Famous Restaurants and Bakeries That Closed Doors in Austin Recently

From bakeries and restaurants to bookstores and breweries, these closures have left a significant impact on the community. Photo by(Jason Leung/Unsplash) Austin, Texas has seen a number of beloved businesses close their doors in recent months and years due to a range of factors including supply chain issues, rising rents, and changing cultural dynamics. In this article, we will explore the stories behind the closures of several iconic Austin businesses and the memories they have left behind.
147 unit senior living project in Northwest Austin expected to open late 2023

Arbor Park senior development is located close to the MoPac Expy. and Parmer Lane intersection. (Courtesy DMA Development Company, LLC.) Arbor Park, an affordable senior living multi-family development under construction in Austin at 6306 McNeil Drive, Austin, is expected to open in late 2023. The four-story, $17 million housing facility is slated to have a modern design and has an age restriction of 55 years and over. The community living is designed for older adults, empty nesters and out-of-town or out-of-state seniors.
This Week in Georgetown – December 23, 2022

Merry Christmas! I hope you’re all staying warm and safe this holiday, while also making some wonderful memories and enjoying the season. Let’s dive into this week’s newsletter! We have a new edition of Tech Tip Tuesday with Computek and it’s all about protecting your eyes from the strains of every day tech use. Also, we have a feature on how local grief recovery educational programs are offering hope and healing. Plus, as students are on holiday break, now is a great time to evaluate your student’s academic progress and goals for the upcoming semester. We have a great Education Spotlight from Huntington Learning Center about challenges students face and how parents help them navigate those.
2022 roundup: 8 nonprofit features from Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown plus revisit the volunteer guide

The Big Pink Bus is supported by Lone Star Circle of Care CEO Jon Calvin and Program Director Rebecca Sorensen. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) Community Impact wrote features on eight nonprofit organizations in Cedar Park, Leander and Georgetown in 2022. Reread these articles, which ran in our print editions over the last year, and learn about ongoing volunteer opportunities in your area.
New Year's Day collision results in four people at South Austin hospital

AUSTIN, Texas — An early morning crash resulted in four people being transported to the hospital on Sunday. At 1:16 a.m. on Jan. 1, the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) were called out to the intersection of East Riverside Drive and Alamdea Drive for a two vehicle collision. Once on the scene, medics discovered that of the five people involved in the collision, one person was pinned in their vehicle.
2022 roundup: 13 dining features from Georgetown

Brix and Ale launched a new fall 2022 menu. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Community Impact wrote features on 13 restaurants in the Georgetown area in 2022. Revisit these articles, which ran in our print editions over the last year. January: Juan & Lupe’s Kitchen: Family-run restaurant offers traditional Mexican fare.
Man shot near Dreamer's shop in NE Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Officials are responding to a call received at 6:55 in the evening about a shooting happening outside a Dreamer's shop. The male has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Currently, detectives are still on the scene and investigating the matter.
