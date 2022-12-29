Read full article on original website
From bakeries and restaurants to bookstores and breweries, these closures have left a significant impact on the community. Photo by(Jason Leung/Unsplash) Austin, Texas has seen a number of beloved businesses close their doors in recent months and years due to a range of factors including supply chain issues, rising rents, and changing cultural dynamics. In this article, we will explore the stories behind the closures of several iconic Austin businesses and the memories they have left behind.
147 unit senior living project in Northwest Austin expected to open late 2023
Arbor Park senior development is located close to the MoPac Expy. and Parmer Lane intersection. (Courtesy DMA Development Company, LLC.) Arbor Park, an affordable senior living multi-family development under construction in Austin at 6306 McNeil Drive, Austin, is expected to open in late 2023. The four-story, $17 million housing facility is slated to have a modern design and has an age restriction of 55 years and over. The community living is designed for older adults, empty nesters and out-of-town or out-of-state seniors.
hellogeorgetown.com
This Week in Georgetown – December 23, 2022
Merry Christmas! I hope you’re all staying warm and safe this holiday, while also making some wonderful memories and enjoying the season. Let’s dive into this week’s newsletter! We have a new edition of Tech Tip Tuesday with Computek and it’s all about protecting your eyes from the strains of every day tech use. Also, we have a feature on how local grief recovery educational programs are offering hope and healing. Plus, as students are on holiday break, now is a great time to evaluate your student’s academic progress and goals for the upcoming semester. We have a great Education Spotlight from Huntington Learning Center about challenges students face and how parents help them navigate those.
Developer to keep Tuscan Village apartment complex in Lakeway age-restricted
Phase 1 on the Square at Lohmans broke ground Nov. 9, and the area will be developed enough to start construction on buildings about one year from now. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact Newspaper) A multifamily apartment complex that will eventually be part of the Square at Lohmans, also called Tuscan Village...
LIST: Iconic Austin businesses we said goodbye to in 2022
Supply chain issues, soaring rents and a changing culture are among the reasons owners cited as what drove them to close the doors of these iconic Austin businesses. Here are a few that Austinites will undoubtedly miss in the New Year.
CBS Austin
Georgetown Police Department and Williamson County EMS advise firework safety
AUSTIN, Texas — Georgetown Police Department warns the public not to use illegal fireworks in city limits and 5,000 feet outside of city limits. It is important to remember that fireworks are extremely dangerous and annually responsible for injury. If handled incorrectly, they can cause fire damage. In a...
2022 roundup: 8 nonprofit features from Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown plus revisit the volunteer guide
The Big Pink Bus is supported by Lone Star Circle of Care CEO Jon Calvin and Program Director Rebecca Sorensen. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) Community Impact wrote features on eight nonprofit organizations in Cedar Park, Leander and Georgetown in 2022. Reread these articles, which ran in our print editions over the last year, and learn about ongoing volunteer opportunities in your area.
austinot.com
Austin stores open on New Years Eve 2023 – NYE store hours for grocery, retail shops near you
New Year’s Eve is a time to reflect on the previous year and make plans for the next (here’s to a much better 2023!). While many people spend the day hydrating and resting in preparation for a night of partying, for others, New Year’s Eve is just another day – and that means shopping.
ABC Supply Co. Inc. to offer roofing, decking products in Northwest Austin
The 26,000-square-foot facility carries siding, windows, doors, decking and rain gutters as well. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) ABC Supply Co. Inc., a roofing supply company also carrying siding, windows and doors, will open their fourth location at 2306 Howard Lane, Ste. A, Austin. The 26,000-square-foot facility carries decking and rain gutters...
CLOSINGS: 5 Round Rock businesses that closed their doors in 2022
Long Island Deli, located in the former Little Red Wagon building at 1207 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock, closed due to issues obtaining supplies from the East Coast as well as difficulty hiring staff. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Some Round Rock businesses closed their doors permanently in 2022, for a...
New Year's Day collision results in four people at South Austin hospital
AUSTIN, Texas — An early morning crash resulted in four people being transported to the hospital on Sunday. At 1:16 a.m. on Jan. 1, the Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) were called out to the intersection of East Riverside Drive and Alamdea Drive for a two vehicle collision. Once on the scene, medics discovered that of the five people involved in the collision, one person was pinned in their vehicle.
Gourdough’s Donuts airstream stolen
Gourdough's Donuts posted online that its airstream was stolen over the Christmas holiday from Bastrop County.
2022 roundup: 13 dining features from Georgetown
Brix and Ale launched a new fall 2022 menu. (Hunter Terrell/Community Impact) Community Impact wrote features on 13 restaurants in the Georgetown area in 2022. Revisit these articles, which ran in our print editions over the last year. January: Juan & Lupe’s Kitchen: Family-run restaurant offers traditional Mexican fare.
Make Plans to Taste the Most Iconic Sandwich in Texas in the New Year
If a foodie road trip is in the near future for you, then you'll deftineily want to make a pit stop at this Texas restaurant that 24/7 Wall Street has declared has the "most iconic sandwich" of the Lone Star State. 24/7 Wall Street has made a list of all...
Top Austin Bar Owner To Open New Project
Given that the filing estimates a mid-February completion date, readers and partners can anticipate that the establishment could be running as early as Spring 2023.
CBS Austin
Man shot near Dreamer's shop in NE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Officials are responding to a call received at 6:55 in the evening about a shooting happening outside a Dreamer's shop. The male has been transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Currently, detectives are still on the scene and investigating the matter.
Roommates return from holiday trips to find apartment destroyed by water line break
Two Austin women say they came back to town after the holidays to find a pipe had burst in the unoccupied unit above theirs. Their apartment was destroyed.
Music director opens piano-tuning business Stryke Tuning in Georgetown
Stryke Tuning is a piano-tuning business servicing the Georgetown area. (Courtesy Pexels) Philip Smith opened up Stryke Tuning, LLC, in November, offering the Georgetown community piano tuning services. Smith is the director of music at First Presbyterian Church in Georgetown and holds a certificate from the Piano Technician Academy as a certified piano technician.
Best of 2022: Top 10 stories of the year from Round Rock
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southeastern Williamson County and northeastern Travis County through 6:45 p.m. March 21. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) Here are the top 10 stories read in Round Rock for 2022. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southeastern Williamson County and northeastern...
Here are 13 places to grab a drink in the Lake Travis-Westlake area
These locations offer a variety of perks, from being kid-friendly to offering memberships. (Courtesy of Bell Springs Winery) Residents in the Lake Travis-Westlake area live near a variety of wineries, distilleries and beer gardens that craft their own spirits and import them from around the world. This list is noncomprehensive.
