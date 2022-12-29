ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Comments / 0

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick Fire and Police on scene of six derailed train cars

KENNWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Fire Department alongside the Kennewick Police Department and BNSF Railway are on scene of a corn train that derailed off Fruitland St. in Kennewick. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael, a total of six train cars were off the tracks. All of which were loaded...
KENNEWICK, WA
610KONA

Fire Guts Pasco Structure, Was Possibly Used by Squatters

Pasco Fire crews battled a blaze at an empty residence early Thursday morning. The building was supposed to be unoccupied, but some people might have been living there. Ben Shearer, Public Information Officer for the Pasco Fire Department, reported Thursday an early morning fire gutted an empty residence. Around 4:08...
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

Kennewick Fire Crews Called to Same Home Twice Within 24 Hours

(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Fire Department says they were called out to the same home within 24 hours on two separate fire calls. This happened at a home 9004 West Klamath Court Tuesday evening around 5:30pm. Engines from both Kennewick and Richland Fire responded and saw smoke coming from the rear of the home. Firefighters were able to get the blaze out in approximately 20 minutes. Extensive smoke, heat, and fire damage was observed throughout the home, rendering the house unable to be occupied until substantial repair work is completed. Kennewick reports they were called back to the same home around 9am Wednesday morning on another fire call.
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Three are killed in Morrow County crash

On Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 5:16 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 74, near milepost 39, in Morrow County. The preliminary investigation indicated a gray 2017 Ford Explorer, operated by Kellie Renae Nelson (27) of Heppner, was traveling eastbound on Hwy 74 when it left its lane of travel and collided head-on with a westbound red 1993 Jeep Cherokee, operated by Ronald Lee Stutzman (71) of Heppner, which was pulling a small utility trailer. Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene. A female passenger, Tamara Jane Stutzman (71) of Heppner, in the Jeep was transported to Pioneer Memorial Hospital in Heppner where she later succumbed to her injuries.
MORROW COUNTY, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

One killed in crash on I-84

On Thursday, December 29, 2022 at approximately 11:40 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Interstate 84, near milepost 186, in Umatilla County. The preliminary investigation indicated a black 2002 Honda CRV, operated by John Patrick Carver (58) of Quincy (WA), was called in as a hazard. The CRV was reportedly stopped in the westbound slow lane of Interstate 84 with no lights on and had nearly been hit by another motorist.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR
FOX 28 Spokane

Sinkhole opens up south of Washtucna, SR-261 closed in both directions

WASHTUCNA, Wash. – A widening sinkhole south of Washtucna closed SR-261 in both directions just before 11 a.m. on Friday. The road remains closed at this time, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). While traffic was initially moving along a single lane, crews determined it was...
WASHTUCNA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Car vs. pole crash results in intermittent road closures in Benton County

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a car versus power pole crash on the morning of December 29. There will be intermittent closures in the area of Clodfelter Road near Tripple Vista as Benton PUD crews work on cleaning up after the crash according to the BCSO. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Franklin County Fire District 3 hit by clothing scam

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Franklin County Fire District #3 is the latest victim of a clothing scam. In the now well-known scam people are offered what appears to be official merchandise or clothing from a law enforcement organization. FCFD #3 is warning people to not click on the link and to...
98.3 The KEY

Driver Sought On a LOT of Warrants Captured in Kennewick

Given the age of the suspect, you might think he would know better. 37-year-old suspect nailed on multiple driving warrants. The Kennewick Police Department's Criminal Apprehension Team, or CAT, rarely misses their 'prey.'. Tuesday afternoon, around 3 PM, CAT members saw this suspect, Joshua Bussel, operating a motor vehicle and...
KENNEWICK, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Scott arrested for assaulting an officer

PENDLETON – Pendleton police officers responded to a report that a person left the Southgate Sinclair station without paying for merchandise Wednesday night. An employee knew the suspect and had identified him as Eddie Scott, 26, of Hermiston to Umatilla County Emergency Dispatch. Dispatch learned that Scott had an arrest warrant out from the parole board.
PENDLETON, OR
98.3 The KEY

98.3 The KEY

Pasco WA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.3 The Key plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy