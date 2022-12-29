On the cusp of his 38th birthday tomorrow, 18-time Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James needs to take a more balanced approach to the regular season. Though he has seemingly taken a big step in sitting out at least one night of the team's back-to-back sets some of the time, the 6'9" combo forward has yet to consistently commit to that kind of career-extending game plan, having just suited up for both of LA's back-to-back Florida bouts on Tuesday (an eventual win against the Magic) and Wednesday (a loss against the Heat so depressing to James that he essentially threatened to demand a trade in his postgame remarks).

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO