachary Petrizzo tweeted that he...
Roadway closed due to sinkhole, water main break in Rockville, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, Md. — A Rockville roadway was closed after a water main break and sinkhole appeared Friday afternoon. According to a tweet from Rockville City Police Department, the sinkhole and water main break is near E. Jefferson Street and Maryland Avenue. Crews became first aware of the damage just before 1:30 p.m.
WJLA
Watermain break, sinkhole shuts down road in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A watermain break and sinkhole have shut down a busy street near Montgomery County District Courthouse in Rockville. Water spewed from a buckled roadway at Maryland Avenue at East Jefferson Street in footage tweeted by the Rockville City Police department. As of around 4:40 p.m.,...
Police: Person carjacked while parked in driveway in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Police are investigating after a person was carjacked while parked in a driveway in Hyattsville, Maryland early Saturday morning. According to the Hyattsville Police, the armed carjacking was reported around 2 a.m. in the 3300 block of Lancer Drive. Officers say the victim was parked in...
Driver charged with murder after hitting woman near White House in DC; second woman left critically hurt
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said Sunday that a driver who hit and killed a woman and hurt another near the White House faces a number of charges, including murder. MPD said Spiro Stafilatos, 35, who has no fixed address, was behind the wheel of a 2001 Buick LeSabre on Friday, […]
newjerseylocalnews.com
Within a Few Hours, Three Persons Were Shot and Killed in the Dc Area.
D.C. News Now: WASHINGTON. Three homicides occurred in the District of Columbia during the span of eight hours to bring the year 2022 to a bloody close. Friday about 2:30 a.m., Metro Police were called to an alley between University Place and 15th Street Northwest. Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez, 21, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was discovered dead.
fox5dc.com
Smash-and-grab investigation at Tysons Corner Center after jewelry cases busted with hammer: police
TYSONS, Va. - Authorities are investigating after they say a suspect smashed cases at a Tysons Corner Center jewelry store with a hammer Sunday night. The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. at the mall’s Elite Jewelers store. Officers say the suspect used a hammer to break the cases. It is unclear what, if anything, was stolen.
NBC Connecticut
Crack in Cockpit Window Diverts Avelo Plane From Tweed to D.C.
An Avelo flight that took off from Tweed New Haven Airport on Saturday was diverted after a crack was found in the windshield of the cockpit. Avelo officials said the pilots found a slight crack in the external cockpit window upon departure. The plane was diverted to Washington, D.C. to fix the issue.
NBC Washington
Man Fatally Shot in Capitol Heights: Police
A man is dead after he was shot in Capitol Heights, Maryland, police say. It happened on Chamber Avenue off Capitol Heights Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Prince George’s County Police said. At the scene, police said they found a man in a car with a gunshot wound.
fox5dc.com
DC mayoral swearing-in ceremony to close streets, restrict parking
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Drivers traveling in the District next week should look out for road closures and parking restrictions as the swearing-in ceremony for D.C.'s mayor and attorney general takes place. The ceremony is happening on Monday and parking restrictions start at 5 a.m. READ MORE: Mayor Bowser...
Bay Net
One Injured After Serious Single Motor Vehicle Crash On Three Notch Road
MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – On December 30, 2022 at approximately 7:01 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious single motor vehicle accident on Three Notch Road in the area of Ben Oaks Drive. The operator was reportedly trapped and semi-conscious. Upon arrival, crews found a single...
Police search for suspects, vehicle in DC armed robbery
WASHINGTON — DC Police are searching for suspects wanted in an armed robbery and assault that happened early Thursday morning in Northwest D.C. According to police, the robbery happened in the 1300 block of 18th Street, Northwest just after 2 a.m. Detectives with Metropolitan Police Department's Second District believe that is when three men in a vehicle pulled up to victims on the street. Police say the men got out of their car and brandished handguns, demanding property from an unknown number of victims.
Driver speeds away from traffic stop in DC, hits pedestrians, kills one
UPDATE 10:54 p.m. — What started as a routine traffic stop turned into a tragedy — police confirmed that one of the two women who was hit died. The Secret Service had originally seen a silver Buick and noticed that the tags did not match the car. Officers approached the car, and the man drove […]
