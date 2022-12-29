(Kennewick, WA) -- Kennewick Fire Department says they were called out to the same home within 24 hours on two separate fire calls. This happened at a home 9004 West Klamath Court Tuesday evening around 5:30pm. Engines from both Kennewick and Richland Fire responded and saw smoke coming from the rear of the home. Firefighters were able to get the blaze out in approximately 20 minutes. Extensive smoke, heat, and fire damage was observed throughout the home, rendering the house unable to be occupied until substantial repair work is completed. Kennewick reports they were called back to the same home around 9am Wednesday morning on another fire call.

