Washington, DC

DC News Now

One seriously injured after crash involving Metrobus

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police said that one person suffered serious injuries after a crash involving a Metrobus on Sunday. Police said that the crash happened on the 800 block of 2nd Street, Northwest around 5:26 p.m. They currently believe that an elderly man who was driving a car suffered a medical emergency and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

PHOTOS: SUV crashes into Lanham home

A vehicle crashed into a home in Lanham, Maryland on Friday. Emergency responders were dispatched to the 7600 block of Finns late at 1:45 p.m., where an SUV had apparently crashed into a corner of a house, Prince George’s County and EMS said. No injuries were reported. Further details...
LANHAM, MD
fox5dc.com

32-year-old man shot, killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday evening in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 6:09 p.m. in the 900 block of 12th Street. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot and was...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Watermain break, sinkhole shuts down road in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — A watermain break and sinkhole have shut down a busy street near Montgomery County District Courthouse in Rockville. Water spewed from a buckled roadway at Maryland Avenue at East Jefferson Street in footage tweeted by the Rockville City Police department. As of around 4:40 p.m.,...
ROCKVILLE, MD
newjerseylocalnews.com

Within a Few Hours, Three Persons Were Shot and Killed in the Dc Area.

D.C. News Now: WASHINGTON. Three homicides occurred in the District of Columbia during the span of eight hours to bring the year 2022 to a bloody close. Friday about 2:30 a.m., Metro Police were called to an alley between University Place and 15th Street Northwest. Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez, 21, of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, was discovered dead.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
NBC Connecticut

Crack in Cockpit Window Diverts Avelo Plane From Tweed to D.C.

An Avelo flight that took off from Tweed New Haven Airport on Saturday was diverted after a crack was found in the windshield of the cockpit. Avelo officials said the pilots found a slight crack in the external cockpit window upon departure. The plane was diverted to Washington, D.C. to fix the issue.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Man Fatally Shot in Capitol Heights: Police

A man is dead after he was shot in Capitol Heights, Maryland, police say. It happened on Chamber Avenue off Capitol Heights Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Prince George’s County Police said. At the scene, police said they found a man in a car with a gunshot wound.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
fox5dc.com

DC mayoral swearing-in ceremony to close streets, restrict parking

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Drivers traveling in the District next week should look out for road closures and parking restrictions as the swearing-in ceremony for D.C.'s mayor and attorney general takes place. The ceremony is happening on Monday and parking restrictions start at 5 a.m. READ MORE: Mayor Bowser...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police search for suspects, vehicle in DC armed robbery

WASHINGTON — DC Police are searching for suspects wanted in an armed robbery and assault that happened early Thursday morning in Northwest D.C. According to police, the robbery happened in the 1300 block of 18th Street, Northwest just after 2 a.m. Detectives with Metropolitan Police Department's Second District believe that is when three men in a vehicle pulled up to victims on the street. Police say the men got out of their car and brandished handguns, demanding property from an unknown number of victims.
WASHINGTON, DC

