FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
PGE and Pacific Power customers are going to see an increase in rates starting January 1, 2023Michelle NorthropPortland, OR
C-TRAN and TriMet are offering free rides and extended hours this New Year's EveMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
Clark County fireworks, the do's and the don'tsMichelle NorthropClark County, WA
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
KATU.com
Early morning crash leaves one dead and becomes Portland's first traffic fatality of 2023
PORTLAND, Ore. — Just after 12:30 a.m., January 1, Portland Police responded to a crash in the 2600 block of Southeast 125th Avenue, where they found a stolen sedan that had crashed into multiple parked vehicles. Police say the driver of the sedan died in the crash. The Portland...
KATU.com
92-year-old Beaverton woman hit and killed by pickup truck
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Beaverton Police say a 92-year-old woman died after she was hit by a pickup truck on December 30. Police say at 5:30 p.m., they responded to a report of a crash involving a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup truck and a pedestrian on Southwest Allen Boulevard, near Southwest Murray Boulevard.
KATU.com
Police arrest 16-year-old after eluding multiple traffic stops in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police arrested a 16-year-old male Friday night after he failed to stop for a traffic violation and eluded police. Officers were called to the area of Southeast 122nd and Powell Boulevard just after 10:15 p.m. and police say the vehicle had previously eluded a traffic stop.
KATU.com
Pedestrian dead in Beaverton crash
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Southwest Allen Boulevard on Friday, the Beaverton Police Department said on Twitter just before 7:30 p.m. Police said a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw the crash and helped officers. Police closed Allen Boulevard between Southwest Murray...
KATU.com
Firefighters battle 2-Alarm blaze at SE Portland Bank of America
PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters were called to Southeast 38th and Hawthorne early Saturday morning on the report of a fire at the Bank of America. When firefighters arrived at 3:13 a.m., they found smoke coming from the front door. A second alarm was called to bring additional resources to...
KATU.com
Police investigate reports of shooting in North Portland, woman injured
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman is in the hospital with a possible gunshot wound to the head after she was injured Thursday night at a North Portland laundromat, police officials said. The incident happened at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of North Lombard Street. CRIME MAP...
KATU.com
Police detain suspect in gunfire incident at Portland Albertson's
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police have detained the suspect in a shooting incident near an Albertson's on Friday morning. No one was injured. Portland Police Bureau North Precinct officers responded to a report of shots heard at the 5800 block of NE Prescott Street at around 9:25 a.m. Officers found...
KATU.com
Man wounded in Gresham shooting
GRESHAM, Ore. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in the hospital. It happened just after 6 p.m. Thursday near Northwest 1st Street and North Main Avenue in Gresham. Police say a man was shot at least once in an alley or parking lot behind...
KATU.com
Man shot answering door in SE Portland, police seek pickup linked to shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man was shot several times after answering a knock at the door in Southeast Portland last Thursday, and police are asking for help finding a pickup truck linked to the shooting. The shooting took place at about 4 p.m. on December 22 in the 5200...
KATU.com
Driver killed in head-on crash along Hwy 101 was trying to pass vehicles, OSP says
A driver died after he crashed head-on with another vehicle while trying to pass other cars on Highway 101 on Wednesday night, Oregon State Police said. The crash happened near milepost 2.5 in Clatsop County shortly before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Initial reports state Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez, 29, of Beaverton, was...
KATU.com
Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for gunpoint robbery, car chase in N. Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man who pleaded guilty to robbing someone at gunpoint and leading police on a chase back in January 2022 was sentenced to five years in prison. JJ Ben, 28, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree robbery with a firearm and felony attempt to elude. According to...
KATU.com
Burst pipe closes Beaverton DMV through Jan. 9, ODOT says
BEAVERTON, Ore. — The Beaverton DMV will be closed into the new year after a pipe burst and flooded the office, state officials said. The Oregon Department of Transportation said the Beaverton DMV office will be closed through at least January 9. The pipe burst during the stormy winter...
KATU.com
Lucky Lab closes North Killingsworth pub
PORTLAND, Ore. — Another Portland restaurant has been shuttered because of the pandemic. Lucky Lab Brewing announced its North Killingsworth pub would close just before the holidays. In a Facebook post, the owners say the pandemic made it impossible for the pub to ever gain traction. The brewery's pubs...
KATU.com
Two teens threaten violence at West Salem High School, deputies say
SALEM, Ore. — Two teenagers in Marion County were involved in posting to social media a specific threat of violence toward West Salem High School, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said Friday. Deputies arrested a 16-year-old who lives east of Salem. They said the teen is home schooled....
KATU.com
Portland non-profit has door smashed during meal service, 10th glass replacement this year
PORTLAND, Ore. — A shelter and service center in Portland's Old Town neighborhood is cleaning up after someone smashed their glass door Thursday morning. The executive director of Blanchet House says an irate person, who was being served, smashed it during breakfast service. No one was hurt, but it...
KATU.com
Looking Back: Weather headlines and notable moments in 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. — 2022 brought plenty of memorable weather moments across the state of Oregon. In September, the Portland area ended its second longest stretch of days without measurable precipitation at 67 days, besting the 57 days from 2017. The longest streak still belongs to 1967. Portland's water year ended about five inches above normal.
KATU.com
Some Portland passengers feel 'fortunate' as Southwest resumes normal air operations
PORTLAND, Ore. — There was finally progress for passengers in the Southwest Airlines ticket line Friday at Portland International Airport. Brad and Teri King, from Vancouver, got their boarding passes early in the morning for what was their fourth flight change this week. There was a silver lining to the travel nightmare, though.
KATU.com
Cyclists can celebrate the New Year with a bike ride around Milwaukie
MILWAUKIE, Ore. — The Street Trust is inviting bicyclists to usher in the New Year with a family-friendly five-mile bike ride around Milwaukie. Participants can check out some of the completed and planned SAFE (Safe Access For Everyone) programs during the ride. Warm drinks will be offered around at...
KATU.com
Things 2 Do: Happy New Year!
Laugh your way into 2023! This 4-hour show is filled with improv, music, circus arts, stand up and more. Each ticket also includes appetizers, desserts and a champagne toast at midnight. The show is at 8 Saturday night. Tickets are $100 online in advance and $110 at the door. How...
