ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATU.com

92-year-old Beaverton woman hit and killed by pickup truck

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Beaverton Police say a 92-year-old woman died after she was hit by a pickup truck on December 30. Police say at 5:30 p.m., they responded to a report of a crash involving a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck and a pedestrian on Southwest Allen Boulevard, near Southwest Murray Boulevard.
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian dead in Beaverton crash

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Southwest Allen Boulevard on Friday, the Beaverton Police Department said on Twitter just before 7:30 p.m. Police said a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw the crash and helped officers. Police closed Allen Boulevard between Southwest Murray...
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

Firefighters battle 2-Alarm blaze at SE Portland Bank of America

PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters were called to Southeast 38th and Hawthorne early Saturday morning on the report of a fire at the Bank of America. When firefighters arrived at 3:13 a.m., they found smoke coming from the front door. A second alarm was called to bring additional resources to...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police detain suspect in gunfire incident at Portland Albertson's

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have detained the suspect in a shooting incident near an Albertson's on Friday morning. No one was injured. Portland Police Bureau North Precinct officers responded to a report of shots heard at the 5800 block of NE Prescott Street at around 9:25 a.m. Officers found...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Man wounded in Gresham shooting

GRESHAM, Ore. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in the hospital. It happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday near Northwest 1st Street and North Main Avenue in Gresham. Police say a man was shot at least once in an alley or parking lot behind...
GRESHAM, OR
KATU.com

Burst pipe closes Beaverton DMV through Jan. 9, ODOT says

BEAVERTON, Ore. — The Beaverton DMV will be closed into the new year after a pipe burst and flooded the office, state officials said. The Oregon Department of Transportation said the Beaverton DMV office will be closed through at least January 9. The pipe burst during the stormy winter...
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

Lucky Lab closes North Killingsworth pub

PORTLAND, Ore. — Another Portland restaurant has been shuttered because of the pandemic. Lucky Lab Brewing announced its North Killingsworth pub would close just before the holidays. In a Facebook post, the owners say the pandemic made it impossible for the pub to ever gain traction. The brewery's pubs...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Two teens threaten violence at West Salem High School, deputies say

SALEM, Ore. — Two teenagers in Marion County were involved in posting to social media a specific threat of violence toward West Salem High School, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Deputies arrested a 16-year-old who lives east of Salem. They said the teen is home schooled....
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Looking Back: Weather headlines and notable moments in 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. — 2022 brought plenty of memorable weather moments across the state of Oregon. In September, the Portland area ended its second longest stretch of days without measurable precipitation at 67 days, besting the 57 days from 2017. The longest streak still belongs to 1967. Portland's water year ended about five inches above normal.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Cyclists can celebrate the New Year with a bike ride around Milwaukie

MILWAUKIE, Ore. — The Street Trust is inviting bicyclists to usher in the New Year with a family-friendly five-mile bike ride around Milwaukie. Participants can check out some of the completed and planned SAFE (Safe Access For Everyone) programs during the ride. Warm drinks will be offered around at...
MILWAUKIE, OR
KATU.com

Things 2 Do: Happy New Year!

Laugh your way into 2023! This 4-hour show is filled with improv, music, circus arts, stand up and more. Each ticket also includes appetizers, desserts and a champagne toast at midnight. The show is at 8 Saturday night. Tickets are $100 online in advance and $110 at the door. How...
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy