San Luis Obispo Tribune
LA Clippers vs. Indiana Pacers Injury Report Revealed
The LA Clippers are taking on the Indiana Pacers this afternoon in their final game of 2022. It has been an up and down start to the season for the Clippers, but if they can enter the new year with a win, they’ll feel pretty good about where they sit.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Will Tyrese Maxey Play vs. Thunder? Doc Rivers is Uncertain
Thursday’s day off from games served Tyrese Maxey well, as he finally got to participate in a full practice with the Philadelphia 76ers. Being unable to participate in a full practice for more than a month, Maxey had a lot of catching up to do. Finally, Maxey’s fractured foot...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mavs Blast Rockets with Luka Doncic Triple-Double, Christian Wood Block Party
Coming off a historic 60-point triple-double on Tuesday, many wondered what Luka Doncic's encore would look like on Thursday when the Dallas Mavericks (20-16) took on the Houston Rockets (10-25) for the third time this season. It wasn't another 60-point outburst, but Doncic kept his momentum going, as he dropped...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pels Drop The Ball In Loss To Grizzlies
Unfortunately, the New Orleans Pelicans will not enter 2023 at the top of the Western Conference standings. Not after taking a tough 116-101 loss to the rival Memphis Grizzlies on New Year's Eve. Zion Williamson led the Pelicans with 20 points but was limited to 6-of-16 shooting (.375), his worst...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Zion Williamson Reacts to CJ McCollum’s Big Night vs. Sixers
Going into the Friday night matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Philadelphia 76ers knew they would have their hands full with the powerhouse that is Zion Williamson. Ever since the former Duke product got healthy, he’s been able to perform consistently and is hitting his stride. But Zion...
Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report
Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers: It’s Time For LeBron James To Embrace Load Management
On the cusp of his 38th birthday tomorrow, 18-time Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James needs to take a more balanced approach to the regular season. Though he has seemingly taken a big step in sitting out at least one night of the team's back-to-back sets some of the time, the 6'9" combo forward has yet to consistently commit to that kind of career-extending game plan, having just suited up for both of LA's back-to-back Florida bouts on Tuesday (an eventual win against the Magic) and Wednesday (a loss against the Heat so depressing to James that he essentially threatened to demand a trade in his postgame remarks).
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Kevin Durant Blasts Criticism of His Warriors Move in 2016
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is still taking heat for his free agency decision to join the Golden State Warriors in 2016. After blowing a 3-1 lead to the 73-9 Warriors as a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, Durant famously joined Golden State that summer, and won back-to-back championships alongside Steph Curry.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys WATCH: ‘Goofy’ Randy Gregory Moves to IR, Fined for Fight
Randy Gregory has said he is sorry. The Los Angeles Rams embarrassed the Denver Broncos on national television on Christmas night to the tune of a 51-14 defeat. Not many things went right for the Broncos, including at the quarterback position, where Russell Wilson threw three interceptions on the way to the loss.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cleveland Browns at Washington Commanders Betting Promo Codes, Odds & Predictions
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Ohio sports betting is legal as of this morning, and with the Bengals off until tomorrow night, the Browns have the grand opening stage all to themselves.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Browns vs. Commanders: Live Updates, Drive-by-Drive Coverage, Highlights
With a playoff berth within the Washington Commanders’ grasp, Carson Wentz will make his first start in nine games on Sunday at 1 p.m. at FedEx Field against the Cleveland Browns. Washington started the season 2-4 before Wentz went on the injured reserve with a fractured ring finger on...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lamar Jackson, Marcus Peters Ruled Out for Steelers Game
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson will miss his fourth straight game when the Ravens play the Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 17. Jackson injured his knee in Week 13 against the Broncos and has missed 12 straight practices. That means that Tyler Huntley will get his...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions Announce Roster Moves ahead of Bears Game
The Detroit Lions announced two roster moves ahead of their Week 17 game against the Chicago Bears. The team announced on Saturday afternoon it is temporarily elevating safety Brady Breeze from the practice squad. Also, offensive tackle Obinna Eze was placed on the practice squad/injured list. Since trading T.J. Hockenson,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dak Prescott Ripped by Eddie George as Reason Cowboys ‘Aren’t Elite’
FRISCO - The lightning rod that is Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has done it again, with former NFL running back Eddie George offering his rip-job belief that QB Dak Prescott is the weakness of the "America's Team'' roster. "As far as the quarterback play ... that's the problem. (Prescott)...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Predictions: Lions vs. Bears
The key to limiting the Bears' offensive attack is curtailing the production of their NFL-leading ground game (2,696 yards). Of course, Chicago's rushing attack is spearheaded by second-year quarterback Justin Fields, who paces all NFL passers this season with 1,011 yards on the ground. Undoubtedly, stymieing Fields as a runner...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys ‘Icing on the Cake!’ CeeDee Lamb Joins Franchise 100 Club
The Dallas Cowboys squeezed past the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football 27-13 at Nissan Stadium, with more Dak Prescott-related turnovers (some his fault, others not) sometimes getting in the way. Despite the uneven performance, there were a couple of good things to come out of the game. One was...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Eye NFC East Race: Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Practicing, Playing?
The Philadelphia Eagles have the NFC East title as well as the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs all but wrapped up. They still need a win against the New Orleans Saints Sunday or over the New York Giants in Week 18 - or for the Dallas Cowboys to lose against the Commanders - to make it official.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions WR Calls Out ESPN for Using Wrong Photo
Detroit Lions wide receiver Stanley Berryhill was not too pleased with ESPN using a photo of him incorrectly. On Saturday afternoon, a report came out regarding Atlanta Falcons practice squad wide receiver Cameron Batson. Reportedly, Batson was arrested early Saturday morning after allegedly getting into an altercation with police and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Tyler Roberts, Tight End, Merrimack Warriors
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By John Glennon Sports Illustrated Tennessee Titans News, Analysis and More.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
X-Factors for Raiders vs. 49ers
The Las Vegas Raiders don't have anything tangible to play for over these next two games, but that doesn't mean some players still don't have something to gain. There are multiple Raiders who can benefit from a big game, starting at the most important position on the field. Jarrett Stidham.
