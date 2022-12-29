ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State cornerback announces entry into transfer portal

Ohio State cornerback Lloyd McFarquhar announced Sunday that he would be entering the transfer portal after 4 seasons in Columbus. The news comes after Ohio State’s heartbreaking loss in the Peach Bowl to Georgia, seeing the Bulldogs come back from down 14 points in the 4th quarter to win 42-41. Long snapper Mason Arnold also entered the portal earlier Sunday afternoon.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Tory Taylor announces decision for 2023 season at Iowa

Tory Taylor announces that he will return to Iowa for a 4th season, according to Des Moines Register’s Chad Leistikow. Taylor has been one of the biggest players for Iowa this 2022 season as well as one of the best non-defensive players. In the first 12 games this season, Taylor had 74 punts for 3,339 yards (third-most in the nation) for an average of 45.1 yards per punt.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Noah Ruggles misses shot at game-winning field goal, chance to send Ohio State to CFP National Championship

Noah Ruggles stepped up to the moment of his life after CJ Stroud delivered the drive of his life in the final moments of the Peach Bowl matchup. After leading for much of the game against Georgia, the Bulldogs came up with a clutch drive behind quarterback Stetson Bennett to take the lead. Bennett threw a touchdown pass with 54 seconds remaining, giving the Bulldogs a 42-41 lead.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois football officially announces hiring of former Wisconsin player as next DB coach

Bret Bielema had the DB coaching position filled on his coaching staff Friday. It was someone that used to player under Bielema while at Wisconsin. Antonio Fenelus DB played at Wisconsin from 2008-2011. Feneleus will now be the team’s next DB coach. Fenelus previously spent time with LSU as a defensive analyst, working with the DB’s in Baton Rouge.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day delivers berserk reaction to Peach Bowl's first-half action

Ryan Day knows how much is on the line Saturday night. Ohio State is looking to make the most of its trip to the College Football Playoff, and the head coach is not taking it for granted. In the second quarter, the Buckeyes delivered some big plays against defending national...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Grayson McCall, star Coastal Carolina QB, makes decision on future in CFB

Grayson McCall entered the transfer portal earlier in December upon the departure of former Chanticleers head coach Jamey Chadwell. Now, as 2023 begins, McCall seems to have thought things over. The star QB announced Sunday that he would be returning to Coastal Carolina to finish his college career, withdrawing his...
CONWAY, SC
saturdaytradition.com

Opening line revealed for Georgia vs. TCU matchup in CFP National Championship

After a dramatic year of college football and an action-packed day of College Football Playoff semifinals, the matchup for the national championship is set. With wins in the Fiest Bowl and Peach Bowl, TCU and Georgia advanced to the CFP National Championship Game on Jan. 9. Georgia is making a return trip to the Playoff final in search of back-to-back national championships while TCU advanced in the first-ever appearance for the Horned Frogs.
FORT WORTH, TX
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois QB to begin coaching career following ReliaQuest Bowl: 'This is what I want to do the rest of my life'

Illinois will be playing Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2. There will be someone on the team that will be stepping into a brand new role afterwards. Artur Sitkowksi is planning on becoming a student assistant for Illinois immediately after the final whistle sounds. This all started a couple of seasons ago while he was at Rutgers. Sitkowski knew that he wanted to coach football for the rest of his life following a summer meeting while playing for the Scarlet Knights.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Phil Parker, Iowa DC, praises 2 Hawkeye defenders for stepping up during Music City Bowl prep

Phil Parker knows defense. It’s why Iowa ranks in the top 10 of nearly every metric each season, and oftentimes is the backbone of the program. He also knows talent. There’s a reason names like Jack Campbell, Riley Moss and countless others find themselves at the top of draft wishlists each year. But while those two defenders might be the face of Hawkeye football, Parker gave praise to a pair of younger talents for their development in 2022.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Brian Ferentz answers whether criticism from Iowa fanbase often gets back to him

Brian Ferentz has faced his fair share of criticism as the Iowa offensive coordinator and son of Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz. The younger Ferentz played for Iowa from 2001 to 2005. Ferentz went undrafted in 2006, and spent time on the Atlanta Falcons’ and New Orleans Saints’ practice squads before joining the New England Patriots as a scouting coach.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy