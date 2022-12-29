Tulsa Shootout driver disqualified, another injured after fight

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa Shootout driver was disqualified after a fight in the pits.

It happened Tuesday, on the first night of the racing event, after a qualifying race.

During the race, Nicholas Howard hit the back of Blake Scott’s car sending him spinning out of the lead.

Race officials said both drivers were penalized for the contact in the race and sent to the back of the field.

After the race, tempers flared in the pits.

Video shows a man, identified by race officials as Blake’s father Chris Scott, violently shoving Nicholas Howard to the ground.

Another video shared by Flo Racing on Twitter shows what happened after the initial shove. Drivers Blake Scott and Nicholas Howard are seen brawling, with Chris Scott and Howard’s brother Matthew joining in.

Nicholas Howard can be seen getting up from the ground with blood on the back of his head. Howard shared on social media that he has a mild concussion and required four staples in his head.

Race officials told KRMG fighting in the pits leads to automatic expulsion from the event.

