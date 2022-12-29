ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis Grizzlies at Toronto Raptors odds, picks and predictions

By Corey Scott
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (20-13) and Toronto Raptors (15-19) meet Thursday at Scotiabank Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Grizzlies vs. Raptors odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Grizzlies failed to cover the spread as 7.5-point home favorites in a 125-108 loss vs. the Phoenix Suns Tuesday. G Ja Morant scored a game-high 34 points but Memphis still lost a 2nd consecutive game by double digits.

The Grizzlies are 1-8 against the spread (ATS) in their last 9 road games vs. teams with a winning record at home.

The Raptors failed to cover as 3.5-point home favorites in a 124-113 loss vs. the Los Angeles Clippers Tuesday. F Pascal Siakam finished with 36 points and surpassed the 25-point mark for a career-high 5th consecutive game.

The Raptors are 0-4 ATS in their last 4 home games.

Grizzlies at Raptors odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 2:03 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Grizzlies -145 (bet $145 to win $100) | Raptors +125 (bet $100 to win $125)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Grizzlies -2.5 (-115) | Raptors +2.5 (-105)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 228.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Grizzlies at Raptors key injuries

Grizzlies

  • None

Raptors

  • F Precious Achiuwa (ankle) questionable
  • F Otto Porter Jr. (foot) out
  • G Fred VanVleet (back) questionable

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Grizzlies at Raptors picks and predictions

Prediction

Grizzlies 119, Raptors 116

BET GRIZZLIES (-145).

The Grizzlies’ starters and key rotation players are all healthy and should be able to bounce back after 2 straight losses. VanVleet is questionable and while the Raptors are a respectable 3-3 without their starting PG in the lineup, those wins have come against losing teams in the Atlanta Hawks, San Antonio Spurs and Detroit Pistons. Even if a hobbled VanVleet is cleared to play, the Grizzlies will win.

PASS.

This spread is right where it should be hovering between 2.5 and 3. The ML and total are safer bets.

BET OVER 228.5 (-110).

The Over is 6-1 in the Raptors’ last 7 games and 5-0 in the Raptors’ last 5 at home. Toronto has been playing disappointing defense at Scotiabank Arena lately and hasn’t held a team under 113 points in its last 6 home games. Memphis should have no problem scoring and helping the Over hit.

