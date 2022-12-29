ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincolnton, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

CMPD investigating after juvenile found dead with gunshot wound

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the death of a juvenile on New Year’s day. According to police, officers responded to a shooting just after midnight in the 900 block of Moretz Avenue in north Charlotte. A juvenile was found dead with a gunshot wound.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis Police welcome new K-9 officer

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Police Department is welcoming a new K-9 officer to the ranks. Kaiyo, pronounced “kaay-iy-o.” is a German Shepherd. His name means “ocean” in Japanese. Kaiyo is settling into his home with Officer Jason West. They are busy training and learning...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating a homicide in west Charlotte on Sunday afternoon. According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 3500 block of West Tyvola Road around 1:15 p.m. The victim was a male who was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured early Sunday morning in east Charlotte. According to Medic, the crash happened at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. There is currently no word on what caused the crash. More information will be...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Christmas toy drive in Rowan a big success

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Christmas toy drive held in recent weeks in Rowan County was a big success, according to organizers. The 2022 Toy Drive presented by Powles Staton Funeral Home Inc., which included participation from the Rowan County Department of Social Services and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, totaled gifts for more than 350 children.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

One person shot in west Charlotte on New Year’s Eve, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was shot in west Charlotte late Saturday morning, Medic confirmed. The incident happened on Watson Drive, near the intersection of West Boulevard and Remount Road. Medic said the victim was taken to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries. More information will be provided as it...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Veteran Charlotte police officer remembered at memorial service

Crews were called shortly after 6 a.m. Friday. Excitement builds ahead of Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. More than 45,000 fans filled Bank of America Stadium for last year’s bowl and leaders are anticipating another big turnout. CMPD investigating three shootings in 12 hours. Updated:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Fire at Wendy’s location in north Charlotte deemed accidental

Customers were in for a treat with this rare sighting at a Harris Teeter. Driver identified after car chase ends in deadly crash in west Charlotte. Another person was also injured in the crash. Fire breaks out at Wendy’s location in north Charlotte. Updated: 11 hours ago. Crews were...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Three Rivers Land Trust expands public lands: 210 acres added to Uwharrie National Forest

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On March 11, 2022, the Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) purchased 210 acres of land in Montgomery County with the goal to expand the Uwharrie National Forest by transferring this tract to the United States Forest Service (USFS). The transfer is now complete, which provides the public with access to this beautiful property.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Novant and Atrium 2023 Babies

WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were killed in a helicopter crash early Tuesday afternoon. Our friend and colleague, Jason Myers, is seen here with members of his family. Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT. Carowinds announced that Aeronautical Landing, opening in spring 2023, will...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Red Cross Offers Winter Safety Tips

After Southwest “Flightmare,” many passengers are still waiting on lost bags. Despite a return to normal operations, many Southwest Airlines passengers are still searching for their bags. Family and friends gather to honor the life of Charlotte native killed in snowstorm. Updated: 24 hours ago. The community gathered...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy