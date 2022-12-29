Read full article on original website
Kyei dominates, Basham returns as Duck frontcourt steals the show
During Oregon’s 73-45 bounce back win over USC on Sunday afternoon, sophomore center Philli Kyei dominated the painted area, recording 20 rebounds as the Ducks protected their home court in dominant fashion. “This is gonna be a fun journey to watch her from where she started, to where she...
Live WBB Updates: No. 17 Ducks aim for weekend split against USC
EUGENE, Ore. — The 17th ranked Ducks will play for a weekend split of the Los Angeles schools when the USC Trojans come to town for the first game of the New Year. The Ducks and Trojans will tip at 2 PM at Matthew Knight Arena and the game will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Networks.
Oregon State safety Kitan Oladapo announces return in 2023
Oregon State Beavers safety Kitan Oladapo took to social media on Saturday to announce his plans to return to the Beavers for the 2023 season. The graphic shows Oladapo in his Oregon State uniform with the title "Unfinished Business, I'm back!" Oladapo arrived at Oregon State as a walk-on during...
CBS Sports
Oregon vs. Oregon State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
The Oregon State Beavers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Oregon State and the Oregon Ducks will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena. The Beavers lost both of their matches to Oregon last season on scores of 56-78 and 72-86, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
Yardbarker
The Top Remaining Recruits for Oregon in 2023
DE Ashton Porter (Cypress, TX) After David Hicks stuck with his commitment to Texas A&M, Porter became the biggest name connected to Oregon in the Lone Star State. He took his official visit to Oregon in December and has narrowed his suitors to the Ducks and Michigan State Spartans. Dan Lanning's coaching staff has put in a ton of work here dating back to October when he backed off his first commitment to Northwestern.
klcc.org
2022 Oregon rainfall by the numbers
Oregon's rainfall totals for 2022 show some areas exceeding average numbers and others falling well below normal. According to the National Weather Service, in the Eugene area, 31.28 inches of rain fell in 2022 which is more than 9 inches below the normal 40.83 inches. The year’s total was also below the 36.10 inches the area received in 2021.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
earnthenecklace.com
Dane Wurmlinger Leaving KMTR: Where Is the NBC 16 Anchor Going?
With his lively attitude and professionalism, KMTR NBC 16’s Dane Wurmlinger makes watching the morning news fun. He became the favorite anchor of the people of Eugene, Oregon, in just one and a half years. But now the NBC 16 anchor has announced his departure from the station. Eugene residents are saddened by the news that Dane Wurmlinger is leaving KMTR and have many questions. They especially want to know if he will leave the city for his new career adventure. Here’s what the anchor said about his exit from the station.
kezi.com
From Texas to Oregon, a rough and lengthy trip thanks to holiday flight cancellations
EUGENE, Ore. -- All Anna Baird wanted was to come to Eugene to see her family. Unfortunately, her flight from Texas was redirected and she ended up on quite the adventure. Baird is a mechanical engineer who recently got a job in Texas. She had saved up to get a flight, and was originally scheduled to leave Dallas on December 21. That flight was canceled 45 minutes before boarding.
Channel 6000
The best Oregon restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report
(NEXSTAR) – Of all the restaurants in Oregon, one seafood joint really captured Guy Fieri’s heart. Known for his spiked hair, sunglasses and catchphrases, many have put their trust in Fieri when it comes to home style cooking, cheap eats and comfort food. It is estimated that Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants for his popular Food Network television show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”
beachconnection.net
Four Oregon Coast Finds Filled with Awe: Carnivore Plants, Dead Forests, Puzzling Shapes
(Oregon Coast) – Looking for something a wee bit different on the Oregon coast? That's actually a dime a dozen, if you know what to look for. Yet even for those who know a lot about this region, some areas are just chock full of amazing aspects. Hit the right places and you'll find remnants of forests thousands of years old, plants that catch their pray, alien-looking landscapes, places where whales may be checking you out and more. (Above: Darlingtonia Gardens photo Oregon State Parks)
Amtrak lowers train ticket fares between Oregon destinations
Amtrak is competing with gas prices to entice more travelers to take the train between Portland and Eugene.
erienewsnow.com
Family of missing OSU student facing uncertainty, massive search underway
CORVALLIS, Oregon (KPTV) -- Police search and rescue teams, along with volunteers are trying to find a missing Oregon State University student. 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring has been missing for nearly two weeks. He was reportedly last in touch with his family on Dec. 16. Mainwaring is an engineering student who...
kezi.com
'Wild Duck Cafe' closing doors in the New Year
EUGENE, Ore.- A popular spot near the University of Oregon is shutting its doors starting Monday, January 02nd. The 'Wild Duck Cafe' will serve their final customers as they say things are just getting too expensive. They aren't the only ones who had to shut down in the area in...
KCBY
PeaceHealth opens 30-year-old time capsule from the Eugene Clinic
EUGENE, Ore. — After 30 years, the Eugene Clinic time capsule has been opened. PeaceHealth invited several retired doctors who worked at the Eugene Clinic, PeaceHealth's predecessor in Oregon, to open the capsule last Wednesday, December 21. Staff at the former clinic created the capsule back in 1992 to...
hh-today.com
Changes at the Bottle Drop: Fees and more
At the Albany Bottle Drop and others around the state, the fee for dropping off a bag of empties will change on Monday. Two people who contacted me about it don’t think that’s right. These two and apparently many other account holders (but not I) got an email...
Lebanon-Express
The Nov. 8 election gives us a tale of two cities in Linn County
Nov. 8 fell like a shattering mirror before the Republican Party. In Linn County, like most other places, voters either were energized or left reeling from six years of Trump-effect politics, and the midterms showed there very much are two sides to one Grand Old Party. Experts and party insiders...
Two hospitalized after shooting in Blodgett, Oregon
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Blodgett, Oregon.
thatoregonlife.com
This Classic Oregon Diner Off Hwy 101 Will Make You Feel Right At Home
If you’re traveling down Highway 101, and are in need of something to eat, or even just craving a tasty dessert, then you’ve got to make your way over to Don’s Main Street Family Restaurant in Reedsport. Located slightly inland near the junction of HWY 101 and...
kezi.com
Corvallis man hopes to get dog back after police confiscated her
Corvallis man hopes to get dog back after police confiscated her. A Corvallis man says after several run ins with police, his dog was taken away earlier this month. Now, he's waiting to see if he'll be able to get his friend back.
