Why Krispy Kreme is closing in Katy and elsewhereCovering KatyKaty, TX
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
13-Year-Old Autistic Teenager from Texas Gets to Meet Video Game Developer After Being 'Bullied & Beaten by Peers'Zack LoveHouston, TX
Houston car dealership being sued after employee fatally struck a father walking across the street while intoxicatedhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This Houston entertainer is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
New Year joy as first 2023 babies born in the Houston area
HOUSTON — Some babies wasted no time showing their faces in 2023. Just minutes after the clock struck midnight, several little ones made their grand appearance into the world. The Houston area welcomed its first baby of the new year at 12:09 a.m. at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical...
This Houston entertainer is giving away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Pop-up sober nightclub opening in Houston to ring in new year
HOUSTON — If you're looking to celebrate New Year's Eve sober, then Houston has a spot for you. Houston's "Sober Eve" is back after a COVID-19 hiatus. It's a pop-up event at the Railway Heights Market where anyone could go to party and ring in the New Year, minus the alcoholic beverages.
Check out the most popular news stories in Houston this year
With 2022 drawing to a close, I thought it would be worth looking at some of the biggest and most read stories concerning Houston that I wrote this year. While there were a lot of issues that covered Texas, these articles focused just on Houston.
At birth we board the train and meet our parents
At birth, we board the train and meet our parents, and we believe they will always travel by our side. As time goes by, other people will board the train, and they will be significant, i.e. our siblings, friends, children, and even the love of your life.
fox26houston.com
Annual bourbon sale in Houston draws hundreds for hard-to-find bottles
HOUSTON - After all the season's gift giving, hundreds of people splurged on themselves in downtown Houston, to toast the new year with a freshly-stocked bar. More than 1,000 people waited in line, for up to two days, to buy their favorite bottles of bourbon; hard-to-find varieties that liquor retailer Specs gathered for their thirsty customers.
Crosby firework business robbed of inventory 2 days before New Years' Eve
Surveillance video showed multiple suspects driving up to the stand and running out minutes later. There were no employees at the time.
papercitymag.com
Partying With Yellowstone Stars, Astros’ World Series Moments and Music Legends — Houston’s Best 2022 Party Scenes
Celebrity auctioneer Johnny Bravo jumps for joy at the million dollar success of the Ronald McDonald House gala. (Photo by Jacob Power) After three years of limited partying and muted charitable fundraising in Houston, exuberance returned in 2022 as did ballgowns, multi-million dollar fundraising galas and dreamy party decorations. It was a year of financial record setting. The Menil Collection returned with its once every five-year gala to raise a record $2.1 million while records were set with the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston earning $2.37 million, Houston Zoo’s 100th anniversary gala closing out the night with a record $2.3 million, the Orange Show pulling in $1.1 million, Crime Stoppers bringing in $1.35 million and much much more.
fox26houston.com
Houston rapper Trae tha Truth charged with assault against Z-Ro: reports
HOUSTON - It's been several months since a viral video showed legendary rapper Z-Ro assaulted and fellow Houston rapper Trae tha Truth, who was at the center of the beef has been charged for his involvement, according to reports. BACKGROUND: Houston-based rappers Trae tha Truth, Z-Ro involved in viral fight...
bayoubeatnews.com
Trae tha Truth released on $100 bond after ‘sucker punching’ rapper Z-Ro on night of 50 Cent’s ‘Tycoon’ event, docs say
It has been several months, but Houston rapper Trae tha Truth has been arrested after allegedly provoking an attack against his former friend Z-Ro, a man he once referred to as “family.”. Trae the Truth, whose legal name is Frazier O. Thompson, has been charged with assault. According to...
karaspartyideas.com
Modern Happily ever after wedding
Say “I Do” to this Modern Happily ever after wedding by Yesenia Bernard of Balloon Party Blvd, out of Houston, TX!. Filled with X’s & O’s and cake too, this event is full of things to make wedding dreams come true!. Some of which, include:. Custom...
fox26houston.com
Man dead in SE Houston after being hit by car with 5 kids inside, heavy fog played part
HOUSTON - A man has died in southeast Houston after being hit by a car officials say. Houston police responded to a report of an accident on I-45 and Woodridge near Park Place. When officials arrived they found a man in his 30s laying in the main lanes. He was pronounced dead by the Houston Fire Department when they arrived.
cw39.com
Enjoy a FREE New Year’s Eve at POST Houston
HOUSTON (KIAH) Houstonians are enjoying POST Houston and it’s one of the most Instagramable places to be this New Year’s Eve. This Saturday night is not only FREE for anyone wanting to ring in the new year, but it’s going to be an all-ages celebration open to the public. Head to the rooftop Skylawn for a New Year’s countdown, and multiple bars throughout. There will be live DJs and photo worthy skyline views to take in.
Spring apartment turns water off over Christmas holiday, left residents days without water
The day before Christmas Eve, a resident got an email from her complex saying the water would be turned off to prevent further freezing and burst pipes. It took four and a half days to come back.
Spacious $2.6 million condo for entertaining in Houston's River Oaks
The walk-in closet measures 24-by-16 square feet-much larger than most people's bedrooms.
Would you carry my bag out to the car
I arrived at the address and honked the horn. After waiting a few minutes I honked again. Since this was going to be the last ride of my shift I thought about just driving away, but instead, I put the car in park and walked up to the door, and knocked. 'Just a minute', answered a frail, elderly voice. I could hear something being dragged across the floor.
KHOU
Houston Forecast: Hot & muggy start to 2023, storms expected Monday
Meteorologist Kim Castro says 2023 is starting out warm and muggy on Sunday. We can expect to see some storms come Monday.
Could Houston Ever Get the Oilers Name & Logo Back?
Could Houston Ever Get The Oilers Logo, Colors & Uniform Back from the Titans Franchise?
